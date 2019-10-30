Log in
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

(601336)
New China Life Insurance : THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019

0
10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01336)

THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019

This announcement is made by New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions regarding disclosure of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The financial data in the Third Quarter Report 2019 of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and are unaudited.

§1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION

  1. The board of directors (the "Board"), the board of supervisors and the directors, supervisors, and members of senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this report, and that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this report, and are legally liable for this report jointly and severally.
  2. The Third Quarter Report 2019 of the Company was considered and approved at the third meeting of the seventh session of the Board on 30 October 2019, which 12 directors were required to attend and 12 of them attended in person.
  3. The financial statements of the Company for the third quarter of 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and are unaudited.
  4. Mr. LIU Haoling, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. YANG Zheng, the Chief Financial Officer (Financial Principal) of the Company, Mr. GONG Xingfeng, the Chief Actuary of the Company and Mr. ZHANG Tao, the officer in charge of the Accounting Department of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the Third Quarter Report 2019.

- 1 -

§2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

2.1 Key accounting data and financial indicators

Unit: RMB in millions

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

Change

Total assets

822,083

733,929

12.0%

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

79,798

65,587

21.7%

Net assets per share attributable to shareholders of

the Company (RMB per share)

25.58

21.02

21.7%

For the nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

Change

Net cash flows from operating activities

28,088

10,712

162.2%

Weighted average net cash flows per share from

operating activities (RMB per share)

9.00

3.43

162.4%

For the nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

Change

Operating income

132,842

123,496

7.6%

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the

Company

13,003

7,702

68.8%

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the

Company after deducting non-recurring items

11,178

7,749

44.3%

Basic/diluted earnings per share

(RMB per share)

4.17

2.47

68.8%

Basic earnings per share after deducting non-

recurring items (RMB per share)

3.58

2.48

44.4%

Increasing by

5.64 percentage

Weighted average return on equity

17.41%

11.77%

points

Increasing by

Weighted average return on equity after deducting

3.12 percentage

non-recurring items

14.96%

11.84%

points

Note:

Data and indicators of shareholders' equity refer to shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the Company, while those of net profit refer to net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company.

- 2 -

2.2 Non-recurring items and amount

Unit: RMB in millions

For the three

For the nine

months ended

months ended

30 September

30 September

Non-recurring items

2019

2019

Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets

and other long-term investment assets

(1)

(3)

Gains/(Losses) on other non-recurring items

(31)

(24)

Effect on the amount of income tax expenses of

non-recurring items

6

2

Effect on the profit/loss for the period due to the one-time

adjustment according to the requirements of tax, accounting

and other laws and regulations

-

1,850

Interests attribute to minority shareholders

-

-

Total

(26)

1,825

- 3 -

2.3 Other key indicators

Unit: RMB in millions

As at 30

As at 31

September

December

2019/For the

2018/For the

nine months

nine months

ended 30

ended 30

September

September

2019

2018

Change

Investment assets (1)

784,969

699,826

12.2%

Premium income

107,912

100,008

7.9%

Premiums earned

105,219

97,601

7.8%

Growth rate of earned premiums

7.8%

10.4%

Decreasing

by 2.6

percentage

points

Net claims expense

47,819

37,688

26.9%

In: Claims and death, invalid and

7,169

5,459

31.3%

  medical benefits

Maturity benefits and annuity paid

41,358

32,727

26.4%

Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers

(708)

(498)

42.2%

Surrender rate (2)

1.4%

4.5%

Decreasing

by 3.1

percentage

points

Notes:

  1. Investment assets of unit-linked contract accounts are included in investment assets.
  2. Surrender rate = Surrenders/(Opening balance of life insurance contract liabilities + Opening balance of long-term health insurance contract liabilities + Premium income of long-term insurance policies)

2.4 Solvency

The Company calculated and disclosed core capital, actual capital, minimum capital, comprehensive solvency margin ratio and core solvency margin ratio according to the Solvency Regulatory Rules (No. 1-17)for Insurance Companies. As required by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, solvency margin ratios of a domestic insurance company in P.R.C. must meet the prescribed thresholds.

- 4 -

Unit: RMB in millions

As at

As at

30 September 2019

30 June 2019

Core capital

254,462

244,257

Actual capital

255,262

248,257

Minimum capital

88,508

85,749

Core solvency margin ratio(1)

287.50%

284.85%

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio(1)

288.40%

289.52%

Notes:

  1. Core solvency margin ratio = core capital/minimum capital; comprehensive solvency margin ratio = actual capital/minimum capital.
  2. For details of the solvency margin of the Company, please refer to the Company's website (www. newchinalife.com).

- 5 -

2.5 Total number of shareholders and their shareholdings as of the end of the reporting period Unit: Share

Total number of shareholders

85,274 (including 84,991 A Share shareholders and 283 H Share shareholders)

Shares held by top ten shareholders

Number of

Number

Percentage

Total

shares held

of shares

Classes of the

of the

number of

with selling

pledged or

Types of

Names of the shareholders

shares

shareholding

shares held

restrictions

frozen

shares

HKSCC Nominees Limited(2)

Overseas legal

33.14%

1,033,821,436

-

-

H

person shares

Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

State-owned shares

31.34%

977,530,534

-

-

A

China Baowu Steel Group

State-owned legal

12.09%

377,162,581

-

-

A

Corporation

person shares

China Securities Finance

State-owned legal

2.99%

93,339,045

-

-

A

Corporation Limited

person shares

Central Huijin Asset

State-owned legal

0.91%

28,249,200

-

-

A

Management Ltd.

person shares

Hong Kong Securities Clearing

Overseas legal

0.71%

22,101,822

-

-

A

Company Limited(3)

person shares

Beijing Taiji Huaqing

Domestic legal

0.58%

18,200,000

-

-

A

Information System Co., Ltd.

person shares

National Social Security Fund

State-owned legal

0.42%

12,978,635

-

-

A

107 Combination

person shares

Dacheng Fund-ABC-Dacheng

Other

0.28%

8,713,289

-

-

A

China Securities Financial

Asset Management Plan

National Social Security Fund

State-owned legal

0.26%

8,065,520

-

-

A

403 Combination

person shares

Description of related-party

Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Huijin

relations or concerted

Investment Ltd. Save for the above, the Company is not aware of any related-party

action among the aforesaid

relationship among the shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert.

shareholders

Notes:

  1. As at the end of the reporting period, none of the Company's A Shares or H Shares was subject to selling restrictions.
  2. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong stock brokers and other participants of CCASS system. The relevant regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require such persons to declare whether their shareholdings are pledged or frozen. Therefore, HKSCC Nominees Limited is unable to calculate or provide the number of shares pledged or frozen.
  3. Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited is the nominee for investors of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.

- 6 -

§3 QUARTERLY BUSINESS ANALYSIS

3.1 Insurance Business

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Company realized gross written premiums of RMB107,912 million, increasing by 7.9% compared with the same period of last year. First year premiums from long-term insurance business reached RMB16,021 million, decreasing by 7.1% compared with the same period of last year. Renewal business grew steadily with premiums amounting to RMB86,280 million, increasing by 10.2% compared with the same period of last year; premiums from short-term insurance business grew rapidly to RMB5,611 million, increasing by 24.6% compared with the same period of last year.

Unit: RMB in millions

For the nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

Change

Gross Written Premiums

107,912

100,008

7.9%

First year premiums from long-term

16,021

insurance business

17,241

-7.1%

Single premiums

24

50

-52.0%

Regular premiums

15,997

17,191

-6.9%

Regular premiums with payment periods

8,885

of ten years or more

10,506

-15.4%

Renewal premiums

86,280

78,264

10.2%

Premiums from short-term insurance

5,611

business

4,503

24.6%

Unit: RMB in millions

For the nine months ended 30 September

2019

2018

Change

Individual insurance channel

First year premiums from long-term

12,476

insurance business

13,216

-5.6%

Regular premiums

12,457

13,175

-5.4%

Single premiums

19

41

-53.7%

Renewal premiums

71,686

64,582

11.0%

Premiums from short-term insurance

3,572

business

2,567

39.2%

Total

87,734

80,365

9.2%

Bancassurance channel

First year premiums from long-term

3,544

insurance business

4,021

-11.9%

Regular premiums

3,540

4,017

-11.9%

Single premiums

4

4

0.0%

Renewal premiums

14,586

13,676

6.7%

Premiums from short-term insurance

46

business

24

91.7%

Total

18,176

17,721

2.6%

Group insurance

First year premiums from long-term

1

insurance business

4

-75.0%

Renewal premiums

8

6

33.3%

Premiums from short-term insurance

1,993

business

1,912

4.2%

Total

2,002

1,922

4.2%

Gross Written Premiums

107,912

100,008

7.9%

- 7 -

3.2 Asset Management Business

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the annualized total investment yield was 4.7%, the annualized total investment yield = (Investment income + Fair value gains/(losses) - Impairment losses on investment assets - Interest expense of items sold under agreements to repurchase)/ (Average monthly investment assets balance - Average monthly financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase balance - Average monthly interest receivables balance) x 365/273.

§4 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

4.1 Significant changes in key financial statement items and financial indicators and reasons for the changes

Applicable  Not applicable

Unit: RMB in millions

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

Main reasons for

Items in the Balance sheet

2019

2018

Change

the changes

Cash and bank deposits

15,188

8,945

69.8%

The requirement of

liquidity management

Financial assets measured at fair

13,510

9,940

35.9%

Increase of allocation

value through profit or loss

of corporate bonds

measured at fair value

through profit or loss

Financial assets purchased under

931

4,315

-78.4%

The allocation of

agreements to resell

investment assets and

the requirement of

liquidity management

Interests receivables

10,728

7,999

34.1%

Increase of interests

receivables on bonds

Premiums receivables

4,898

2,307

112.3%

Accumulated increase

of insurance business

and uneven distribution

among quarters

Other receivables

920

3,897

-76.4%

Decrease in investment

clearing account

receivables

Right-of-use assets

1,129

-

N/A

The effect of applying

the New Lease

Accounting Standard

- 8 -

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

Main reasons for

Items in the Balance sheet

2019

2018

Change

the changes

Deferred tax assets

690

1,777

-61.2%

Decrease in deductible

temporary differences

Other assets

1,522

903

68.5%

Influence of the monthly

advance payment of

income tax policy

Financial liabilities measured at

482

92

423.9%

Increase in the number

fair value through profit or loss

of structured entities

consolidated

Financial assets sold under

34,381

12,959

165.3%

The allocation of

agreements to repurchase

investment assets and

the requirement of

liquidity management

Premiums received in advance

295

1,808

-83.7%

The impact of business

development pace

Taxes payable

242

1,460

-83.4%

Decrease in current taxes

payable

Other payables

4,080

2,084

95.8%

Increase in investment

clearing account

payables

Unearned premiums liabilities

2,567

1,805

42.2%

Increase of short-term

insurance business and

uneven distribution

among quarters

Lease liabilities

936

-

N/A

The effect of applying

the New Lease

Accounting Standard

Deferred income

520

-

N/A

Government grants

related to assets

received by a

subsidiary

Other comprehensive income

875

(2,791)

N/A

Increase in fair value

of available-for-sale

financial assets due to

the fluctuation of the

capital market

- 9 -

Unit: RMB in millions

For the nine

For the nine

months ended

months ended

30 September

30 September

Main reasons for

Items in the statement of income

2019

2018

Change

the changes

Fair value gains/(losses)

633

(55)

N/A

Increase in fair value of

trading financial assets

due to the fluctuation

of the capital market

Surrenders

(9,978)

(29,865)

-66.6%

The decrease in

surrender of high cash

value products in

bancassurance channel

as a result of business

transformation

Claims recoverable from reinsurers

708

498

42.2%

Increase in business

ceded out

Increase in insurance contracts

(37,598)

(21,483)

75.0%

The increase in premium

reserve

income and decrease in

surrenders

Impairment losses

(1,686)

(755)

123.3%

Income in the amount

of available-for-sale

financial assets eligible

for impairment during

the reporting period

due to the fluctuation

of the capital market

Income tax expense

683

(2,542)

N/A

The impact of the

adjustment of the pre-

tax deduction policy

for the commission and

brokerage expenses

of the insurance

enterprises

Net profit

13,004

7,703

68.8%

The impact of the

adjustment of pre-tax

deduction policy for

the commission and

brokerage expenses of

insurance enterprises

and the steady

increase in the overall

profitability of the

Company

Other comprehensive income, net

3,666

(3,174)

N/A

Increase in fair value

of tax

of available-for-sale

financial assets due to

the fluctuation of the

capital market

- 10 -

  1. Explanation and analysis of significant events and their impacts and solutions
    • Applicable  Not applicable
  3. Disclosable unfulfilled undertakings during the reporting period
    • Applicable  Not applicable
  5. Warnings and explanation for any significant changes in net profit or cumulative losses from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period as compared to the same period of last year
    • Applicable  Not applicable
  7. Separate disclosure event
    The Company determined actuarial assumptions which include, among other things, assumptions on the discount rates, mortality rates, morbidity rates, expenses, policyholder dividend, lapse rates and etc. based on current information available as at the date of the balance sheet. These assumptions were used to calculate the liabilities of insurance contracts as at the date of the balance sheet.
    On 30 September 2019, the Company reviewed the above assumptions based on the information available. The changes in liabilities of insurance contracts arising from the changes in the assumptions were recognised in the statement of profit or loss. As at 30 September 2019, the changes in accounting estimates above resulted in a decrease in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB783 million, an increase in liabilities of long-term health insurance contracts by RMB2,765 million and a decrease in profit before tax for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 by RMB1,982 million in aggregate.
    Please refer to the Announcement on Changes in Accounting Estimates issued by the Company on Shanghai Stock Exchange website (www.sse.com.cn) for the details of this event.

By Order of the Board

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.

LIU Haoling

Chairman

Beijing, China, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and non-executive director of the Company is LIU Haoling; the executive director is LI Zongjian; the non-executive directors are XIONG Lianhua, YANG Yi, GUO Ruixiang, HU Aimin, LI Qiqiang and PENG Yulong; and the independent non-executive directors are LI Xianglu, ZHENG Wei, CHENG Lie and GENG Jianxin.

- 11 -

NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

§5 APPENDIX

Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)

30 September 2019

(All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

Assets

Group

Group

Company

Company

Assets

Cash and bank deposits

15,188

8,945

13,900

8,259

Financial assets measured at fair value

through profit or loss

13,510

9,940

7,411

8,120

Financial assets purchased under agreements to resell

931

4,315

433

3,789

Interest receivables

10,728

7,999

10,446

7,625

Premiums receivables

4,898

2,307

4,898

2,307

Receivables from reinsurers

45

246

45

246

Unearned premium reserves receivables from reinsurers

200

189

200

189

Claim reserves receivable from reinsurers

42

16

42

16

Reserves for life insurance receivables from reinsurers

1,417

1,348

1,417

1,348

Reserves for long-term health insurance

receivables from reinsurance

1,183

892

1,183

892

Policy loans

34,086

31,327

34,086

31,327

Other receivables

920

3,897

1,354

3,851

Term deposits

65,690

64,690

65,430

64,130

Available-for-sale financial assets

356,392

300,949

349,077

294,433

Held-to-maturity investments

236,172

214,531

236,049

214,472

Investments classified as loans and receivables

45,585

50,509

34,578

39,902

Long-term equity investments

4,800

4,792

35,342

30,742

Statutory deposits

1,715

1,715

715

715

Investment properties

8,536

7,044

8,598

7,107

Fixed assets

8,988

7,455

7,055

5,689

Constructions in process

3,981

4,339

2,153

2,903

Intangible assets

3,583

3,665

1,581

1,672

Right-of-use assets

1,129

-

1,086

-

Deferred tax assets

690

1,777

558

1,752

Other assets

1,522

903

1,366

956

Separate account assets

152

139

152

139

Total assets

822,083

733,929

819,155

732,581

LIU Haoling

YANG Zheng

GONG Xingfeng

ZHANG Tao

Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Actuary

Head of Accounting Department

- 12 -

Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) (continued)

30 September 2019

(All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

31 December

30 September

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

Liabilities and Equity

Group

Group

Company

Company

Liabilities

Financial liabilities measured at fair value

482

-

through profit or loss

92

-

Financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase

34,381

12,959

34,183

12,894

Premiums received in advance

295

1,808

295

1,808

Brokerage and commission payable

2,840

2,188

2,840

2,188

Reinsurance payable

513

462

513

462

Salary and welfare payable

2,408

2,629

2,120

2,272

Taxes payable

242

1,460

105

1,437

Claims payable

6,036

5,318

6,036

5,318

Other payables

4,080

2,084

4,005

2,029

Policyholder deposits

45,757

40,359

45,757

40,359

Unearned premiums liabilities

2,567

1,805

2,567

1,805

Outstanding claims liabilities

1,111

1,064

1,111

1,064

Reserves for life insurance

554,186

527,494

554,186

527,494

Reserves for long-term health insurance

81,334

64,257

81,334

64,257

Borrowings

4,000

4,000

4,000

4,000

Lease liabilities

936

-

895

-

Provisions

29

29

29

29

Deferred income

520

-

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

54

59

-

-

Other liabilities

362

133

361

131

Separate account liabilities

142

133

142

133

Total liabilities

742,275

668,333

740,479

667,680

Shareholders' equity

3,120

3,120

Share capital

3,120

3,120

Capital reserve

23,858

23,914

23,856

23,912

Other comprehensive income

875

(2,791)

828

(2,813)

Surplus reserve

6,011

5,226

6,011

5,226

General reserve

4,707

4,707

4,707

4,707

Retained earnings

41,227

31,411

40,154

30,749

Total equity attributable to shareholders

of the company

79,798

65,587

78,676

64,901

Non-controlling interests

10

9

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

79,808

65,596

78,676

64,901

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

822,083

733,929

819,155

732,581

LIU Haoling

YANG Zheng

GONG Xingfeng

ZHANG Tao

Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Actuary

Head of Accounting Department

- 13 -

Statement of Income (unaudited)

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

For the nine

For the nine

For the nine

For the nine

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Group

Group

Company

Company

1.

Operating Income

132,842

123,496

132,187

123,262

Premiums earned

105,219

97,601

105,219

97,601

Premium income

107,912

100,008

107,912

100,008

Less: Premiums ceded out

(1,942)

(1,511)

(1,942)

(1,511)

Net change in unearned premiums liabilities

(751)

(896)

(751)

(896)

Investment income

26,382

25,319

26,006

25,234

In: Share of profit of associates

220

136

186

125

Fair value gains/(losses)

633

(55)

533

(39)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses)

95

111

94

111

Other gains

42

53

15

33

Other operating income

471

467

320

322

2.

Operating expenses

(120,494)

(113,192)

(120,262)

(113,072)

Surrenders

(9,978)

(29,865)

(9,978)

(29,865)

Claims expense

(48,527)

(38,186)

(48,527)

(38,186)

Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers

708

498

708

498

Increase in insurance contracts reserve

(37,598)

(21,483)

(37,598)

(21,483)

Less: Insurance reserves recoverable from reinsurers

386

260

386

260

Policyholder dividends

(37)

(106)

(37)

(106)

Business tax and surcharges expenses

(114)

(104)

(100)

(91)

Commission and brokerage expenses

(13,026)

(13,077)

(13,026)

(13,077)

Administrative expenses

(8,949)

(8,688)

(8,815)

(8,625)

Less: Expenses recoverable from reinsurers

544

412

544

412

Other operating expenses

(2,217)

(2,098)

(2,133)

(2,054)

Impairment losses

(1,686)

(755)

(1,686)

(755)

3.

Operating profit

12,348

10,304

11,925

10,190

Add: Non-operating income

62

28

12

28

Less: Non-operating expenses

(89)

(87)

(89)

(87)

4. Net profit before income tax expenses

12,321

10,245

11,848

10,131

Less: Income tax

683

(2,542)

744

(2,505)

- 14 -

Statement of Income (unaudited) (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

For the nine

For the nine

For the nine

For the nine

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Group

Group

Company

Company

5.

Net profit

13,004

7,703

12,592

7,626

(1) Classification of net profit

Net profit from continuing operation

13,004

7,703

12,592

7,626

Net profit from discontinued operation

-

-

-

-

(2) Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

13,003

7,702

Non-controlling interests

1

1

6. Other Comprehensive income, net of tax

3,666

(3,174)

3,641

(3,181)

Total other comprehensive income attribute to

shareholders of the company, net of tax

3,666

(3,174)

3,641

(3,181)

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

Share of other comprehensive income under the

equity method and the effect on insurance

contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net

of tax

(31)

(84)

(31)

(84)

Gains/(losses) arising from fair value changes

and the effect on insurance contracts reserve

and policyholder deposits, net of tax

3,689

(3,102)

3,672

(3,097)

Currency translation differences

8

12

-

-

Total other comprehensive income attribute to non-

controlling interests, net of tax

-

-

-

-

7.

Total Comprehensive income

16,670

4,529

16,233

4,445

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

16,669

4,528

Attributable to non-controlling interests

1

1

8.

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

RMB4.17

RMB2.47

Diluted earnings per share

RMB4.17

RMB2.47

LIU Haoling

YANG Zheng

GONG Xingfeng

ZHANG Tao

Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Actuary

Head of Accounting Department

- 15 -

Statement of Income (unaudited)

For the three months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Group

Group

Company

Company

  1. Operating Income Premiums earned Premium income
    Less: Premiums ceded out
    Net change in unearned premiums liabilities Investment income
    In: Share of profit of associates Fair value gains/(losses) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) Other gains
    Other operating income
  2. Operating expenses Surrenders Claims expense
    Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers Increase in insurance contracts reserve
    Less: Insurance reserves recoverable from reinsurers Policyholder dividends
    Business tax and surcharges expenses Commission and brokerage expenses Administrative expenses
    Less: Expenses recoverable from reinsurers Other operating expenses
    Impairment losses
  3. Operating profit
    Add: Non-operating income
    Less: Non-operating expenses
  4. Net profit before income tax expenses Less: Income tax

42,610

39,827

42,343

39,750

33,181

31,316

33,181

31,316

33,918

32,138

33,918

32,138

(694)

(635)

(694)

(635)

(43)

(187)

(43)

(187)

9,053

8,102

8,882

8,118

42

(85)

9

(85)

80

145

63

104

90

91

89

92

31

9

7

9

175

164

121

111

(40,149)

(37,311)

(40,064)

(37,258)

(3,105)

(4,109)

(3,105)

(4,109)

(13,861)

(15,741)

(13,861)

(15,741)

242

184

242

184

(14,980)

(9,290)

(14,980)

(9,290)

120

99

120

99

(18)

(71)

(18)

(71)

(26)

(25)

(23)

(22)

(4,083)

(4,421)

(4,083)

(4,421)

(3,098)

(3,160)

(3,051)

(3,128)

205

184

205

184

(879)

(695)

(844)

(677)

(666)

(266)

(666)

(266)

2,461

2,516

2,279

2,492

4

20

4

20

(36)

(39)

(36)

(39)

2,429

2,497

2,247

2,473

29

(594)

39

(594)

- 16 -

Statement of Income (unaudited) (continued) For the three months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Group

Group

Company

Company

5.

Net profit

2,458

1,903

2,286

1,879

(1) Classification of net profit

Net profit from continuing operation

2,458

1,903

2,286

1,879

Net profit from discontinued operation

-

-

-

-

(2) Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

2,458

1,903

Non-controlling interests

-

-

6. Other Comprehensive income, net of tax

781

(1,070)

762

(1,075)

Total other comprehensive income attribute to

shareholders of the company, net of tax

781

(1,070)

762

(1,075)

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

Share of other comprehensive income under the

equity method and the effect on insurance

contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net

of tax

(34)

(54)

(34)

(54)

Gains/(losses) arising from fair value changes

and the effect on insurance contracts reserve

and policyholder deposits, net of tax

810

(1,026)

796

(1,021)

Currency translation differences

5

10

-

-

Total other comprehensive income attribute to non-

controlling interests, net of tax

-

-

-

-

7.

Total Comprehensive income

3,239

833

3,048

804

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

3,239

833

Attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

8.

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

RMB0.79

RMB0.61

Diluted earnings per share

RMB0.79

RMB0.61

LIU Haoling

YANG Zheng

GONG Xingfeng

ZHANG Tao

Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Actuary

Head of Accounting Department

- 17 -

Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

For the

For the

For the

For the

nine months

nine months

nine months

nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Group

Group

Company

Company

1. Cash flows from operating activities

Premium received

103,835

95,867

103,835

95,867

Net increase in policyholder deposits

4,150

5,032

4,150

5,032

Cash received for taxes and surcharges

-

26

-

26

Cash received from other operating activities

977

678

261

512

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating

  activities

108,962

101,603

108,246

101,437

Cash paid for claims

(57,786)

(66,137)

(57,786)

(66,137)

Net cash paid from reinsurance business

(441)

(249)

(441)

(249)

Cash paid for brokerage and commission fees

(12,375)

(11,912)

(12,375)

(11,912)

Cash paid for policyholder dividends

(37)

(106)

(37)

(106)

Cash paid to and for employees

(6,711)

(6,619)

(6,299)

(6,212)

Cash paid for taxes and surcharges

(1,464)

(3,057)

(1,345)

(2,930)

Cash paid for other operating activities

(2,060)

(2,811)

(1,975)

(2,605)

Sub-total of cash outflows from operating

  activities

(80,874)

(90,891)

(80,258)

(90,151)

Net cash flows from operating activities

28,088

10,712

27,988

11,286

- 18 -

Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

For the

For the

For the

For the

nine months

nine months

nine months

nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Group

Group

Company

Company

2. Cash flows from investing activities

Cash received from sales and redemption of

investments

138,776

109,878

130,679

104,882

Cash received from investment income

23,858

22,473

23,731

22,397

Net cash received from sales of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

17

1

13

1

Cash received from financial assets purchased under

agreements to resell

3,385

-

3,355

-

Cash received from acquisition of subsidiaries

63

9

-

-

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing

activities

166,099

132,361

157,778

127,280

Cash paid for investment

(202,277)

(133,724)

(194,641)

(132,581)

Net increase in policy loans

(2,759)

(3,391)

(2,759)

(3,391)

Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets

(2,844)

(4,546)

(2,161)

(4,278)

Cash paid for financial assets purchased under

agreements to resell

-

(1,566)

-

(1,220)

Cash paid for other investing activities

(64)

(10)

(406)

(490)

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing

activities

(207,944)

(143,237)

(199,967)

(141,960)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(41,845)

(10,876)

(42,189)

(14,680)

- 19 -

Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (continued)

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

(All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)

For the

For the

For the

For the

nine months

nine months

nine months

nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Group

Group

Company

Company

3. Cash flows from financing activities

Cash received from investors

39

115

-

-

In: Capital injected into subsidiaries by non-

controlling interests

39

115

-

-

Cash received from financial assets sold under

agreements to repurchase

22,538

11,982

22,406

11,950

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing

activities

22,577

12,097

22,406

11,950

Cash paid for dividends and interests

(2,321)

(1,569)

(2,321)

(1,569)

Cash paid for lease liabilities and interests

(401)

-

(388)

-

Cash paid for other financing activities

-

(5)

-

-

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing

activities

(2,722)

(1,574)

(2,709)

(1,569)

Net cash flows from financing activities

19,855

10,523

19,697

10,381

4. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

  and cash equivalents

69

125

70

116

5. Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

  equivalents

6,167

10,484

5,566

7,103

Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents

9,005

8,812

8,338

8,263

6. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents

15,172

19,296

13,904

15,366

LIU Haoling

YANG Zheng

GONG Xingfeng

ZHANG Tao

Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Actuary

Head of Accounting Department

- 20 -

New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:21:08 UTC
