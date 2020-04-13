New Century Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
14 April 2020
New Century Resources Limited (ASX: NCZ) - Trading Halt (2+2)
Description
The securities of New Century Resources Limited ('NCZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of NCZ, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 20 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Anjuli Sinniah
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
14 April 2020
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
14 April 2020
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
The Company hereby requests a halt in trading of its securities, effective immediately, pending an announcement regarding a capital raising.
The Company requests two consecutive "back to back" trading halts of two days each for this purpose which will remain in place until not later than commencement of trading on Monday, 20 April 2020.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours sincerely
Oonagh Malone
Company Secretary
|
Melbourne Office
|
|
Level 4, 360 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000
|
|
Phone
|
+61 (3) 9070 3300
|
|
Email
|
info@newcenturyresources.com
|
|
Website
|
www.newcenturyresources.com
|
1 / 1
Disclaimer
New Century Resources Limited published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 00:37:07 UTC