New Century Resources : Goro Mine Acquisition Investor Conference Call Details

Goro Nickel & Cobalt Mine Acquisition Conference Call Details

New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) is pleased to advise that it will host a conference call to discuss the exclusive right to potentially acquire the Goro Nickel & Cobalt Mine as announced on 26 May 2020.

Call Details

Date: Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 4.30pm AEST

Participants need to pre-register for the call via the link below. They will receive a calendar invite and a unique code which is to be quoted when dialling into the call.

Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10007307-invite.html

The audio of the conference call will also be available in due course via New Century's website at www.newcenturyresources.com.

This announcement is approved for release by the Managing Director of New Century Resources.

For further information, please contact: New Century Resources Media enquiries Patrick Walta Shane Goodwin Managing Director Head of Corporate Affairs P: +61 3 9070 3300 P: +61 434 039 106 E: info@newcenturyresources.com E: sgoodwin@newcenturyresources.com