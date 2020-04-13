New Century Resources : Trading Halt

The securities of New Century Resources Limited ('NCZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of NCZ, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 20 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

14 April 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

The Company hereby requests a halt in trading of its securities, effective immediately, pending an announcement regarding a capital raising.

The Company requests two consecutive "back to back" trading halts of two days each for this purpose which will remain in place until not later than commencement of trading on Monday, 20 April 2020.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Oonagh Malone

Company Secretary