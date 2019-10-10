Log in
Nevro : ­Nevro to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
10/10/2019 | 07:01am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on November 6, 2019.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 286-5807 in the U.S. or (647) 689-4452 internationally, using Conference ID: 4787437. In addition, a live webcast, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: www.nevro.com.

About Nevro Corp. 
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System and Senza II™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

Investor Relations:
Juliet Cunningham
Vice President, Investor Relations
650-433-3247
ir@nevro.com

.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-300935101.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
