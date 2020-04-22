New Century Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
23 April 2020
New Century Resources Limited (ASX: NCZ) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of New Century Resources Limited ('NCZ') will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Thursday, 23 April 2020, following the release by NCZ of an announcement regarding an Institutional Entitlement Offer.
