Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  NEW CENT    NCZ   

NEW CENT

(NCZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
0.37 AUD   -1.33%
12:27aNEW CENT : Results of Meeting
PU
12:27aNEW CENT : Constitution
PU
10/28NEW CENT : Sept 2019 Quarterly Release Date and Conference Call Details
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEW CENT : Constitution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Constitution

New Century Resources Limited

ACN 142 165 080

Table of Contents

Clause

Page No

1.

Preliminary ........................................................................................................

1

1.1

Definitions and Interpretation ......................................................................................

1

1.2

Nature of the Company ................................................................................................

1

1.3

Replaceable rules .........................................................................................................

1

2.

Shares.................................................................................................................

1

2.1

Issue of Shares and options...........................................................................................

1

2.2

Preference Shares.........................................................................................................

1

2.3

Variation of classes and class rights .............................................................................

2

2.4

Converting Shares.........................................................................................................

2

2.5

Reductions of capital and buy-backs ............................................................................

2

2.6

Unmarketable parcels of Shares ...................................................................................

3

2.7

Registered holder is absolute owner ............................................................................

3

2.8

Holding statements and certificates.............................................................................

3

3.

Calls, Company Payments, Forfeiture and Liens.............................................

3

4.

Transfer of Shares .............................................................................................

4

4.1

Electronic transfer systems ..........................................................................................

4

4.2

Forms of transfer..........................................................................................................

4

4.3

Instrument of transfer ..................................................................................................

4

4.4

Transferor is holder until transfer registered ...............................................................

4

4.5

Refusal to register transfers .........................................................................................

4

4.6

No registration fee .......................................................................................................

5

4.7

Transmission of Shares .................................................................................................

5

5.

Proceedings of Members ...................................................................................

5

5.1

Who can call meetings of Members ..............................................................................

5

5.2

Annual General Meeting ...............................................................................................

6

5.3

How to call meetings of Members ................................................................................

6

5.4

Right to attend meetings..............................................................................................

6

5.5

Meeting at more than one place...................................................................................

7

5.6

Quorum.........................................................................................................................

8

5.7

Chairperson ..................................................................................................................

8

5.8

General conduct of meetings .......................................................................................

9

5.9

Resolutions of Members ..............................................................................................

10

5.10

Polls............................................................................................................................

10

5.11

Adjourned, cancelled and postponed meetings..........................................................

11

5.12

Number of votes .........................................................................................................

11

5.13

Objections to qualification to vote.............................................................................

13

5.14

Proxies, attorneys and representatives ......................................................................

13

6.

Directors ..........................................................................................................

16

6.1

Number of Directors ...................................................................................................

16

6.2

Appointment of Directors ...........................................................................................

16

6.3

Retirement of Directors and vacation of office ..........................................................

17

6.4

Alternate Directors .....................................................................................................

18

6.5

Remuneration of Directors .........................................................................................

19

6.6

Interests of Directors..................................................................................................

20

7.

Officers.............................................................................................................

21

i

Table of Contents

Clause

Page No

7.1

Managing Director.......................................................................................................

21

7.2

Secretary ....................................................................................................................

22

7.3

Indemnity and insurance ............................................................................................

22

8.

Powers of the Company and Directors...........................................................

23

8.1

General powers ..........................................................................................................

23

8.2

Execution of documents .............................................................................................

23

8.3

Committees and delegates .........................................................................................

24

8.4

Attorney or agent .......................................................................................................

24

9.

Proceedings of Directors.................................................................................

24

9.1

Written resolutions of Directors .................................................................................

24

9.2

Meetings of Directors..................................................................................................

25

9.3

Who can call meetings of Directors ............................................................................

25

9.4

How to call meetings of Directors ..............................................................................

25

9.5

Quorum.......................................................................................................................

25

9.6

Chairperson ................................................................................................................

26

9.7

Resolutions of Directors..............................................................................................

27

10.

Dividends and Profits ......................................................................................

27

10.1

Who may determine dividends ...................................................................................

27

10.2

Dividends for different classes ...................................................................................

28

10.3

Dividends proportional to paid up capital ..................................................................

28

10.4

Effect of a transfer on Dividends................................................................................

29

10.5

No interest on Dividends.............................................................................................

29

10.6

Unpaid amounts..........................................................................................................

29

10.7

Capitalisation of profits..............................................................................................

29

10.8

Distributions of assets ................................................................................................

29

10.9

Dividend plans ............................................................................................................

30

11.

Notices and Payments .....................................................................................

30

11.1

Notice to Members .....................................................................................................

30

11.2

Notice to Directors .....................................................................................................

31

11.3

Notice to the Company...............................................................................................

31

11.4

Time of service...........................................................................................................

31

11.5

Signatures ...................................................................................................................

32

11.6

Payments ....................................................................................................................

32

12.

Winding Up.......................................................................................................

33

12.1

Distributions proportional to paid up capital..............................................................

33

12.2

Distributions of assets ................................................................................................

33

Schedule 1 - Definitions and Interpretation...............................................................

34

1.

Definitions........................................................................................................

34

2.

Interpretation ..................................................................................................

35

3.

Exercise of Powers ..........................................................................................

37

4.

Articles of this Constitution............................................................................

37

ii

Table of Contents

Clause

Page No

5.

Provisions Required by ASX Listing Rule 15.11.1..........................................

37

Schedule 2 - Calls, Company Payments, Forfeiture and Liens..................................

39

1.

Exercise of powers ..........................................................................................

39

2.

Calls ..................................................................................................................

39

2.1

Making a call...............................................................................................................

39

2.2

Notice of a call ...........................................................................................................

39

2.3

Payment of a call .......................................................................................................

39

2.4

Recovery of a call.......................................................................................................

40

2.5

Payment in advance of a call .....................................................................................

40

3.

Company Payments on Behalf of a Member...................................................

41

3.1

Rights of the Company................................................................................................

41

3.2

Recovery of Company payments .................................................................................

41

4.

Forfeiture.........................................................................................................

42

4.1

Forfeiture procedure ..................................................................................................

42

4.2

Notice of forfeiture ....................................................................................................

42

4.3

Effect of forfeiture.....................................................................................................

42

4.4

Sale or reissue of forfeited Shares..............................................................................

43

4.5

Cancellation of forfeited Shares.................................................................................

43

4.6

Proof of forfeiture ......................................................................................................

43

4.7

Waiver or cancellation of forfeiture...........................................................................

43

5.

Liens .................................................................................................................

43

5.1

First ranking lien ........................................................................................................

43

5.2

Enforcement by sale...................................................................................................

44

5.3

Release or Waiver of lien............................................................................................

44

6.

Sales, Disposals and Reissues..........................................................................

44

6.1

Sale procedure ...........................................................................................................

44

6.2

Application of proceeds..............................................................................................

45

7.

Interest.............................................................................................................

45

Schedule 3 - Transmission ...........................................................................................

46

1.

Deceased Members ..........................................................................................

46

1.1

Effect of death ...........................................................................................................

46

1.2

Estates and Personal Representatives ........................................................................

46

2.

Transmission Events ........................................................................................

46

2.1

Transmittee right to register or transfer....................................................................

46

2.2

Other transmute rights and obligations ......................................................................

46

Schedule 4 - Unmarketable Parcels ............................................................................

47

1.

Definitions........................................................................................................

47

2.

Power to Sell Unmarketable Parcels ..............................................................

47

iii

Table of Contents

Clause

Page No

2.1

Existing unmarketable parcels....................................................................................

47

2.2

New unmarketable parcels .........................................................................................

47

3.

Exercise of Power of Sale ...............................................................................

47

3.1

Extinguishment of interests and claims ......................................................................

47

3.2

Manner of sale ............................................................................................................

48

3.3

Application of proceeds..............................................................................................

48

3.4

Voting and dividend rights pending sale .....................................................................

49

Schedule 5 - Proportional Takeover Bid Approval .....................................................

50

1.

Definitions........................................................................................................

50

2.

Refusal of Transfers ........................................................................................

50

2.1

Requirement for an Approving Resolution ..................................................................

50

2.2

Voting on an Approving Resolution .............................................................................

50

Schedule 6 - Preference Shares ..................................................................................

51

1.

Definitions........................................................................................................

51

2.

Rights of Holders .............................................................................................

52

3.

Issue Resolution ...............................................................................................

52

4.

Redemption......................................................................................................

53

5.

Conversion .......................................................................................................

54

6.

Certificate ........................................................................................................

55

iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 04:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW CENT
12:27aNEW CENT : Results of Meeting
PU
12:27aNEW CENT : Constitution
PU
10/28NEW CENT : Sept 2019 Quarterly Release Date and Conference Call Details
PU
10/10NEW CENT : Corporate Governance Statement FY19
PU
10/10NEW CENT : Appendix 4G
PU
04/16NEW CENT : Century Boosts Zinc Production by Over 50 Percent
AQ
2018Lead shortages, seasonally strong demand suggest possible price revival
RE
2018Smelting constraints make zinc's price plunge look overdone
RE
2017NEW CENT : Ncz achieves a major increase in resource for tailings
PU
2017NEW CENT : Trading Halt
PU
More news
Chart NEW CENT
Duration : Period :
NEW CENT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW CENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Walta Managing Director & Director
Robert John McDonald Chairman
Mark Chamberlain Chief Financial Officer
Bryn Hardcastle Independent Non-Executive Director
Evan Alexander George Cranston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW CENT-54.82%112
BHP GROUP6.98%119 675
RIO TINTO PLC8.93%90 385
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.32%32 693
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.95%20 917
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-24.36%9 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group