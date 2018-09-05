Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VIDEO: New Age Metals Completes Genesis PGM/Polymetallic Technical Report

09/05/2018 | 05:15am CEST
Completes Genesis PGM/Polymetallic Technical Report

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of the Ellis Martin Report, Harry Barr, the Chairman of New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) discusses the company's completion of the Genesis PGM/Polymettalic Technical Report for the Drill Ready/Road Accessible Alaskan Project.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94511/nam



About New Age Metals Inc:

ABOUT NAM'S PGM DIVISION

NAM's (CVE:NAM) (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) flagship project is its 100% owned River Valley PGM Project (NAM Website – River Valley Project) in the Sudbury Mining District of Northern Ontario (100 km east of Sudbury, Ontario). Presently the River Valley Project is North America's largest undeveloped primary PGM deposit with Measured + Indicated Mineral Resources of 160 million tonnes @ 0.44 g/t Palladium, 0.17 g/t Platinum, 0.03 g/t Gold, with a PdEq metal grade of 0.90 g/t at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t PdEq equating to 3,297,000 ounces PGM plus Gold and 4,626,000 PdEq Ounces. This equates to 4,626,000 PdEq ounces M+I and 2,714,000 PdEq ounces in Inferred classification (see May 8th, 2018 press release).

NAM is currently conducting Phase 4 of their proposed 2018 exploration and development program. The current program is based on recommendations of previous geophysical studies and reviews by the company's consultants, recent drilling, ongoing advanced metallurgical and minerology studies and selective pit design drill programs.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

New Age Metals Inc
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Head Office: 101-2148 West 38th Avenue
Vancouver, BC, V6M 1R9
Toll Free: 1-800-667-1870
Phone: +1-604-685-1870
Fax: +1-613-659-3887
Info@NewAgeMetals.com

Ontario Office: 59 Burtch's Lane
1000 Islands, Rockport, ON, K0E 1V0
Rockport Phone: +1-613-659-2773
Anthony Ghitter, BA | Business Development | New Age Metals - NAM

Ellis Martin
Editor
E:martinreports@gmail.com
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
