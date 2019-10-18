New China Life Insurance : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019, APPOINTMENTS OF DIRECTOR AND SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01336)

POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

APPOINTMENTS OF DIRECTOR AND SHAREHOLDER

REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING

The first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "Meeting") of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") was held by way of a physical meeting on 18 October 2019 at 21th floor, NCI Tower, A12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.

The Meeting was called by the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company and presided over by Mr. LIU Haoling, chairman of the Board. The Meeting adopted both onsite voting and, for the A Share shareholders only, online voting. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for the Meeting.

The convening of the Meeting was in compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Association of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"). 8 of the 12 directors, 2 of the 4 supervisors, and the board secretary of the Company attended the Meeting. Certain members of the senior management of the Company also were present at the Meeting.

The total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the Meeting was 3,119,546,600 shares, of which the A shares and the H shares were 2,085,439,340 shares and 1,034,107,260 shares, respectively, which was the total number of eligible shares that entitled the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting.