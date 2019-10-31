NEW CENT : Results of Meeting

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: NCZ 31 October 2019

RESULTS OF MEETING

New Century Resources Limited (Company or New Century) (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to advise that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Resolution For Against Discretionary Abstain / (voted For) Excluded 1: Remuneration Report 165,737,987 2,557,458 202,826 66,706,794 2: Election of Director - Robert McDonald 234,110,023 70,063 234,340,044 865,021 3: Election of Director - Nick Cernotta 232,397,301 1,782,785 159,958 865,021 4: Approval of General Employee Share 168,107,124 1,252,987 169,575,711 65,629,354 Plan 5: Approval of Employee Securities 168,107,124 1,252,987 215,600 65,664,354 Incentive Scheme 6: Approval to increase Non-Executive 128,641,366 39,714,213 211,958 65,637,528 Directors' Fee Pool 7: Renewal of Proportional Takeover Bid 232,792,572 1,392,347 202,826 817,320 Approval Provisions