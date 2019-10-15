New China Life Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PREMIUM INCOME

Log in
0
10/15/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO PREMIUM INCOME

This announcement is made by New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to provisions regarding disclosure of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The accumulated gross premium income of the Company for the period between 1 January 2019 and 30 September 2019 was RMB107,911.81million.

The accumulated gross premium income mentioned above is unaudited. Investors are advised to exercise caution.

By Order of the Board

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.

LIU Haoling

Chairman

Beijing, China, 15 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and non -executive director of the Company is LIU Haoling, the executive director of the Company is LI Zongjian; the non -executive directors are

XIONG Lianhua, YANG Yi, GUO Ruixiang, HU Aimin, LI Qiqiang and PENG Yulong; and the independent non-executive directors are LI Xianglu, ZHENG Wei, CHENG Lie and GENG Jianxin .

Disclaimer

New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 08:56:06 UTC
