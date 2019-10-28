NEW CENT : Sept 2019 Quarterly Release Date and Conference Call Details

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ASX: NCZ 28 October 2019

New Century Resources September 2019 Quarterly Reports

Release Date and Conference Call Details

New Century Resources Limited (ASX: NCZ) is pleased to advise that it plans to release its September 2019 Quarterly Activities Report and Financials Report on Tuesday 29th October 2019.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its September 2019 Quarterly Reports, where Managing Director, Mr Patrick Walta, will provide an overview of the results and an outlook for the remainder of FY20.

Call Details

Date: Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 11am AEDT

Dial In: +61 2 9007 3187

Toll Free: 1800 558 698

Conference ID: 10002644

The audio of the conference call will also be available in due course via New Century's website at www.newcenturyresources.com.

For further information, please contact: New Century Resources Media enquiries Patrick Walta Shane Goodwin Managing Director Head of Corporate Affairs P: +61 3 9070 3300 P: +61 434 039 106 E: info@newcenturyresources.com E: sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com