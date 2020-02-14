Nevro : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Shares are held by Nicholas Graham Jaeger 2002 Irrevocable Trust U/D/T 04/23/2002.

Shares are held by Wilfred E. Jaeger and Judith F. Jaeger, TTEES of the Jaeger Family Trust DTD 4/30/99.

Amount or Number of

Date, if any

7. Title and Amount of

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Date, if any

or Disposed of (D)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person

_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_____ Other (specify below)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported

Shares are held by Emma Louise Jaeger 2002 Irrevocable Trust U/D/T 04/23/2002. Includes 2,913 RSUs. Shares are held by Three Arch Partners IV, L.P. ("TAP IV"). TAP IV distributed pro rata in-kind to its members 244,599 shares on 11/29/17 and 500,109 shares on 5/9/18. Shares are held by Three Arch Associates IV, L.P. ("TAA IV"). TAA IV distributed pro rata in-kind to its members 5,401 shares on 11/29/17 and 11,042 shares on 5/9/18.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner OfficerOther JAEGER WILFRED E C/O NEVRO CORP. X 1800 BRIDGE PARKWAY REDWOOD CITY, CA 94065

Signatures /s/ Andrew Galligan, as Attorney-in-Fact for Wilfred E. Jaeger 2/14/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Instruction 4(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.