NEW CENT : Constitution

|
|
Table of Contents
|
|
Clause
|
|
Page No
|
1.
|
Preliminary ........................................................................................................
|
1
|
1.1
|
Definitions and Interpretation ......................................................................................
|
1
|
1.2
|
Nature of the Company ................................................................................................
|
1
|
1.3
|
Replaceable rules .........................................................................................................
|
1
|
2.
|
Shares.................................................................................................................
|
1
|
2.1
|
Issue of Shares and options...........................................................................................
|
1
|
2.2
|
Preference Shares.........................................................................................................
|
1
|
2.3
|
Variation of classes and class rights .............................................................................
|
2
|
2.4
|
Converting Shares.........................................................................................................
|
2
|
2.5
|
Reductions of capital and buy-backs ............................................................................
|
2
|
2.6
|
Unmarketable parcels of Shares ...................................................................................
|
3
|
2.7
|
Registered holder is absolute owner ............................................................................
|
3
|
2.8
|
Holding statements and certificates.............................................................................
|
3
|
3.
|
Calls, Company Payments, Forfeiture and Liens.............................................
|
3
|
4.
|
Transfer of Shares .............................................................................................
|
4
|
4.1
|
Electronic transfer systems ..........................................................................................
|
4
|
4.2
|
Forms of transfer..........................................................................................................
|
4
|
4.3
|
Instrument of transfer ..................................................................................................
|
4
|
4.4
|
Transferor is holder until transfer registered ...............................................................
|
4
|
4.5
|
Refusal to register transfers .........................................................................................
|
4
|
4.6
|
No registration fee .......................................................................................................
|
5
|
4.7
|
Transmission of Shares .................................................................................................
|
5
|
5.
|
Proceedings of Members ...................................................................................
|
5
|
5.1
|
Who can call meetings of Members ..............................................................................
|
5
|
5.2
|
Annual General Meeting ...............................................................................................
|
6
|
5.3
|
How to call meetings of Members ................................................................................
|
6
|
5.4
|
Right to attend meetings..............................................................................................
|
6
|
5.5
|
Meeting at more than one place...................................................................................
|
7
|
5.6
|
Quorum.........................................................................................................................
|
8
|
5.7
|
Chairperson ..................................................................................................................
|
8
|
5.8
|
General conduct of meetings .......................................................................................
|
9
|
5.9
|
Resolutions of Members ..............................................................................................
|
10
|
5.10
|
Polls............................................................................................................................
|
10
|
5.11
|
Adjourned, cancelled and postponed meetings..........................................................
|
11
|
5.12
|
Number of votes .........................................................................................................
|
11
|
5.13
|
Objections to qualification to vote.............................................................................
|
13
|
5.14
|
Proxies, attorneys and representatives ......................................................................
|
13
|
6.
|
Directors ..........................................................................................................
|
16
|
6.1
|
Number of Directors ...................................................................................................
|
16
|
6.2
|
Appointment of Directors ...........................................................................................
|
16
|
6.3
|
Retirement of Directors and vacation of office ..........................................................
|
17
|
6.4
|
Alternate Directors .....................................................................................................
|
18
|
6.5
|
Remuneration of Directors .........................................................................................
|
19
|
6.6
|
Interests of Directors..................................................................................................
|
20
|
7.
|
Officers.............................................................................................................
|
21