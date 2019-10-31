Log in
NEW CENT

(NCZ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
0.37 AUD   -1.33%
12:27aNEW CENT : Results of Meeting
PU
12:27aNEW CENT : Constitution
PU
10/28NEW CENT : Sept 2019 Quarterly Release Date and Conference Call Details
PU
NEW CENT : Results of Meeting

10/31/2019 | 12:27am EDT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ

31 October 2019

RESULTS OF MEETING

New Century Resources Limited (Company or New Century) (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to advise that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions to be considered were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise that valid proxy votes were received as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain /

(voted For)

Excluded

1:

Remuneration Report

165,737,987

2,557,458

202,826

66,706,794

2: Election of Director - Robert McDonald

234,110,023

70,063

234,340,044

865,021

3: Election of Director - Nick Cernotta

232,397,301

1,782,785

159,958

865,021

4:

Approval of General Employee Share

168,107,124

1,252,987

169,575,711

65,629,354

Plan

5: Approval of Employee Securities

168,107,124

1,252,987

215,600

65,664,354

Incentive Scheme

6:

Approval to increase Non-Executive

128,641,366

39,714,213

211,958

65,637,528

Directors' Fee Pool

7: Renewal of Proportional Takeover Bid

232,792,572

1,392,347

202,826

817,320

Approval Provisions

For further information, please contact:

New Century Resources

Media enquiries

Patrick Walta

Shane Goodwin

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Affairs

P: +61 3 9070 3300

P: +61 434 039 106

E: info@newcenturyresources.com

E: sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com

Office Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone +61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 04:26:01 UTC
