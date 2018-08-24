We Are Kured Ships Remaining Inventory, Places New Order and Launches Affiliate Marketing Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2018) - New Age Farm Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTC Pink: NWGFF) (FSE: 0NF) (www.newagefarminc.com) ("New Age Farm" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an inventory and marketing update on its wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured.

Inventory

We Are Kured, LLC ("Kured") has successfully shipped all second generation, disposable vaporizer pens to retailers and wholesalers around North America. The Company anticipates that the next order of vaporizer pens will arrive next week.

Benjamin Martch, New Age Farm's Chief Marketing Officer and founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Kured, commented: "Given that Kured is a relatively new company in the CBD industry, we are extremely pleased with how quickly the second generation pens sold out and are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of new pens next week."

Marketing Program

In 2018, daily habits are changing, technology is becoming more and more important and social media is rapidly turning into a focal piece of everyone's day to day routine. Kured has a strong marketing team skilled in recognizing popular trends among the public in order to facilitate new and successful strategies.

With the help of Apex Drop, a micro-influencer agency that works with over 100 brands around the world and reaches over 150 million social media users, Kured has handcrafted a social media influencer program. Influencers, in simple terms, are social media users with a large number of followers. Through the influencers creative and professional posts, they have the ability to reach a vast amount of individuals on various social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, etc.). This means Kured products and the awareness of the overall brand will be pushed to millions of users all around the globe at just the click of a button.

Continued Mr. Martch: "Kured's marketing team is constantly researching new trends in the marketing and advertising space. We have done in-depth research and we feel that Kured's target demographic will react extremely well to influencer marketing."

About New Age Farm

New Age Farm is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. In November 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board ("WSLCB") passed Initiative 502 ("I-502"). I-502 authorized the WSLCB to regulate and tax recreational marijuana products for persons over twenty-one years of age and thereby created a new industry for the growing, processing and selling of Washington State-regulated recreational marijuana products. New Age Farm provides innovative solutions for growers and processors in this burgeoning industry.

About We Are Kured, LLC

KURED is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age Farm, acquired in December 2017. KURED is building an innovative online CBD and lifestyle company. KURED has partnered with best in class hemp cultivators, edibles manufacturers, cutting edge product formulators to develop, market and distribute multiple lines of CBD products including, but not limited to, CBD vaporizer pens, topicals, gel capsules and more. All of We Are Kured's products are 100% THC free and will be available for purchase internationally. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary active ingredient in cannabis.

For further information about New Age Farm, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.newagefarminc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

