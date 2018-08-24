Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  New Age Beverages Corp    NBEV

NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP (NBEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New Age Beverages Corporation to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company intending to become the world’s leading healthy beverage company, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

New Age Beverages management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV
New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry.  In that period, New Age has become the 56th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past two years.  New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha Live Kombucha, Xing, Marley, Coco-Libre, Aspen Pure, and ‘nhanced.  The Company’s brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 50 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems.  The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com,  www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Cody Slach, Liolios Group, Inc.
Investor Relations Counsel
Tel 949-574-3860
NBEV@Liolios.com 

New Age Beverages Corporation
John Price, CFO
303-289-8655
JPrice@NewAgeBev.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP
02:31pNew Age Beverages Corporation to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Co..
GL
08/22NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Event..
AQ
08/22NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : New Age Beverages Corporation Prices Underwritten Publ..
AC
08/21NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Proposed Publi..
AC
08/17NEW AGE BEVERAGES : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial c..
AQ
08/16NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
08/15NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : New Age Beverages Corporation Appoints John C. Price A..
AC
08/14NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : New Age Beverages Corporation Achieves Sales Of $15.2 ..
AC
08/13NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP : New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Timing For 2nd ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Midday Gainers / Losers (08/22/2018) 
08/22CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/22/2018) 
08/22New Age Beverages -12% after share offering priced 
08/22PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/22/2018) 
08/21New Ages Beverages -10% on share offering development 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55,2 M
EBIT 2018 -7,46 M
Net income 2018 -7,82 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 63,6 M
Chart NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP
Duration : Period :
New Age Beverages Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent David Willis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Fallon Executive Chairman
John Price Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
David E. Vautrin Independent Director
Reginald Kapteyn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP-38.71%64
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-8.74%166 876
AMBEV SA (PARENT)-9.93%72 505
HEINEKEN-1.02%57 305
HEINEKEN HOLDING0.98%27 743
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-11.98%21 509
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.