New China Life Insurance : THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019
10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01336)
THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019
The financial data in the Third Quarter Report 2019 of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and are unaudited.
§1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The board of directors (the "Board"), the board of supervisors and the directors, supervisors, and members of senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this report, and that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this report, and are legally liable for this report jointly and severally.
The Third Quarter Report 2019 of the Company was considered and approved at the third meeting of the seventh session of the Board on 30 October 2019, which 12 directors were required to attend and 12 of them attended in person.
The financial statements of the Company for the third quarter of 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and are unaudited.
Mr. LIU Haoling, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. YANG Zheng, the Chief Financial Officer (Financial Principal) of the Company, Mr. GONG Xingfeng, the Chief Actuary of the Company and Mr. ZHANG Tao, the officer in charge of the Accounting Department of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the Third Quarter Report 2019.
§2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
2.1 Key accounting data and financial indicators
Unit: RMB in millions
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
Change
Total assets
822,083
733,929
12.0%
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
79,798
65,587
21.7%
Net assets per share attributable to shareholders of
the Company (RMB per share)
25.58
21.02
21.7%
For the nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Change
Net cash flows from operating activities
28,088
10,712
162.2%
Weighted average net cash flows per share from
operating activities (RMB per share)
9.00
3.43
162.4%
For the nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Change
Operating income
132,842
123,496
7.6%
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the
Company
13,003
7,702
68.8%
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the
Company after deducting non-recurring items
11,178
7,749
44.3%
Basic/diluted earnings per share
(RMB per share)
4.17
2.47
68.8%
Basic earnings per share after deducting non-
recurring items (RMB per share)
3.58
2.48
44.4%
Increasing by
5.64 percentage
Weighted average return on equity
17.41%
11.77%
points
Increasing by
Weighted average return on equity after deducting
3.12 percentage
non-recurring items
14.96%
11.84%
points
Note:
Data and indicators of shareholders' equity refer to shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the Company, while those of net profit refer to net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company.
2.2 Non-recurring items and amount
Unit: RMB in millions
For the three
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
Non-recurring items
2019
2019
Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term investment assets
(1)
(3)
Gains/(Losses) on other non-recurring items
(31)
(24)
Effect on the amount of income tax expenses of
non-recurring items
6
2
Effect on the profit/loss for the period due to the one-time
adjustment according to the requirements of tax, accounting
and other laws and regulations
-
1,850
Interests attribute to minority shareholders
-
-
Total
(26)
1,825
2.3 Other key indicators
Unit: RMB in millions
As at 30
As at 31
September
December
2019/For the
2018/For the
nine months
nine months
ended 30
ended 30
September
September
2019
2018
Change
Investment assets (1)
784,969
699,826
12.2%
Premium income
107,912
100,008
7.9%
Premiums earned
105,219
97,601
7.8%
Growth rate of earned premiums
7.8%
10.4%
Decreasing
by 2.6
percentage
points
Net claims expense
47,819
37,688
26.9%
In: Claims and death, invalid and
7,169
5,459
31.3%
medical benefits
Maturity benefits and annuity paid
41,358
32,727
26.4%
Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers
(708)
(498)
42.2%
Surrender rate (2)
1.4%
4.5%
Decreasing
by 3.1
percentage
points
Notes:
Investment assets of unit-linked contract accounts are included in investment assets.
Surrender rate = Surrenders/(Opening balance of life insurance contract liabilities + Opening balance of long-term health insurance contract liabilities + Premium income of long-term insurance policies)
2.4 Solvency
The Company calculated and disclosed core capital, actual capital, minimum capital, comprehensive solvency margin ratio and core solvency margin ratio according to the Solvency Regulatory Rules (No.1-17)for Insurance Companies. As required by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, solvency margin ratios of a domestic insurance company in P.R.C. must meet the prescribed thresholds.
Unit: RMB in millions
As at
As at
30 September 2019
30 June 2019
Core capital
254,462
244,257
Actual capital
255,262
248,257
Minimum capital
88,508
85,749
Core solvency margin ratio(1)
287.50%
284.85%
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio(1)
288.40%
289.52%
Notes:
Core solvency margin ratio = core capital/minimum capital; comprehensive solvency margin ratio = actual capital/minimum capital.
For details of the solvency margin of the Company, please refer to the Company's website (www. newchinalife.com).
2.5 Total number of shareholders and their shareholdings as of the end of the reporting period Unit: Share
Total number of shareholders
85,274 (including 84,991 A Share shareholders and 283 H Share shareholders)
Shares held by top ten shareholders
Number of
Number
Percentage
Total
shares held
of shares
Classes of the
of the
number of
with selling
pledged or
Types of
Names of the shareholders
shares
shareholding
shares held
restrictions
frozen
shares
HKSCC Nominees Limited(2)
Overseas legal
33.14%
1,033,821,436
-
-
H
person shares
Central Huijin Investment Ltd.
State-owned shares
31.34%
977,530,534
-
-
A
China Baowu Steel Group
State-owned legal
12.09%
377,162,581
-
-
A
Corporation
person shares
China Securities Finance
State-owned legal
2.99%
93,339,045
-
-
A
Corporation Limited
person shares
Central Huijin Asset
State-owned legal
0.91%
28,249,200
-
-
A
Management Ltd.
person shares
Hong Kong Securities Clearing
Overseas legal
0.71%
22,101,822
-
-
A
Company Limited(3)
person shares
Beijing Taiji Huaqing
Domestic legal
0.58%
18,200,000
-
-
A
Information System Co., Ltd.
person shares
National Social Security Fund
State-owned legal
0.42%
12,978,635
-
-
A
107 Combination
person shares
Dacheng Fund-ABC-Dacheng
Other
0.28%
8,713,289
-
-
A
China Securities Financial
Asset Management Plan
National Social Security Fund
State-owned legal
0.26%
8,065,520
-
-
A
403 Combination
person shares
Description of related-party
Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Huijin
relations or concerted
Investment Ltd. Save for the above, the Company is not aware of any related-party
action among the aforesaid
relationship among the shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert.
shareholders
Notes:
As at the end of the reporting period, none of the Company's A Shares or H Shares was subject to selling restrictions.
HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong stock brokers and other participants of CCASS system. The relevant regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require such persons to declare whether their shareholdings are pledged or frozen. Therefore, HKSCC Nominees Limited is unable to calculate or provide the number of shares pledged or frozen.
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited is the nominee for investors of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.
§3 QUARTERLY BUSINESS ANALYSIS
3.1 Insurance Business
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Company realized gross written premiums of RMB107,912 million, increasing by 7.9% compared with the same period of last year. First year premiums from long-term insurance business reached RMB16,021 million, decreasing by 7.1% compared with the same period of last year. Renewal business grew steadily with premiums amounting to RMB86,280 million, increasing by 10.2% compared with the same period of last year; premiums from short-term insurance business grew rapidly to RMB5,611 million, increasing by 24.6% compared with the same period of last year.
Unit: RMB in millions
For the nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Change
Gross Written Premiums
107,912
100,008
7.9%
First year premiums from long-term
16,021
insurance business
17,241
-7.1%
Single premiums
24
50
-52.0%
Regular premiums
15,997
17,191
-6.9%
Regular premiums with payment periods
8,885
of ten years or more
10,506
-15.4%
Renewal premiums
86,280
78,264
10.2%
Premiums from short-term insurance
5,611
business
4,503
24.6%
Unit: RMB in millions
For the nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Change
Individual insurance channel
First year premiums from long-term
12,476
insurance business
13,216
-5.6%
Regular premiums
12,457
13,175
-5.4%
Single premiums
19
41
-53.7%
Renewal premiums
71,686
64,582
11.0%
Premiums from short-term insurance
3,572
business
2,567
39.2%
Total
87,734
80,365
9.2%
Bancassurance channel
First year premiums from long-term
3,544
insurance business
4,021
-11.9%
Regular premiums
3,540
4,017
-11.9%
Single premiums
4
4
0.0%
Renewal premiums
14,586
13,676
6.7%
Premiums from short-term insurance
46
business
24
91.7%
Total
18,176
17,721
2.6%
Group insurance
First year premiums from long-term
1
insurance business
4
-75.0%
Renewal premiums
8
6
33.3%
Premiums from short-term insurance
1,993
business
1,912
4.2%
Total
2,002
1,922
4.2%
Gross Written Premiums
107,912
100,008
7.9%
3.2 Asset Management Business
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the annualized total investment yield was 4.7%, the annualized total investment yield = (Investment income + Fair value gains/(losses) - Impairment losses on investment assets - Interest expense of items sold under agreements to repurchase)/ (Average monthly investment assets balance - Average monthly financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase balance - Average monthly interest receivables balance) x 365/273.
§4 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
4.1 Significant changes in key financial statement items and financial indicators and reasons for the changes
Applicable Not applicable
Unit: RMB in millions
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
Main reasons for
Items in the Balance sheet
2019
2018
Change
the changes
Cash and bank deposits
15,188
8,945
69.8%
The requirement of
liquidity management
Financial assets measured at fair
13,510
9,940
35.9%
Increase of allocation
value through profit or loss
of corporate bonds
measured at fair value
through profit or loss
Financial assets purchased under
931
4,315
-78.4%
The allocation of
agreements to resell
investment assets and
the requirement of
liquidity management
Interests receivables
10,728
7,999
34.1%
Increase of interests
receivables on bonds
Premiums receivables
4,898
2,307
112.3%
Accumulated increase
of insurance business
and uneven distribution
among quarters
Other receivables
920
3,897
-76.4%
Decrease in investment
clearing account
receivables
Right-of-use assets
1,129
-
N/A
The effect of applying
the New Lease
Accounting Standard
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
Main reasons for
Items in the Balance sheet
2019
2018
Change
the changes
Deferred tax assets
690
1,777
-61.2%
Decrease in deductible
temporary differences
Other assets
1,522
903
68.5%
Influence of the monthly
advance payment of
income tax policy
Financial liabilities measured at
482
92
423.9%
Increase in the number
fair value through profit or loss
of structured entities
consolidated
Financial assets sold under
34,381
12,959
165.3%
The allocation of
agreements to repurchase
investment assets and
the requirement of
liquidity management
Premiums received in advance
295
1,808
-83.7%
The impact of business
development pace
Taxes payable
242
1,460
-83.4%
Decrease in current taxes
payable
Other payables
4,080
2,084
95.8%
Increase in investment
clearing account
payables
Unearned premiums liabilities
2,567
1,805
42.2%
Increase of short-term
insurance business and
uneven distribution
among quarters
Lease liabilities
936
-
N/A
The effect of applying
the New Lease
Accounting Standard
Deferred income
520
-
N/A
Government grants
related to assets
received by a
subsidiary
Other comprehensive income
875
(2,791)
N/A
Increase in fair value
of available-for-sale
financial assets due to
the fluctuation of the
capital market
Unit: RMB in millions
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
Main reasons for
Items in the statement of income
2019
2018
Change
the changes
Fair value gains/(losses)
633
(55)
N/A
Increase in fair value of
trading financial assets
due to the fluctuation
of the capital market
Surrenders
(9,978)
(29,865)
-66.6%
The decrease in
surrender of high cash
value products in
bancassurance channel
as a result of business
transformation
Claims recoverable from reinsurers
708
498
42.2%
Increase in business
ceded out
Increase in insurance contracts
(37,598)
(21,483)
75.0%
The increase in premium
reserve
income and decrease in
surrenders
Impairment losses
(1,686)
(755)
123.3%
Income in the amount
of available-for-sale
financial assets eligible
for impairment during
the reporting period
due to the fluctuation
of the capital market
Income tax expense
683
(2,542)
N/A
The impact of the
adjustment of the pre-
tax deduction policy
for the commission and
brokerage expenses
of the insurance
enterprises
Net profit
13,004
7,703
68.8%
The impact of the
adjustment of pre-tax
deduction policy for
the commission and
brokerage expenses of
insurance enterprises
and the steady
increase in the overall
profitability of the
Company
Other comprehensive income, net
3,666
(3,174)
N/A
Increase in fair value
of tax
of available-for-sale
financial assets due to
the fluctuation of the
capital market
Explanation and analysis of significant events and their impacts and solutions
Applicable Not applicable
Disclosable unfulfilled undertakings during the reporting period
Applicable Not applicable
Warnings and explanation for any significant changes in net profit or cumulative losses from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period as compared to the same period of last year
Applicable Not applicable
Separate disclosure event
The Company determined actuarial assumptions which include, among other things, assumptions on the discount rates, mortality rates, morbidity rates, expenses, policyholder dividend, lapse rates and etc. based on current information available as at the date of the balance sheet. These assumptions were used to calculate the liabilities of insurance contracts as at the date of the balance sheet.
On 30 September 2019, the Company reviewed the above assumptions based on the information available. The changes in liabilities of insurance contracts arising from the changes in the assumptions were recognised in the statement of profit or loss. As at 30 September 2019, the changes in accounting estimates above resulted in a decrease in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB783 million, an increase in liabilities of long-term health insurance contracts by RMB2,765 million and a decrease in profit before tax for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 by RMB1,982 million in aggregate.
Please refer to the Announcement on Changes in Accounting Estimates issued by the Company on Shanghai Stock Exchange website (www.sse.com.cn) for the details of this event.
By Order of the Board
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.
LIU Haoling
Chairman
Beijing, China, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and non-executive director of the Company is LIU Haoling; the executive director is LI Zongjian; the non-executive directors are XIONG Lianhua, YANG Yi, GUO Ruixiang, HU Aimin, LI Qiqiang and PENG Yulong; and the independent non-executive directors are LI Xianglu, ZHENG Wei, CHENG Lie and GENG Jianxin.
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.
§5 APPENDIX
Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)
30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
As at
As at
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
Assets
Group
Group
Company
Company
Assets
Cash and bank deposits
15,188
8,945
13,900
8,259
Financial assets measured at fair value
through profit or loss
13,510
9,940
7,411
8,120
Financial assets purchased under agreements to resell
931
4,315
433
3,789
Interest receivables
10,728
7,999
10,446
7,625
Premiums receivables
4,898
2,307
4,898
2,307
Receivables from reinsurers
45
246
45
246
Unearned premium reserves receivables from reinsurers
200
189
200
189
Claim reserves receivable from reinsurers
42
16
42
16
Reserves for life insurance receivables from reinsurers
1,417
1,348
1,417
1,348
Reserves for long-term health insurance
receivables from reinsurance
1,183
892
1,183
892
Policy loans
34,086
31,327
34,086
31,327
Other receivables
920
3,897
1,354
3,851
Term deposits
65,690
64,690
65,430
64,130
Available-for-sale financial assets
356,392
300,949
349,077
294,433
Held-to-maturity investments
236,172
214,531
236,049
214,472
Investments classified as loans and receivables
45,585
50,509
34,578
39,902
Long-term equity investments
4,800
4,792
35,342
30,742
Statutory deposits
1,715
1,715
715
715
Investment properties
8,536
7,044
8,598
7,107
Fixed assets
8,988
7,455
7,055
5,689
Constructions in process
3,981
4,339
2,153
2,903
Intangible assets
3,583
3,665
1,581
1,672
Right-of-use assets
1,129
-
1,086
-
Deferred tax assets
690
1,777
558
1,752
Other assets
1,522
903
1,366
956
Separate account assets
152
139
152
139
Total assets
822,083
733,929
819,155
732,581
LIU Haoling
YANG Zheng
GONG Xingfeng
ZHANG Tao
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Actuary
Head of Accounting Department
Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) (continued)
30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
As at
As at
As at
As at
30 September
31 December
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
Liabilities and Equity
Group
Group
Company
Company
Liabilities
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
482
-
through profit or loss
92
-
Financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase
34,381
12,959
34,183
12,894
Premiums received in advance
295
1,808
295
1,808
Brokerage and commission payable
2,840
2,188
2,840
2,188
Reinsurance payable
513
462
513
462
Salary and welfare payable
2,408
2,629
2,120
2,272
Taxes payable
242
1,460
105
1,437
Claims payable
6,036
5,318
6,036
5,318
Other payables
4,080
2,084
4,005
2,029
Policyholder deposits
45,757
40,359
45,757
40,359
Unearned premiums liabilities
2,567
1,805
2,567
1,805
Outstanding claims liabilities
1,111
1,064
1,111
1,064
Reserves for life insurance
554,186
527,494
554,186
527,494
Reserves for long-term health insurance
81,334
64,257
81,334
64,257
Borrowings
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Lease liabilities
936
-
895
-
Provisions
29
29
29
29
Deferred income
520
-
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
54
59
-
-
Other liabilities
362
133
361
131
Separate account liabilities
142
133
142
133
Total liabilities
742,275
668,333
740,479
667,680
Shareholders' equity
3,120
3,120
Share capital
3,120
3,120
Capital reserve
23,858
23,914
23,856
23,912
Other comprehensive income
875
(2,791)
828
(2,813)
Surplus reserve
6,011
5,226
6,011
5,226
General reserve
4,707
4,707
4,707
4,707
Retained earnings
41,227
31,411
40,154
30,749
Total equity attributable to shareholders
of the company
79,798
65,587
78,676
64,901
Non-controlling interests
10
9
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
79,808
65,596
78,676
64,901
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
822,083
733,929
819,155
732,581
LIU Haoling
YANG Zheng
GONG Xingfeng
ZHANG Tao
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Actuary
Head of Accounting Department
Statement of Income (unaudited)
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
For the nine
For the nine
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
Group
Group
Company
Company
1.
Operating Income
132,842
123,496
132,187
123,262
Premiums earned
105,219
97,601
105,219
97,601
Premium income
107,912
100,008
107,912
100,008
Less: Premiums ceded out
(1,942)
(1,511)
(1,942)
(1,511)
Net change in unearned premiums liabilities
(751)
(896)
(751)
(896)
Investment income
26,382
25,319
26,006
25,234
In: Share of profit of associates
220
136
186
125
Fair value gains/(losses)
633
(55)
533
(39)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
95
111
94
111
Other gains
42
53
15
33
Other operating income
471
467
320
322
2.
Operating expenses
(120,494)
(113,192)
(120,262)
(113,072)
Surrenders
(9,978)
(29,865)
(9,978)
(29,865)
Claims expense
(48,527)
(38,186)
(48,527)
(38,186)
Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers
708
498
708
498
Increase in insurance contracts reserve
(37,598)
(21,483)
(37,598)
(21,483)
Less: Insurance reserves recoverable from reinsurers
386
260
386
260
Policyholder dividends
(37)
(106)
(37)
(106)
Business tax and surcharges expenses
(114)
(104)
(100)
(91)
Commission and brokerage expenses
(13,026)
(13,077)
(13,026)
(13,077)
Administrative expenses
(8,949)
(8,688)
(8,815)
(8,625)
Less: Expenses recoverable from reinsurers
544
412
544
412
Other operating expenses
(2,217)
(2,098)
(2,133)
(2,054)
Impairment losses
(1,686)
(755)
(1,686)
(755)
3.
Operating profit
12,348
10,304
11,925
10,190
Add: Non-operating income
62
28
12
28
Less: Non-operating expenses
(89)
(87)
(89)
(87)
4. Net profit before income tax expenses
12,321
10,245
11,848
10,131
Less: Income tax
683
(2,542)
744
(2,505)
Statement of Income (unaudited) (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
For the nine
For the nine
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
Group
Group
Company
Company
5.
Net profit
13,004
7,703
12,592
7,626
(1) Classification of net profit
Net profit from continuing operation
13,004
7,703
12,592
7,626
Net profit from discontinued operation
-
-
-
-
(2) Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
13,003
7,702
Non-controlling interests
1
1
6. Other Comprehensive income, net of tax
3,666
(3,174)
3,641
(3,181)
Total other comprehensive income attribute to
shareholders of the company, net of tax
3,666
(3,174)
3,641
(3,181)
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
Share of other comprehensive income under the
equity method and the effect on insurance
contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net
of tax
(31)
(84)
(31)
(84)
Gains/(losses) arising from fair value changes
and the effect on insurance contracts reserve
and policyholder deposits, net of tax
3,689
(3,102)
3,672
(3,097)
Currency translation differences
8
12
-
-
Total other comprehensive income attribute to non-
controlling interests, net of tax
-
-
-
-
7.
Total Comprehensive income
16,670
4,529
16,233
4,445
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
16,669
4,528
Attributable to non-controlling interests
1
1
8.
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
RMB4.17
RMB2.47
Diluted earnings per share
RMB4.17
RMB2.47
LIU Haoling
YANG Zheng
GONG Xingfeng
ZHANG Tao
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Actuary
Head of Accounting Department
Statement of Income (unaudited)
For the three months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
Group
Group
Company
Company
Operating IncomePremiums earned Premium income
Less: Premiums ceded out
Net change in unearned premiums liabilities Investment income
In: Share of profit of associates Fair value gains/(losses) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) Other gains
Other operating income
Operating expensesSurrenders Claims expense
Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers Increase in insurance contracts reserve
Less: Insurance reserves recoverable from reinsurers Policyholder dividends
Business tax and surcharges expenses Commission and brokerage expenses Administrative expenses
Less: Expenses recoverable from reinsurers Other operating expenses
Impairment losses
Operating profit
Add: Non-operating income
Less: Non-operating expenses
Net profit before income tax expensesLess: Income tax
42,610
39,827
42,343
39,750
33,181
31,316
33,181
31,316
33,918
32,138
33,918
32,138
(694)
(635)
(694)
(635)
(43)
(187)
(43)
(187)
9,053
8,102
8,882
8,118
42
(85)
9
(85)
80
145
63
104
90
91
89
92
31
9
7
9
175
164
121
111
(40,149)
(37,311)
(40,064)
(37,258)
(3,105)
(4,109)
(3,105)
(4,109)
(13,861)
(15,741)
(13,861)
(15,741)
242
184
242
184
(14,980)
(9,290)
(14,980)
(9,290)
120
99
120
99
(18)
(71)
(18)
(71)
(26)
(25)
(23)
(22)
(4,083)
(4,421)
(4,083)
(4,421)
(3,098)
(3,160)
(3,051)
(3,128)
205
184
205
184
(879)
(695)
(844)
(677)
(666)
(266)
(666)
(266)
2,461
2,516
2,279
2,492
4
20
4
20
(36)
(39)
(36)
(39)
2,429
2,497
2,247
2,473
29
(594)
39
(594)
Statement of Income (unaudited) (continued) For the three months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
Group
Group
Company
Company
5.
Net profit
2,458
1,903
2,286
1,879
(1) Classification of net profit
Net profit from continuing operation
2,458
1,903
2,286
1,879
Net profit from discontinued operation
-
-
-
-
(2) Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
2,458
1,903
Non-controlling interests
-
-
6. Other Comprehensive income, net of tax
781
(1,070)
762
(1,075)
Total other comprehensive income attribute to
shareholders of the company, net of tax
781
(1,070)
762
(1,075)
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
Share of other comprehensive income under the
equity method and the effect on insurance
contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net
of tax
(34)
(54)
(34)
(54)
Gains/(losses) arising from fair value changes
and the effect on insurance contracts reserve
and policyholder deposits, net of tax
810
(1,026)
796
(1,021)
Currency translation differences
5
10
-
-
Total other comprehensive income attribute to non-
controlling interests, net of tax
-
-
-
-
7.
Total Comprehensive income
3,239
833
3,048
804
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
3,239
833
Attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
8.
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
RMB0.79
RMB0.61
Diluted earnings per share
RMB0.79
RMB0.61
LIU Haoling
YANG Zheng
GONG Xingfeng
ZHANG Tao
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Actuary
Head of Accounting Department
Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
For the
For the
For the
For the
nine months
nine months
nine months
nine months
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
Group
Group
Company
Company
1. Cash flows from operating activities
Premium received
103,835
95,867
103,835
95,867
Net increase in policyholder deposits
4,150
5,032
4,150
5,032
Cash received for taxes and surcharges
-
26
-
26
Cash received from other operating activities
977
678
261
512
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating
activities
108,962
101,603
108,246
101,437
Cash paid for claims
(57,786)
(66,137)
(57,786)
(66,137)
Net cash paid from reinsurance business
(441)
(249)
(441)
(249)
Cash paid for brokerage and commission fees
(12,375)
(11,912)
(12,375)
(11,912)
Cash paid for policyholder dividends
(37)
(106)
(37)
(106)
Cash paid to and for employees
(6,711)
(6,619)
(6,299)
(6,212)
Cash paid for taxes and surcharges
(1,464)
(3,057)
(1,345)
(2,930)
Cash paid for other operating activities
(2,060)
(2,811)
(1,975)
(2,605)
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating
activities
(80,874)
(90,891)
(80,258)
(90,151)
Net cash flows from operating activities
28,088
10,712
27,988
11,286
Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
For the
For the
For the
For the
nine months
nine months
nine months
nine months
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
Group
Group
Company
Company
2. Cash flows from investing activities
Cash received from sales and redemption of
investments
138,776
109,878
130,679
104,882
Cash received from investment income
23,858
22,473
23,731
22,397
Net cash received from sales of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
17
1
13
1
Cash received from financial assets purchased under
agreements to resell
3,385
-
3,355
-
Cash received from acquisition of subsidiaries
63
9
-
-
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing
activities
166,099
132,361
157,778
127,280
Cash paid for investment
(202,277)
(133,724)
(194,641)
(132,581)
Net increase in policy loans
(2,759)
(3,391)
(2,759)
(3,391)
Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible
assets and other long-term assets
(2,844)
(4,546)
(2,161)
(4,278)
Cash paid for financial assets purchased under
agreements to resell
-
(1,566)
-
(1,220)
Cash paid for other investing activities
(64)
(10)
(406)
(490)
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing
activities
(207,944)
(143,237)
(199,967)
(141,960)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(41,845)
(10,876)
(42,189)
(14,680)
Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (continued)
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated)
