New China Life Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT- ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCLOSURE OF RELEVANT PRESENTATIONS ON THE 2019 CORPORATE DAY

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The announcement is hereby set out as follows for reference only.
By Order of the Board
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.
LIU Haoling
Chairman
Beijing, China, 3 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and non-executive director of the Company is LIU Haoling, the executive directors are LI Quan and LI Zongjian; the non-executive directors are XIONG Lianhua, YANG Yi, GUO Ruixiang, HU Aimin, LI Qiqiang, PENG Yulong and Edouard SCHMID; and the independent non-executive directors are LI Xianglu, ZHENG Wei, CHENG Lie and GENG Jianxin.
A Share Stock Code: 601336 A Share Stock Abbreviation: New China Life No.: Lin 2019-058
H Share Stock Code: 01336 H Share Stock Abbreviation: New China Life
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCLOSURE OF
RELEVANT PRESENTATIONS ON THE 2019 CORPORATE DAY
The board of directors and all directors of the New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") warrant that the contents of this announcement do not contain any misrepresentation, misleading statement or material omission, and accept several and joint responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.
The Company hereby announces that it will host the 2019 Corporate Day on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 and make presentations on the topic of "Embrace Changes, Accelerate Development, Start A Second Takeoff".
For details of the abovementioned presentation, please refer to the appendix of this announcement.
The announcement is hereby given.
The Board of Directors of
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.
3 December 2019
Embrace Changes
Accelerate Development
Start A Second Takeoff
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd
December 4, Shenzhen
CONTENTS
01 Respond to Changes
02 Start a Second Takeoff
03 Look into the Future
Respond to Changes
Four Factors Driving Industry Growth
Regulation guidance
T h e i n s u r a n c e i n d u s t r y 02
serves the national strategy
as the third pillar of the
Policy
s o c i a l s e c u r i t y s y s t e m .
Population
Aging population
03
Aging population breeds
silver hair economy, unleashing demands for health care and senior care.
Quality growth
01 Residents' wealth and purchasing power rise.
Economy
Customer
04
Growing demands for protection and wealth management
Middle class, especially young and middle-aged people, become the main force of insurance consumption, posing higher requirements for products and services.
Growing Needs for Health Care, Senior Care and Wealth Management
Insurance needs run wider and deeper to better satisfy people's rising demand for a better life.
Senior
Care
Protection
Health
Needs
Care
Wealth
Management
Large Insurers Tend to Conglomerate and Diversify Business
The comprehensive operation trend in financial industry diversifies insurance business operation.
Cross-industrycoordination expands customer sources and meets
their various needs.
Life
Insurance
Main Life Insurance
Large life insurers have urges and strengths for vertical expansion
Collaborative Industries
Health and senior care industries boast synergy
with life insurance industry
Tech Advance Upgrades Business Models
Tech for business
Tech for innovation
Tech for service
Guidance
Tools
Empowerment
Customer
Product
Marketing Operation
Customer
Information
service
Value chain of insurance business
Start a Second Takeoff
• Accelerating development
Innovate for a Second Takeoff
Stay among first-
Total assets surpass
Goals for the
tier insurers
RMB1 trillion
second takeoff：
Grow both value
Better industry
and volume
synergy
Second Takeoff
1996~ 2011~ 2016~ 2020~
• NCI founded
• Listed A+H
Expansion period • Diversification period
First takeoff
Transformation • "1+2+1" strategy period
Reshape the Growth Pattern with "1 + 2 + 1" Strategy
Main body: life insurance
Meet customers' extended
needs for insurance protection
Engine: technological empowerment
Shifting from "demand-driven" to "supply-enabling"
Two wings:
wealth management+ health/senior care
Satisfy customers' needs for health and senior care and wealth management; grow life insurance
Our vision: to be China's best financial service group with comprehensive life insurance business as its core
Focus on Life Insurance Supported by Multiple Channels
Individual Life
Bancassurance
Group
Innovative
Insurance
Insurance
Channel
Core channel
Important channel
Profitable channel
Internet channel
• Center on sales team
• Combine single and
• Optimize profits
• Innovate products
building
regular business
• Reserve individual
and services
• Promote professional
• Deepen cooperation
customers
• Build an online
construction
with banks
platform
• Leverage Internet visitors
Asset-Liability Dual Engines Driving Both Value and Volume Growth
Liability
Asset
Liability: Life Insurance Business
Protect against risks; manage wealth to meet diversified needs and grow assets
Maintain sound business structure for balanced volume and value growth
Asset: Wealth Growth
Play the role of investment; seek qualified assets for higher return to support liabilities
Meet customers' needs and create value for the company
Wealth Management for Better Value Growth
Build a customer-oriented wealth management service platform, provide personalized and all-round financial services, and create value for customers and shareholders.
Resources
allocation
Third-party
business
Pension and
Wealth
Wealth
Management
annuity
management
platform
Brand
United
Insurance fund
showcase
decision
Three steps:
Adjust structure
Build team
Advance system
Grow Health and Senior Care Industries for Better Synergy
Health care industry; Senior care industry
Increase
occupancy
Build
senior
and
Build
more
health
rate of built projects;
health
care
care
centers
for
improve profitability
investment platform;
better
profits
and
launch
private
equity
cooperation
funds
for
health
projects
The medical insurance qualification obtained
help Rehabilitation
Hospital improve
occupancy rate and profitability
Follow the Strategy to Build Smart NCI
Build a fast, efficient, stable and
reliable digital information service system, and form a multi-businessdigital ecosystem where life insurance business, the core
business, integrates wealth management, health and senior care business etc.
Build intelligent information system with new technologies
and data accumulation to timely exchange, integrate, transmit and process information.
Digital Ecosystem
Smart NCI
Improve
Consolidate
Develop
Promote
Empower NCI with Technology Innovation
Business
Platform
New Tech
Strategic Framework for Technology Empowerment
Smart
Smart
Smart
Smart
Smart
Business
Service
Sale
Marketing
Risk-control
Operation
Model
Intermediary
Big Data
Intelligent
Application
Customer
Master Data
Services Platform
Platform
Platform
Service Bus
Platform
Mobile
Cloud
Big Data
AI
Internet
Computing
Internet of
Block-chain
5G
Smart
Things
Wearables
Support
Data
Internet
NCI
Center
Cloud
Information
Security
Look into the Future
Grow Both Value and Volume
In the first three quarters of 2019, NCI achieved GWP of RMB107.9 billion, up by 8%, a steady and rapid growth for two consecutive years. With asset-liability dual engines driving both value and volume growth, NCI will strive to boost GWP and NBV.
Growth of GWP and NBV
15%
12%
9%
1%
-3%
-9%
2017
2018
2019
202X
GWP Growth
NBV Growth
Build Larger and Stronger Team
Leverage on promotion culture and team expansion
Expand recruitment resources
2020E
Foster promotion culture
Conduct differentiated management
A larger and
stronger team
Improve retention
2019E
500,000
2018
2017370,000
350,000
Perfor-Retention
mance Promo
Recruits-tion
Innovative Products
• Multiple claims: Multiple Protection
series
Health
• Single claim: Jiankangwuyou series
• Specific protection: Kangai Series
Medical
• Specific protection
• Medium-and-long term
• Accident
Riders
Annuity
cash back annuity
• Waiver of premium
• Pension annuity
• Long term riders
• Children's education
annuity
• Account annuity
Coordinated Management
Conduct differentiated operation
Improve budget policies
Optimize performance assessment policies
Stabilize solvency
Better capital management
Strength risk control
Go Beyond for A Second Takeoff
The year 2020 marks the beginning of the new growth period. NCI has made full preparations in team, products, resources and coordination, etc. It will earnestly implement the strategy of "1+2+1" and strive for fruitful results and a second takeoff.
New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:47:05 UTC