New China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PREMIUM INCOME

ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PREMIUM INCOME

This announcement is made by New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to provisions regarding disclosure of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The accumulated gross premium income of the Company for the period between 1 January 2019 and 30 September 2019 was RMB107,911.81million.

The accumulated gross premium income mentioned above is unaudited. Investors are advised to exercise caution.

Beijing, China, 15 October 2019

