Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.    601336   CNE1000019Y0

NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

(601336)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New China Life Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT- ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCLOSURE OF RELEVANT PRESENTATIONS ON THE 2019 CORPORATE DAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The announcement is hereby set out as follows for reference only.

By Order of the Board

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.

LIU Haoling

Chairman

Beijing, China, 3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and non-executive director of the Company is LIU Haoling, the executive directors are LI Quan and LI Zongjian; the non-executive directors are XIONG Lianhua, YANG Yi, GUO Ruixiang, HU Aimin, LI Qiqiang, PENG Yulong and Edouard SCHMID; and the independent non-executive directors are LI Xianglu, ZHENG Wei, CHENG Lie and GENG Jianxin.

A Share Stock Code: 601336 A Share Stock Abbreviation: New China Life No.: Lin 2019-058

H Share Stock Code: 01336 H Share Stock Abbreviation: New China Life

NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF DISCLOSURE OF

RELEVANT PRESENTATIONS ON THE 2019 CORPORATE DAY

The board of directors and all directors of the New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") warrant that the contents of this announcement do not contain any misrepresentation, misleading statement or material omission, and accept several and joint responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

The Company hereby announces that it will host the 2019 Corporate Day on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 and make presentations on the topic of "Embrace Changes, Accelerate Development, Start A Second Takeoff".

For details of the abovementioned presentation, please refer to the appendix of this announcement.

The announcement is hereby given.

The Board of Directors of

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.

3 December 2019

Embrace Changes

Accelerate Development

Start A Second Takeoff

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd

December 4, Shenzhen

DISCLAIMER

  • These materials are for information purposes only and do not constitute or form part of an offer or invitation to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe for securities of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") or any of its holding company or affiliates in any jurisdiction. No part of these materials shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
  • The information or opinions contained in these materials has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, whether expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such information or opinions contained herein. The information and opinions contained in these materials are provided as of the date of the presentation, are subject to change without notice and will not be updated or otherwise revised to reflect any developments, which may occur after the date of the presentation. The Company, any of its affiliates, directors, supervisors, senior managers, officers, employees, advisers and any of their respective representatives shall not have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon any information contained or presented in or derived from these materials or otherwise arising in connection with these materials.
  • These materials contain statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs and expectations about the future as of the respective dates indicated herein. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and businesses and on factors beyond the Company's control, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and, accordingly, the actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of such forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update or otherwise revise these forward-looking statements for new information, events or circumstances that emerge subsequent to such dates.

1

CONTENTS

01 Respond to Changes

02 Start a Second Takeoff

03 Look into the Future

2

Respond to Changes

3

Four Factors Driving Industry Growth

Regulation guidance

T h e i n s u r a n c e i n d u s t r y 02

serves the national strategy

as the third pillar of the

Policy

s o c i a l s e c u r i t y s y s t e m .

Population

Aging population

03

Aging population breeds

silver hair economy, unleashing demands for health care and senior care.

Quality growth

01 Residents' wealth and purchasing power rise.

Economy

Customer

04

Growing demands for protection and wealth management

Middle class, especially young and middle-aged people, become the main force of insurance consumption, posing higher requirements for products and services.

4

Growing Needs for Health Care, Senior Care and Wealth Management

Insurance needs run wider and deeper to better satisfy people's rising demand for a better life.

Senior

Care

Protection

Health

Needs

Care

Wealth

Management

5

Large Insurers Tend to Conglomerate and Diversify Business

  • The comprehensive operation trend in financial industry diversifies insurance business operation.
  • Cross-industrycoordination expands customer sources and meets

their various needs.

Life

Insurance

Main Life Insurance

  • Large life insurers have urges and strengths for vertical expansion
    Collaborative Industries
  • Health and senior care industries boast synergy
    with life insurance industry

6

Tech Advance Upgrades Business Models

Tech for business

Tech for innovation

Tech for service

Guidance

Tools

Empowerment

Customer

Product

Marketing Operation

Customer

Information

service

Value chain of insurance business

7

Start a Second Takeoff

8

• Accelerating development

Innovate for a Second Takeoff

Stay among first-

Total assets surpass

Goals for the

tier insurers

RMB1 trillion

second takeoff

Grow both value

Better industry

and volume

synergy

Second Takeoff

1996~ 2011~ 2016~ 2020~

• NCI founded

• Listed A+H

  • Expansion period • Diversification period
    • First takeoff
  • Transformation • "1+2+1" strategy period

9

Reshape the Growth Pattern with "1 + 2 + 1" Strategy

Main body: life insurance

Meet customers' extended

needs for insurance protection

Engine: technological empowerment

Shifting from "demand-driven" to "supply-enabling"

Two wings:

wealth management+ health/senior care

Satisfy customers' needs for health and senior care and wealth management; grow life insurance

  • Our vision: to be China's best financial service group with comprehensive life insurance business as its core

10

Focus on Life Insurance Supported by Multiple Channels

Individual Life

Bancassurance

Group

Innovative

Insurance

Insurance

Channel

Core channel

Important channel

Profitable channel

Internet channel

• Center on sales team

• Combine single and

• Optimize profits

• Innovate products

building

regular business

• Reserve individual

and services

• Promote professional

• Deepen cooperation

customers

• Build an online

construction

with banks

platform

• Leverage Internet visitors

11

Asset-Liability Dual Engines Driving Both Value and Volume Growth

Liability

Asset

Liability: Life Insurance Business

  • Protect against risks; manage wealth to meet diversified needs and grow assets
  • Maintain sound business structure for balanced volume and value growth

Asset: Wealth Growth

  • Play the role of investment; seek qualified assets for higher return to support liabilities
  • Meet customers' needs and create value for the company

12

Wealth Management for Better Value Growth

Build a customer-oriented wealth management service platform, provide personalized and all-round financial services, and create value for customers and shareholders.

Resources

allocation

Third-party

business

Pension and

Wealth

Wealth

Management

annuity

management

platform

Brand

United

Insurance fund

showcase

decision

Three steps:

Adjust structure

Build team

Advance system

13

Grow Health and Senior Care Industries for Better Synergy

Health care industry; Senior care industry

Increase

occupancy

Build

senior

and

Build

more

health

rate of built projects;

health

care

care

centers

for

improve profitability

investment platform;

better

profits

and

launch

private

equity

cooperation

funds

for

health

projects

The medical insurance qualification obtained

help Rehabilitation

Hospital improve

occupancy rate and profitability

14

Follow the Strategy to Build Smart NCI

Build a fast, efficient, stable and

reliable digital information service system, and form a multi-businessdigital ecosystem where life insurance business, the core

business, integrates wealth management, health and senior care business etc.

Build intelligent information system with new technologies

and data accumulation to timely exchange, integrate, transmit and process information.

Digital Ecosystem

Smart NCI

Improve

Consolidate

Develop

Promote

15

Empower NCI with Technology Innovation

Business

Platform

New Tech

Strategic Framework for Technology Empowerment

Smart

Smart

Smart

Smart

Smart

Business

Service

Sale

Marketing

Risk-control

Operation

Model

Intermediary

Big Data

Intelligent

Application

Customer

Master Data

Services Platform

Platform

Platform

Service Bus

Platform

Mobile

Cloud

Big Data

AI

Internet

Computing

Internet of

Block-chain

5G

Smart

Things

Wearables

Support

Data

Internet

NCI

Center

Cloud

Information

Security

16

Look into the Future

17

Grow Both Value and Volume

In the first three quarters of 2019, NCI achieved GWP of RMB107.9 billion, up by 8%, a steady and rapid growth for two consecutive years. With asset-liability dual engines driving both value and volume growth, NCI will strive to boost GWP and NBV.

Growth of GWP and NBV

15%

12%

9%

1%

-3%

-9%

2017

2018

2019

202X

GWP Growth

NBV Growth

18

Build Larger and Stronger Team

Leverage on promotion culture and team expansion

Expand recruitment resources

2020E

Foster promotion culture

Conduct differentiated management

A larger and

stronger team

Improve retention

2019E

500,000

2018

2017370,000

350,000

Perfor-Retention

mance Promo

Recruits-tion

19

Innovative Products

• Multiple claims: Multiple Protection

series

Health

• Single claim: Jiankangwuyou series

• Specific protection: Kangai Series

  • Medical

• Specific protection

• Medium-and-long term

• Accident

Riders

Annuity

cash back annuity

• Waiver of premium

• Pension annuity

• Long term riders

• Children's education

annuity

• Account annuity

20

Coordinated Management

Conduct differentiated operation

Improve budget policies

Optimize performance assessment policies

Stabilize solvency

Better capital management

Strength risk control

21

Go Beyond for A Second Takeoff

The year 2020 marks the beginning of the new growth period. NCI has made full preparations in team, products, resources and coordination, etc. It will earnestly implement the strategy of "1+2+1" and strive for fruitful results and a second takeoff.

Team

Products

Resources

Coordination

More agents

Upgrade product

Motivated policy

Coordinated products

Channel advantage

Enrich supply

Larger inputs

New PMO system

Efficient Basic Law

Brand effect

Better efficiency

22

NCI

Care For Each And Every day

Disclaimer

New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE C
04:48aNEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Overseas regulatory announcement- announcement in res..
PU
10/30NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Adjustment of audit committee
PU
10/30NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Terms of reference of the audit and related party tra..
PU
10/30NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Overseas regulatory announcement-announcement on chan..
PU
10/30NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Third quarter report 2019
PU
10/18NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Poll results of the first extraordinary general meeti..
PU
10/15NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement relating to premium income
PU
09/16NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
09/16NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Ratification of chairman's qualification by the cbirc
PU
09/11NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement relating to premium income
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 168 B
EBIT 2019 14 269 M
Net income 2019 13 418 M
Finance 2019 6 960 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48,06  CNY
Last Close Price 44,49  CNY
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Quan Li President, CEO & Executive Director
Cheng Ran Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hao Ling Liu Chairman
Zheng Yang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Wing Kuen Cheung Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.5.33%17 136
AXA29.47%64 904
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.71%46 094
METLIFE, INC.20.19%45 899
AFLAC15.63%40 254
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.90%38 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group