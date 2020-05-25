Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  New Century Resources Limited    NCZ   AU000000NCZ9

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

(NCZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Century Resources : Goro Mine Acquisition Investor Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX: NCZ

26 May 2020

Goro Nickel & Cobalt Mine Acquisition Conference Call Details

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to advise that it will host a conference call to discuss the exclusive right to potentially acquire the Goro Nickel & Cobalt Mine as announced on 26 May 2020.

Call Details

Date: Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 4.30pm AEST

Participants need to pre-register for the call via the link below. They will receive a calendar invite and a unique code which is to be quoted when dialling into the call.

Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10007307-invite.html

The audio of the conference call will also be available in due course via New Century's website at www.newcenturyresources.com.

This announcement is approved for release by the Managing Director of New Century Resources.

For further information, please contact:

New Century Resources

Media enquiries

Patrick Walta

Shane Goodwin

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Affairs

P: +61 3 9070 3300

P: +61 434 039 106

E: info@newcenturyresources.com

E: sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com

Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

1 / 1

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 02:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMI
05/25NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Goro Mine Acquisition Investor Conference Call Details
PU
05/19NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
04/28NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : March 2020 Quarterly Release Date and Conference Call De..
PU
04/23NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 0.15 AUD for 7 exis..
FA
04/22NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
04/15NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Quarterly Results Presentation
PU
04/13NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -0,50 M
EBIT 2020 -9,13 M
Net income 2020 -12,5 M
Debt 2020 49,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 -513x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Century Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,74 AUD
Last Close Price 0,25 AUD
Spread / Highest target 288%
Spread / Average Target 194%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Walta Managing Director & Director
Robert John McDonald Chairman
Barry Harris Chief Operating Officer
Mark Chamberlain Chief Financial Officer
Bryn Hardcastle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED-9.09%135
BHP GROUP-10.69%105 835
RIO TINTO PLC-5.34%86 768
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-27.77%23 597
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.99%17 236
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC42.26%9 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group