NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

(HYB)
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

03/01/2019 | 05:01pm EST

BOSTON, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company’s common stock on March 29, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be March 14th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of December 31, 2018, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.0 trillion of assets, including approximately $16 billion of “high yield” investments.  T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:         
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com


Managers
NameTitle
Ellen E. Terry President, Secretary & Director
Bernard J. Korman Independent Director
Joseph L. Bower Independent Director
Robert F. Birch Independent Director
Marguerite A. Piret Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND INC.11.64%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.17%7 383
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 571
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION8.56%2 512
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 141
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 808
