New Century Resources Limited    NCZ   AU000000NCZ9

NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED

(NCZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/09
0.15 AUD   +3.45%
0.15 AUD   +3.45%
08:38pNEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Trading Halt
New Century Resources : Trading Halt

04/13/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

Market Announcement

14 April 2020

New Century Resources Limited (ASX: NCZ) - Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of New Century Resources Limited ('NCZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of NCZ, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 20 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

14 April 2020

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

14 April 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

The Company hereby requests a halt in trading of its securities, effective immediately, pending an announcement regarding a capital raising.

The Company requests two consecutive "back to back" trading halts of two days each for this purpose which will remain in place until not later than commencement of trading on Monday, 20 April 2020.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Oonagh Malone

Company Secretary

Melbourne Office

Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone

+61 (3) 9070 3300

Email

info@newcenturyresources.com

Website

www.newcenturyresources.com

Disclaimer

New Century Resources Limited published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 00:37:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -1,00 M
EBIT 2020 -5,00 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M
Debt 2020 49,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,38x
P/E ratio 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 -145x
EV / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 95,7 M
Technical analysis trends NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,84  AUD
Last Close Price 0,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 547%
Spread / Average Target 457%
Spread / Lowest Target 367%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Walta Managing Director & Director
Robert John McDonald Chairman
Barry Harris Chief Operating Officer
Mark Chamberlain Chief Financial Officer
Bryn Hardcastle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW CENTURY RESOURCES LIMITED-3.23%61
BHP GROUP-0.57%93 500
RIO TINTO PLC-14.43%80 922
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-32.69%22 338
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.57%14 075
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC26.36%8 867
