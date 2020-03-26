New Concept Energy, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based oil and gas company, today reported Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019 the Company reported a net loss of $17,000 compared to a net loss of $55,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2018.

For the full year ended December 31, 2019 the Company reported a net loss of $2.3 million or ($0.46) per share, compared to a net loss of $484,000 or ($0.21) per share for the same period ended December 31, 2018.

Revenues: Total revenues from the oil & gas operation was $590,000 in 2019 and $682,000 in 2018. The decrease was due to the rate the Company received for the sale of its natural gas during 2019.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for continuing oil & gas operations was $686,000 in 2019 and $844,000 in 2018. This decrease was principally due to a reduction of depreciation and depletion expense of $166,000.

In 2019 pursuant to the requirements of the “full cost ceiling test” for oil & gas companies we recorded a non-cash charge to operations of $ $2.3 million to write down its investment in West Virginia. In September 2019 the Company unsuccessfully drilled a well which resulted in dry hole. As the well did not prove up the estimated probable and possible reserves, the Company had to deem the applicable reserve estimates as impaired. In the third quarter the company booked an impairment expense of $2,285,000 which represents a reduction of both the estimated probable and possible reserves as well as the cost of drilling the failed well. This charge to earnings was caused by a revaluation of the Company’s non- producing oil and gas reserves.

Corporate Expenses were $412,000 in 2019 and $353,000 in 2018. The increase was principally due to an increase in consulting expenses.

Interest Income: Interest Income was $237,000 in 2019 as compared to $37,000 in 2018. The increase was due to the interest earned from investing the proceeds from the issuance and sale of common stock in December 2018.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22 $ 361 Accounts receivable from oil and gas sales 73 72 Current portion note receivable (including $4,005 and $4,017 in 2019 and 2018 from related parties) 4,046 4,063 Total current assets 4,141 4,496 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost accounting method) Proved developed and undeveloped oil and gas properties, net of depletion 767 2,517 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment - oil and gas operations 668 618 Note Receivable 214 251 Total assets $ 5,790 $ 7,882

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (amounts in thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2019 2018 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade (including $180 and $37 in 2019 and 2018 due to related parties) $ 355 $ 59 Accrued expenses 35 32 Current portion of long term debt 44 59 Total current liabilities 434 150 Long-term debt Notes payable less current portion 177 201 Asset retirement obligation 2,770 2,770 Total liabilities 3,381 3,121 Stockholders' equity Series B convertible preferred stock, $10 par value, liquidation value of $100 authorized 100 shares, issued and outstanding one share 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (61,222 ) (58,870 ) 2,409 4,761 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 5,790 $ 7,882

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenue Oil and gas operations, net of royalties $ 590 $ 682 $ 791 590 682 791 Operating expenses Oil & gas operations 686 844 1,027 Corporate general and administrative 412 353 408 Impairment of natural gas and oil properties 2,285 - 2,626 3,383 1,197 4,061 Operating earnings (loss) (2,793 ) (515 ) (3,270 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (including $240 and $17 for the year ended 2019 and 2018 from related parties) 257 37 25 Interest expense (15 ) (18 ) (24 ) Other income (expense), net 199 12 28 441 31 29 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (2,352 ) (484 ) (3,241 ) Earnings from discontinued operations - - (5 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (2,352 ) $ (484 ) $ (3,246 ) Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic 5,132 2,358 1,947

