Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New America High Income Fund Inc.    HYB

NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

(HYB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

BOSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.055 per share on the company’s common stock on July 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be July 16th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of March 31, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $17.6 billion of “high yield” investments.  T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:         
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FU
05:01pThe New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
06/03The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
04/29The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
03/27The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
03/02NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares Dividend
AQ
03/01The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
2018NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares Dividends
AQ
2018The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
2018NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares Dividend
AQ
2018NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares Dividend
AQ
More news
Chart NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
New America High Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Ellen E. Terry President, Secretary & Director
Bernard J. Korman Independent Director
Joseph L. Bower Independent Director
Robert F. Birch Independent Director
Marguerite A. Piret Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND INC.17.33%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.08%7 648
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%5 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 567
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP15.06%3 115
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION3.49%2 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About