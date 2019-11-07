NEW AGE ANNOUNCES TIMING FOR THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

DENVER, COLORADO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural products company, announced that it will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 14, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's third quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ending September 30, 2019.



Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-221-1749

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9924

Conference ID: 5449236

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at https://newagebev.com/en-us .

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 5449236

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Nestea, Illy Coffee, Volvic, Evian, Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the largest non-alcoholic healthy beverage companies in the world.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com , www.newagebev.us , www.morinda.com , www.bwrgroup.com , www.mybucha.com , www.xingtea.com , www.drinkmarley.com , www.nhancedcbd.com , and www.cocolibre.com .

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company, including statements regarding New Age's expectation to see continued growth. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of New Age’s management based on information currently available to management. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” under Item 1A in New Age’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic and current filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that New Age may make. Unless required by applicable law, New Age undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Media:

Desiree Rosa, MULTIPLY

Tel: 1-646-499-3306

NewAgeBev@wearemultip.ly

Investor Relations Counsel:

Cody Slach, Gateway Investor Relations

Tel: 1-949-574-3860

NBEV@GatewayIR.com