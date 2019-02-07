Log in
Nevro : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

02/07/2019 | 05:47pm EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, ended December 31, 2018, after market close on February 21, 2019.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 286-5807 in the U.S. or (647) 689-4452 internationally, using Conference ID: 6773635.  In addition, a live webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.nevro.com and will also be archived there.

About Nevro Corp. 
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System and Senza II™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

Investor Relations:
Juliet Cunningham
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@nevro.com

.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-300792135.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
