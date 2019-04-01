New Concept Energy, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”)
a Dallas-based oil and gas company, today reported Results of Operations
for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. During the three months
ended December 31, 2018 the Company reported a net loss of $55,000 or
($0.005) per share, compared to a net loss of $2,851,000 or ($1.39) per
share for the same period ended December 31, 2017
For the full year ended December 31, 2018 the Company reported a net
loss of $484,000 or ($0.21) per share, compared to a net loss of
$3,246,000 or ($1.59) per share for the same period ended December 31,
2017.
On December 4, 2018, the Company issued an additional 3,000,000 shares
of Common Stock to a single investor for cash of $4,500,000 to increase
stockholders’ equity by $4,440,000 after issuance costs. The issuance of
3,000,000 shares of Common Stock resulted in a change in control of the
Company, as the investor now owns approximately 59.6% of the outstanding
Common Stock. The issuance of the 3,000,000 shares of Common Stock
increased the total number of shares issued and outstanding to 5,131,935
shares.
Revenues: Total revenues from the oil & gas operation was
$682,000 in 2018 and $791,000 in 2017. The decrease was due to the rate
the Company received for the sale of its natural gas during 2018.
Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for continuing oil & gas
operations was $844,000 in 2018 and $1,027, 000 in 2017. This decrease
was principally due to a reduction of depreciation and depletion expense
of $73,000. The remaining decrease was the result of an overall
reduction in operating expenses.
In 2017 pursuant to the requirements of the “full cost ceiling test” for
oil & gas companies we recorded a non-cash charge to operations of $2.6
million to write down its investment in Ohio and West Virginia. This
charge to earnings was caused by a revaluation of the Company’s
non-producing oil and gas reserves.
Corporate Expenses were $353,000 in 2018 and $408,000 in 2017.
The decrease was principally due to a reduction in payroll expenses.
Interest Expense: Interest Expense was $18,000 in
2018 as compared to $24,000 in 2017. The decrease was due to a reduction
in the long-term debt.
About New Concept Energy, Inc.
New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which
owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.
For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and gas operations, net of royalties
|
|
$
|
682
|
|
|
$
|
791
|
|
|
$
|
764
|
|
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
791
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil & gas operations
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
1,181
|
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
Impairment of natural gas and oil properties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,626
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
4,061
|
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
Operating earnings (loss)
|
|
|
(515
|
)
|
|
|
(3,270
|
)
|
|
|
(769
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income (including $17 for the year ended 2018 from related
parties)
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Gain on prepayment of debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
888
|
|
Gain on sale of land
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Bad debt expense (recovery) - note receivable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
(484
|
)
|
|
|
(3,241
|
)
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
|
|
$
|
(484
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,246
|
)
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.59
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
$
|
419
|
Accounts receivable from oil and gas sales
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
67
|
Current portion note receivable (including $4,017 in 2018 from
related parties)
|
|
|
4,063
|
|
|
36
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
4,496
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost accounting method)
|
|
|
|
|
Proved developed and undeveloped oil and gas properties, net of
depletion
|
|
|
2,517
|
|
|
2,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
Land, buildings and equipment - oil and gas operations
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note Receivable
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
7,882
|
|
$
|
4,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
|
(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - trade (including $37 and $412 in 2018 and 2017
due to related parties)
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Current portion of long term debt
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable less current portion
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
|
|
2,770
|
|
|
|
2,770
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
3,121
|
|
|
|
3,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Series B convertible preferred stock, $10 par value, liquidation
value
|
|
|
|
|
of $100 authorized 100 shares, issued and outstanding one share
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 and 2,036,935 shares
|
|
|
|
|
at December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
63,579
|
|
|
|
59,000
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(58,870
|
)
|
|
|
(58,386
|
)
|
|
|
|
4,761
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
7,882
|
|
|
$
|
4,205
|
