New Century Resources Limited    NCZ   AU000000NCZ9

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

(NCZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/09
0.15 AUD   +3.45%
04/15NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Quarterly Results Presentation
04/13NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Trading Halt
New Century Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

04/22/2020 | 08:33pm EDT

Market Announcement

23 April 2020

New Century Resources Limited (ASX: NCZ) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of New Century Resources Limited ('NCZ') will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Thursday, 23 April 2020, following the release by NCZ of an announcement regarding an Institutional Entitlement Offer.

Issued by

Dale Allen

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

23 April 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 00:32:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -1,00 M
EBIT 2020 -6,00 M
Net income 2020 -13,0 M
Debt 2020 49,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,38x
P/E ratio 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 -145x
EV / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 95,7 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,74  AUD
Last Close Price 0,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 547%
Spread / Average Target 390%
Spread / Lowest Target 233%
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Walta Managing Director & Director
Robert John McDonald Chairman
Barry Harris Chief Operating Officer
Mark Chamberlain Chief Financial Officer
Bryn Hardcastle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED-3.23%60
BHP GROUP-1.09%87 344
RIO TINTO PLC-19.31%75 840
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-38.83%20 014
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.33%14 264
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC27.91%8 833
