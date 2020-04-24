Log in
News Summary

New Carolin Gold Corp. Announces Unit Offering

04/24/2020 | 08:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - New Carolin Gold Corp. (TSXV: LAD) (OTC Pink: LADFF) (the "Company" or "New Carolin") is pleased to announce a 7,000,000 Unit offering at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and a one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of twenty four (24) months from closing. Proceeds of the Unit offering will be used to continue drilling the Company's Ladner Gold Project in southwestern British Columbia and general working capital.

In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finder's fees on certain subscriptions in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy. It is anticipated that certain insiders (directors and officers) of the Company will participate and subscribe for Units under the private placement, but their participation will not be for more than 25% of the total private placement. All securities issued in connection with both offerings are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About New Carolin Gold Corp.

New Carolin Gold is a Canadian-based junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of our 100% owned property consisting of 144 square kilometers of contiguous mineral claims and crown grants, collectively known as the "Ladner Gold Project" (Project). The Project is located near Hope, BC in the prospective and under- explored Coquihalla Gold Belt, which is host to several historic small gold producers including the Carolin Mine, Emancipation Mine and Pipestem Mine, and numerous gold prospects.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.newcarolingold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Kenneth R. Holmes"

President

Phone: (778) 379-1275
Toll Free: 1(855) 891-9185
E-mail: info@newcarolingold.com
Web site: www.newcarolingold.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this press release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54895


© Newsfilecorp 2020
