New China Life Insurance : THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01336) THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2019 This announcement is made by New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the provisions regarding disclosure of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The financial data in the Third Quarter Report 2019 of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and are unaudited. §1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION The board of directors (the " Board "), the board of supervisors and the directors, supervisors, and members of senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this report, and that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this report, and are legally liable for this report jointly and severally. The Third Quarter Report 2019 of the Company was considered and approved at the third meeting of the seventh session of the Board on 30 October 2019, which 12 directors were required to attend and 12 of them attended in person. The financial statements of the Company for the third quarter of 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and are unaudited. Mr. LIU Haoling, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. YANG Zheng, the Chief Financial Officer (Financial Principal) of the Company, Mr. GONG Xingfeng, the Chief Actuary of the Company and Mr. ZHANG Tao, the officer in charge of the Accounting Department of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the Third Quarter Report 2019. - 1 - §2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Key accounting data and financial indicators Unit: RMB in millions As at As at 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 Change Total assets 822,083 733,929 12.0% Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 79,798 65,587 21.7% Net assets per share attributable to shareholders of the Company (RMB per share) 25.58 21.02 21.7% For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Change Net cash flows from operating activities 28,088 10,712 162.2% Weighted average net cash flows per share from operating activities (RMB per share) 9.00 3.43 162.4% For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Change Operating income 132,842 123,496 7.6% Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 13,003 7,702 68.8% Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company after deducting non-recurring items 11,178 7,749 44.3% Basic/diluted earnings per share (RMB per share) 4.17 2.47 68.8% Basic earnings per share after deducting non- recurring items (RMB per share) 3.58 2.48 44.4% Increasing by 5.64 percentage Weighted average return on equity 17.41% 11.77% points Increasing by Weighted average return on equity after deducting 3.12 percentage non-recurring items 14.96% 11.84% points Note: Data and indicators of shareholders' equity refer to shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of the Company, while those of net profit refer to net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company. - 2 - 2.2 Non-recurring items and amount Unit: RMB in millions For the three For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September Non-recurring items 2019 2019 Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term investment assets (1) (3) Gains/(Losses) on other non-recurring items (31) (24) Effect on the amount of income tax expenses of non-recurring items 6 2 Effect on the profit/loss for the period due to the one-time adjustment according to the requirements of tax, accounting and other laws and regulations - 1,850 Interests attribute to minority shareholders - - Total (26) 1,825 - 3 - 2.3 Other key indicators Unit: RMB in millions As at 30 As at 31 September December 2019/For the 2018/For the nine months nine months ended 30 ended 30 September September 2019 2018 Change Investment assets (1) 784,969 699,826 12.2% Premium income 107,912 100,008 7.9% Premiums earned 105,219 97,601 7.8% Growth rate of earned premiums 7.8% 10.4% Decreasing by 2.6 percentage points Net claims expense 47,819 37,688 26.9% In: Claims and death, invalid and 7,169 5,459 31.3% medical benefits Maturity benefits and annuity paid 41,358 32,727 26.4% Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers (708) (498) 42.2% Surrender rate (2) 1.4% 4.5% Decreasing by 3.1 percentage points Notes: Investment assets of unit-linked contract accounts are included in investment assets. Surrender rate = Surrenders/(Opening balance of life insurance contract liabilities + Opening balance of long-term health insurance contract liabilities + Premium income of long-term insurance policies) 2.4 Solvency The Company calculated and disclosed core capital, actual capital, minimum capital, comprehensive solvency margin ratio and core solvency margin ratio according to the Solvency Regulatory Rules (No. 1-17)for Insurance Companies. As required by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, solvency margin ratios of a domestic insurance company in P.R.C. must meet the prescribed thresholds. - 4 - Unit: RMB in millions As at As at 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 Core capital 254,462 244,257 Actual capital 255,262 248,257 Minimum capital 88,508 85,749 Core solvency margin ratio(1) 287.50% 284.85% Comprehensive solvency margin ratio(1) 288.40% 289.52% Notes: Core solvency margin ratio = core capital/minimum capital; comprehensive solvency margin ratio = actual capital/minimum capital. For details of the solvency margin of the Company, please refer to the Company's website (www. newchinalife.com). - 5 - 2.5 Total number of shareholders and their shareholdings as of the end of the reporting period Unit: Share Total number of shareholders 85,274 (including 84,991 A Share shareholders and 283 H Share shareholders) Shares held by top ten shareholders Number of Number Percentage Total shares held of shares Classes of the of the number of with selling pledged or Types of Names of the shareholders shares shareholding shares held restrictions frozen shares HKSCC Nominees Limited(2) Overseas legal 33.14% 1,033,821,436 - - H person shares Central Huijin Investment Ltd. State-owned shares 31.34% 977,530,534 - - A China Baowu Steel Group State-owned legal 12.09% 377,162,581 - - A Corporation person shares China Securities Finance State-owned legal 2.99% 93,339,045 - - A Corporation Limited person shares Central Huijin Asset State-owned legal 0.91% 28,249,200 - - A Management Ltd. person shares Hong Kong Securities Clearing Overseas legal 0.71% 22,101,822 - - A Company Limited(3) person shares Beijing Taiji Huaqing Domestic legal 0.58% 18,200,000 - - A Information System Co., Ltd. person shares National Social Security Fund State-owned legal 0.42% 12,978,635 - - A 107 Combination person shares Dacheng Fund-ABC-Dacheng Other 0.28% 8,713,289 - - A China Securities Financial Asset Management Plan National Social Security Fund State-owned legal 0.26% 8,065,520 - - A 403 Combination person shares Description of related-party Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Huijin relations or concerted Investment Ltd. Save for the above, the Company is not aware of any related-party action among the aforesaid relationship among the shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert. shareholders Notes: As at the end of the reporting period, none of the Company's A Shares or H Shares was subject to selling restrictions. HKSCC Nominees Limited is a company that holds shares on behalf of the clients of the Hong Kong stock brokers and other participants of CCASS system. The relevant regulations of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited do not require such persons to declare whether their shareholdings are pledged or frozen. Therefore, HKSCC Nominees Limited is unable to calculate or provide the number of shares pledged or frozen. Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited is the nominee for investors of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme. - 6 - §3 QUARTERLY BUSINESS ANALYSIS 3.1 Insurance Business For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Company realized gross written premiums of RMB107,912 million, increasing by 7.9% compared with the same period of last year. First year premiums from long-term insurance business reached RMB16,021 million, decreasing by 7.1% compared with the same period of last year. Renewal business grew steadily with premiums amounting to RMB86,280 million, increasing by 10.2% compared with the same period of last year; premiums from short-term insurance business grew rapidly to RMB5,611 million, increasing by 24.6% compared with the same period of last year. Unit: RMB in millions For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Change Gross Written Premiums 107,912 100,008 7.9% First year premiums from long-term 16,021 insurance business 17,241 -7.1% Single premiums 24 50 -52.0% Regular premiums 15,997 17,191 -6.9% Regular premiums with payment periods 8,885 of ten years or more 10,506 -15.4% Renewal premiums 86,280 78,264 10.2% Premiums from short-term insurance 5,611 business 4,503 24.6% Unit: RMB in millions For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Change Individual insurance channel First year premiums from long-term 12,476 insurance business 13,216 -5.6% Regular premiums 12,457 13,175 -5.4% Single premiums 19 41 -53.7% Renewal premiums 71,686 64,582 11.0% Premiums from short-term insurance 3,572 business 2,567 39.2% Total 87,734 80,365 9.2% Bancassurance channel First year premiums from long-term 3,544 insurance business 4,021 -11.9% Regular premiums 3,540 4,017 -11.9% Single premiums 4 4 0.0% Renewal premiums 14,586 13,676 6.7% Premiums from short-term insurance 46 business 24 91.7% Total 18,176 17,721 2.6% Group insurance First year premiums from long-term 1 insurance business 4 -75.0% Renewal premiums 8 6 33.3% Premiums from short-term insurance 1,993 business 1,912 4.2% Total 2,002 1,922 4.2% Gross Written Premiums 107,912 100,008 7.9% - 7 - 3.2 Asset Management Business For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the annualized total investment yield was 4.7%, the annualized total investment yield = (Investment income + Fair value gains/(losses) - Impairment losses on investment assets - Interest expense of items sold under agreements to repurchase)/ (Average monthly investment assets balance - Average monthly financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase balance - Average monthly interest receivables balance) x 365/273. §4 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 4.1 Significant changes in key financial statement items and financial indicators and reasons for the changes Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB in millions As at As at 30 September 31 December Main reasons for Items in the Balance sheet 2019 2018 Change the changes Cash and bank deposits 15,188 8,945 69.8% The requirement of liquidity management Financial assets measured at fair 13,510 9,940 35.9% Increase of allocation value through profit or loss of corporate bonds measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets purchased under 931 4,315 -78.4% The allocation of agreements to resell investment assets and the requirement of liquidity management Interests receivables 10,728 7,999 34.1% Increase of interests receivables on bonds Premiums receivables 4,898 2,307 112.3% Accumulated increase of insurance business and uneven distribution among quarters Other receivables 920 3,897 -76.4% Decrease in investment clearing account receivables Right-of-use assets 1,129 - N/A The effect of applying the New Lease Accounting Standard - 8 - As at As at 30 September 31 December Main reasons for Items in the Balance sheet 2019 2018 Change the changes Deferred tax assets 690 1,777 -61.2% Decrease in deductible temporary differences Other assets 1,522 903 68.5% Influence of the monthly advance payment of income tax policy Financial liabilities measured at 482 92 423.9% Increase in the number fair value through profit or loss of structured entities consolidated Financial assets sold under 34,381 12,959 165.3% The allocation of agreements to repurchase investment assets and the requirement of liquidity management Premiums received in advance 295 1,808 -83.7% The impact of business development pace Taxes payable 242 1,460 -83.4% Decrease in current taxes payable Other payables 4,080 2,084 95.8% Increase in investment clearing account payables Unearned premiums liabilities 2,567 1,805 42.2% Increase of short-term insurance business and uneven distribution among quarters Lease liabilities 936 - N/A The effect of applying the New Lease Accounting Standard Deferred income 520 - N/A Government grants related to assets received by a subsidiary Other comprehensive income 875 (2,791) N/A Increase in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets due to the fluctuation of the capital market - 9 - Unit: RMB in millions For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September Main reasons for Items in the statement of income 2019 2018 Change the changes Fair value gains/(losses) 633 (55) N/A Increase in fair value of trading financial assets due to the fluctuation of the capital market Surrenders (9,978) (29,865) -66.6% The decrease in surrender of high cash value products in bancassurance channel as a result of business transformation Claims recoverable from reinsurers 708 498 42.2% Increase in business ceded out Increase in insurance contracts (37,598) (21,483) 75.0% The increase in premium reserve income and decrease in surrenders Impairment losses (1,686) (755) 123.3% Income in the amount of available-for-sale financial assets eligible for impairment during the reporting period due to the fluctuation of the capital market Income tax expense 683 (2,542) N/A The impact of the adjustment of the pre- tax deduction policy for the commission and brokerage expenses of the insurance enterprises Net profit 13,004 7,703 68.8% The impact of the adjustment of pre-tax deduction policy for the commission and brokerage expenses of insurance enterprises and the steady increase in the overall profitability of the Company Other comprehensive income, net 3,666 (3,174) N/A Increase in fair value of tax of available-for-sale financial assets due to the fluctuation of the capital market - 10 - Explanation and analysis of significant events and their impacts and solutions Applicable  Not applicable Disclosable unfulfilled undertakings during the reporting period Applicable  Not applicable Warnings and explanation for any significant changes in net profit or cumulative losses from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period as compared to the same period of last year Applicable  Not applicable Separate disclosure event

The Company determined actuarial assumptions which include, among other things, assumptions on the discount rates, mortality rates, morbidity rates, expenses, policyholder dividend, lapse rates and etc. based on current information available as at the date of the balance sheet. These assumptions were used to calculate the liabilities of insurance contracts as at the date of the balance sheet.

On 30 September 2019, the Company reviewed the above assumptions based on the information available. The changes in liabilities of insurance contracts arising from the changes in the assumptions were recognised in the statement of profit or loss. As at 30 September 2019, the changes in accounting estimates above resulted in a decrease in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB783 million, an increase in liabilities of long-term health insurance contracts by RMB2,765 million and a decrease in profit before tax for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 by RMB1,982 million in aggregate.

Please refer to the Announcement on Changes in Accounting Estimates issued by the Company on Shanghai Stock Exchange website (www.sse.com.cn) for the details of this event. By Order of the Board New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. LIU Haoling Chairman Beijing, China, 30 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and non-executive director of the Company is LIU Haoling; the executive director is LI Zongjian; the non-executive directors are XIONG Lianhua, YANG Yi, GUO Ruixiang, HU Aimin, LI Qiqiang and PENG Yulong; and the independent non-executive directors are LI Xianglu, ZHENG Wei, CHENG Lie and GENG Jianxin. - 11 - NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. §5 APPENDIX Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) As at As at As at As at 30 September 31 December 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Assets Group Group Company Company Assets Cash and bank deposits 15,188 8,945 13,900 8,259 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 13,510 9,940 7,411 8,120 Financial assets purchased under agreements to resell 931 4,315 433 3,789 Interest receivables 10,728 7,999 10,446 7,625 Premiums receivables 4,898 2,307 4,898 2,307 Receivables from reinsurers 45 246 45 246 Unearned premium reserves receivables from reinsurers 200 189 200 189 Claim reserves receivable from reinsurers 42 16 42 16 Reserves for life insurance receivables from reinsurers 1,417 1,348 1,417 1,348 Reserves for long-term health insurance receivables from reinsurance 1,183 892 1,183 892 Policy loans 34,086 31,327 34,086 31,327 Other receivables 920 3,897 1,354 3,851 Term deposits 65,690 64,690 65,430 64,130 Available-for-sale financial assets 356,392 300,949 349,077 294,433 Held-to-maturity investments 236,172 214,531 236,049 214,472 Investments classified as loans and receivables 45,585 50,509 34,578 39,902 Long-term equity investments 4,800 4,792 35,342 30,742 Statutory deposits 1,715 1,715 715 715 Investment properties 8,536 7,044 8,598 7,107 Fixed assets 8,988 7,455 7,055 5,689 Constructions in process 3,981 4,339 2,153 2,903 Intangible assets 3,583 3,665 1,581 1,672 Right-of-use assets 1,129 - 1,086 - Deferred tax assets 690 1,777 558 1,752 Other assets 1,522 903 1,366 956 Separate account assets 152 139 152 139 Total assets 822,083 733,929 819,155 732,581 LIU Haoling YANG Zheng GONG Xingfeng ZHANG Tao Chairman Chief Financial Officer Chief Actuary Head of Accounting Department - 12 - Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) (continued) 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) As at As at As at As at 30 September 31 December 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Liabilities and Equity Group Group Company Company Liabilities Financial liabilities measured at fair value 482 - through profit or loss 92 - Financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase 34,381 12,959 34,183 12,894 Premiums received in advance 295 1,808 295 1,808 Brokerage and commission payable 2,840 2,188 2,840 2,188 Reinsurance payable 513 462 513 462 Salary and welfare payable 2,408 2,629 2,120 2,272 Taxes payable 242 1,460 105 1,437 Claims payable 6,036 5,318 6,036 5,318 Other payables 4,080 2,084 4,005 2,029 Policyholder deposits 45,757 40,359 45,757 40,359 Unearned premiums liabilities 2,567 1,805 2,567 1,805 Outstanding claims liabilities 1,111 1,064 1,111 1,064 Reserves for life insurance 554,186 527,494 554,186 527,494 Reserves for long-term health insurance 81,334 64,257 81,334 64,257 Borrowings 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 Lease liabilities 936 - 895 - Provisions 29 29 29 29 Deferred income 520 - - - Deferred tax liabilities 54 59 - - Other liabilities 362 133 361 131 Separate account liabilities 142 133 142 133 Total liabilities 742,275 668,333 740,479 667,680 Shareholders' equity 3,120 3,120 Share capital 3,120 3,120 Capital reserve 23,858 23,914 23,856 23,912 Other comprehensive income 875 (2,791) 828 (2,813) Surplus reserve 6,011 5,226 6,011 5,226 General reserve 4,707 4,707 4,707 4,707 Retained earnings 41,227 31,411 40,154 30,749 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the company 79,798 65,587 78,676 64,901 Non-controlling interests 10 9 - - Total shareholders' equity 79,808 65,596 78,676 64,901 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 822,083 733,929 819,155 732,581 LIU Haoling YANG Zheng GONG Xingfeng ZHANG Tao Chairman Chief Financial Officer Chief Actuary Head of Accounting Department - 13 - Statement of Income (unaudited) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) For the nine For the nine For the nine For the nine months ended months ended months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company 1. Operating Income 132,842 123,496 132,187 123,262 Premiums earned 105,219 97,601 105,219 97,601 Premium income 107,912 100,008 107,912 100,008 Less: Premiums ceded out (1,942) (1,511) (1,942) (1,511) Net change in unearned premiums liabilities (751) (896) (751) (896) Investment income 26,382 25,319 26,006 25,234 In: Share of profit of associates 220 136 186 125 Fair value gains/(losses) 633 (55) 533 (39) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 95 111 94 111 Other gains 42 53 15 33 Other operating income 471 467 320 322 2. Operating expenses (120,494) (113,192) (120,262) (113,072) Surrenders (9,978) (29,865) (9,978) (29,865) Claims expense (48,527) (38,186) (48,527) (38,186) Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers 708 498 708 498 Increase in insurance contracts reserve (37,598) (21,483) (37,598) (21,483) Less: Insurance reserves recoverable from reinsurers 386 260 386 260 Policyholder dividends (37) (106) (37) (106) Business tax and surcharges expenses (114) (104) (100) (91) Commission and brokerage expenses (13,026) (13,077) (13,026) (13,077) Administrative expenses (8,949) (8,688) (8,815) (8,625) Less: Expenses recoverable from reinsurers 544 412 544 412 Other operating expenses (2,217) (2,098) (2,133) (2,054) Impairment losses (1,686) (755) (1,686) (755) 3. Operating profit 12,348 10,304 11,925 10,190 Add: Non-operating income 62 28 12 28 Less: Non-operating expenses (89) (87) (89) (87) 4. Net profit before income tax expenses 12,321 10,245 11,848 10,131 Less: Income tax 683 (2,542) 744 (2,505) - 14 - Statement of Income (unaudited) (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) For the nine For the nine For the nine For the nine months ended months ended months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company 5. Net profit 13,004 7,703 12,592 7,626 (1) Classification of net profit Net profit from continuing operation 13,004 7,703 12,592 7,626 Net profit from discontinued operation - - - - (2) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 13,003 7,702 Non-controlling interests 1 1 6. Other Comprehensive income, net of tax 3,666 (3,174) 3,641 (3,181) Total other comprehensive income attribute to shareholders of the company, net of tax 3,666 (3,174) 3,641 (3,181) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Share of other comprehensive income under the equity method and the effect on insurance contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net of tax (31) (84) (31) (84) Gains/(losses) arising from fair value changes and the effect on insurance contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net of tax 3,689 (3,102) 3,672 (3,097) Currency translation differences 8 12 - - Total other comprehensive income attribute to non- controlling interests, net of tax - - - - 7. Total Comprehensive income 16,670 4,529 16,233 4,445 Attributable to shareholders of the Company 16,669 4,528 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 8. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share RMB4.17 RMB2.47 Diluted earnings per share RMB4.17 RMB2.47 LIU Haoling YANG Zheng GONG Xingfeng ZHANG Tao Chairman Chief Financial Officer Chief Actuary Head of Accounting Department - 15 - Statement of Income (unaudited) For the three months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) For the three For the three For the three For the three months ended months ended months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company Operating Income Premiums earned Premium income

Less: Premiums ceded out

Net change in unearned premiums liabilities Investment income

In: Share of profit of associates Fair value gains/(losses) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) Other gains

Other operating income Operating expenses Surrenders Claims expense

Less: Claims recoverable from reinsurers Increase in insurance contracts reserve

Less: Insurance reserves recoverable from reinsurers Policyholder dividends

Business tax and surcharges expenses Commission and brokerage expenses Administrative expenses

Less: Expenses recoverable from reinsurers Other operating expenses

Impairment losses Operating profit

Add: Non-operating income

Less: Non-operating expenses Net profit before income tax expenses Less: Income tax 42,610 39,827 42,343 39,750 33,181 31,316 33,181 31,316 33,918 32,138 33,918 32,138 (694) (635) (694) (635) (43) (187) (43) (187) 9,053 8,102 8,882 8,118 42 (85) 9 (85) 80 145 63 104 90 91 89 92 31 9 7 9 175 164 121 111 (40,149) (37,311) (40,064) (37,258) (3,105) (4,109) (3,105) (4,109) (13,861) (15,741) (13,861) (15,741) 242 184 242 184 (14,980) (9,290) (14,980) (9,290) 120 99 120 99 (18) (71) (18) (71) (26) (25) (23) (22) (4,083) (4,421) (4,083) (4,421) (3,098) (3,160) (3,051) (3,128) 205 184 205 184 (879) (695) (844) (677) (666) (266) (666) (266) 2,461 2,516 2,279 2,492 4 20 4 20 (36) (39) (36) (39) 2,429 2,497 2,247 2,473 29 (594) 39 (594) - 16 - Statement of Income (unaudited) (continued) For the three months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) For the three For the three For the three For the three months ended months ended months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company 5. Net profit 2,458 1,903 2,286 1,879 (1) Classification of net profit Net profit from continuing operation 2,458 1,903 2,286 1,879 Net profit from discontinued operation - - - - (2) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 2,458 1,903 Non-controlling interests - - 6. Other Comprehensive income, net of tax 781 (1,070) 762 (1,075) Total other comprehensive income attribute to shareholders of the company, net of tax 781 (1,070) 762 (1,075) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Share of other comprehensive income under the equity method and the effect on insurance contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net of tax (34) (54) (34) (54) Gains/(losses) arising from fair value changes and the effect on insurance contracts reserve and policyholder deposits, net of tax 810 (1,026) 796 (1,021) Currency translation differences 5 10 - - Total other comprehensive income attribute to non- controlling interests, net of tax - - - - 7. Total Comprehensive income 3,239 833 3,048 804 Attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,239 833 Attributable to non-controlling interests - - 8. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share RMB0.79 RMB0.61 Diluted earnings per share RMB0.79 RMB0.61 LIU Haoling YANG Zheng GONG Xingfeng ZHANG Tao Chairman Chief Financial Officer Chief Actuary Head of Accounting Department - 17 - Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) For the For the For the For the nine months nine months nine months nine months ended ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company 1. Cash flows from operating activities Premium received 103,835 95,867 103,835 95,867 Net increase in policyholder deposits 4,150 5,032 4,150 5,032 Cash received for taxes and surcharges - 26 - 26 Cash received from other operating activities 977 678 261 512 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 108,962 101,603 108,246 101,437 Cash paid for claims (57,786) (66,137) (57,786) (66,137) Net cash paid from reinsurance business (441) (249) (441) (249) Cash paid for brokerage and commission fees (12,375) (11,912) (12,375) (11,912) Cash paid for policyholder dividends (37) (106) (37) (106) Cash paid to and for employees (6,711) (6,619) (6,299) (6,212) Cash paid for taxes and surcharges (1,464) (3,057) (1,345) (2,930) Cash paid for other operating activities (2,060) (2,811) (1,975) (2,605) Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities (80,874) (90,891) (80,258) (90,151) Net cash flows from operating activities 28,088 10,712 27,988 11,286 - 18 - Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) For the For the For the For the nine months nine months nine months nine months ended ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company 2. Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from sales and redemption of investments 138,776 109,878 130,679 104,882 Cash received from investment income 23,858 22,473 23,731 22,397 Net cash received from sales of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 17 1 13 1 Cash received from financial assets purchased under agreements to resell 3,385 - 3,355 - Cash received from acquisition of subsidiaries 63 9 - - Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 166,099 132,361 157,778 127,280 Cash paid for investment (202,277) (133,724) (194,641) (132,581) Net increase in policy loans (2,759) (3,391) (2,759) (3,391) Cash paid for acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets (2,844) (4,546) (2,161) (4,278) Cash paid for financial assets purchased under agreements to resell - (1,566) - (1,220) Cash paid for other investing activities (64) (10) (406) (490) Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities (207,944) (143,237) (199,967) (141,960) Net cash flows from investing activities (41,845) (10,876) (42,189) (14,680) - 19 - Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (continued) For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB million unless otherwise stated) For the For the For the For the nine months nine months nine months nine months ended ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Group Group Company Company 3. Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from investors 39 115 - - In: Capital injected into subsidiaries by non- controlling interests 39 115 - - Cash received from financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase 22,538 11,982 22,406 11,950 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 22,577 12,097 22,406 11,950 Cash paid for dividends and interests (2,321) (1,569) (2,321) (1,569) Cash paid for lease liabilities and interests (401) - (388) - Cash paid for other financing activities - (5) - - Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities (2,722) (1,574) (2,709) (1,569) Net cash flows from financing activities 19,855 10,523 19,697 10,381 4. Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 69 125 70 116 5. Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,167 10,484 5,566 7,103 Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 9,005 8,812 8,338 8,263 6. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 15,172 19,296 13,904 15,366 LIU Haoling YANG Zheng GONG Xingfeng ZHANG Tao Chairman Chief Financial Officer Chief Actuary Head of Accounting Department - 20 - Attachments Original document

