Nevro : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/14/2020
JAEGER WILFRED E
NEVRO CORP [NVRO]
Director
_____ 10% Owner
12/31/2019
C/O NEVRO CORP., 1800 BRIDGE PARKWAY
PARKWAY
REDWOOD CITY, CA 94065
Form Filed by One Reporting Person
Common Stock
11/29/2017
J5
(1)
7976
A
$0.00
25341
I
See
footnote (3)
Common Stock
11/29/2017
J5
(2)
349
A
$0.00
25341
I
See
footnote (3)
Common Stock
5/9/2018
J5
(1)
16302
A
$0.00
25341
I
See
footnote (3)
Common Stock
5/9/2018
J5
(2)
714
A
$0.00
25341
I
See
footnote (3)
Common Stock
11/29/2017
J5
(1)
1021
A
$0
3106
I
See
footnote (4)
Common Stock
5/9/2018
J5
(2)
2085
A
$0
3106
I
See
footnote (4)
Common Stock
11/29/2017
J5
(1)
1021
A
$0
3106
I
See
footnote (5)
Common Stock
5/9/2018
J5
(2)
2085
A
$0
3106
I
See
footnote (5)
Common Stock
8216 (6)
D
Common Stock
0
I
See
footnote (7)
Common Stock
0
I
See
footnote (8)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Explanation of Responses:
Pro rata in-kind distribution from Three Arch Management IV, LLC for no consideration.
Pro rata in-kind distribution from Three Arch Associates IV, LP for no consideration.
Shares are held by Wilfred E. Jaeger and Judith F. Jaeger, TTEES of the Jaeger Family Trust DTD 4/30/99.
Shares are held by Nicholas Graham Jaeger 2002 Irrevocable Trust U/D/T 04/23/2002.
Shares are held by Emma Louise Jaeger 2002 Irrevocable Trust U/D/T 04/23/2002.
Includes 2,913 RSUs.
Shares are held by Three Arch Partners IV, L.P. ("TAP IV"). TAP IV distributed pro rata in-kind to its members 244,599 shares on 11/29/17 and 500,109 shares on 5/9/18.
Shares are held by Three Arch Associates IV, L.P. ("TAA IV"). TAA IV distributed pro rata in-kind to its members 5,401 shares on 11/29/17 and 11,042 shares on 5/9/18.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
JAEGER WILFRED E
C/O NEVRO CORP.
X
1800 BRIDGE PARKWAY
REDWOOD CITY, CA 94065
Signatures
/s/ Andrew Galligan, as Attorney-in-Fact for Wilfred E. Jaeger
2/14/2020
