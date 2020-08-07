New Concepts : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 0 08/07/2020 | 08:49am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 創 業 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2221) ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 June 2020 in connection with the unaudited annual results for FY2020 (the "Unaudited Annual Results Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement. AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS The Board is pleased to announce that the Group's auditor, BDO Limited (the "Auditor" or "BDO"), has completed its audit and provided its agreement on the annual results of the Group for FY2020. The audited annual results for FY2020 were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board on 6 August 2020 and 7 August 2020, respectively. Save for those set out in the section headed "Material Differences between Unaudited and Audited Annual Results in this announcement, the other information in the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement are in line with the Company's audited annual results for FY2020 and remains unchanged. The Company hereby re-states the Company's audited consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and consolidated statement of financial positions for FY2020 together with the comparative figures of FY2019 as follows: - 1 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Year ended 31 March 2020 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (audited) (audited) REVENUE 837,168 1,021,729 Cost of sales (652,454) (815,859) Gross profit 184,714 205,870 Other income and gains, net 43,833 44,152 Administrative expenses (289,137) (275,297) Expected credit loss on financial and contract assets (37,914) (7,851) Other expenses, net (193,752) (19,672) Finance costs (46,803) (62,375) LOSS BEFORE TAX (339,059) (115,173) Income tax credit 26,605 15,875 LOSS FOR THE YEAR (312,454) (99,298) Attributable to: Owners of the Company (295,679) (92,663) Non-controlling interests (16,775) (6,635) (312,454) (99,298) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Basic HK(51.61) cents HK(16.38) cents Diluted HK(51.61) cents HK(16.38) cents - 2 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 March 2020 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (audited) (audited) LOSS FOR THE YEAR (312,454) (99,298) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (21,081) (45,403) Recycle of exchange differences upon disposal of foreign - operations (577) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX (21,081) (45,980) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR (333,535) (145,278) Attributable to: Owners of the Company (313,446) (133,642) Non-controlling interests (20,089) (11,636) (333,535) (145,278) - 3 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 March 2020 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (audited) (audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 181,691 217,614 Goodwill 22,563 169,698 Operating concessions 260,472 346,244 Other intangible assets 51,785 69,389 Receivables under service concession arrangements 314,752 318,996 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 42,307 33,913 Retention receivables 19,733 33,990 Total non-current assets 893,303 1,189,844 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 40,612 39,366 Contract assets 7,283 48,501 Trade and retention receivables 171,679 215,801 Receivables under service concession arrangements 32,112 33,188 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 95,462 183,819 Loan receivables 2,908 4,255 Consideration receivables 17,607 37,232 Contingent consideration asset - 3,724 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,804 20,732 Tax recoverable 513 1,821 Cash and cash equivalents 29,817 38,745 Total current assets 408,797 627,184 CURRENT LIABILITIES Contract liabilities 4,854 3,247 Trade and retention payables 166,990 201,602 Other payables and accruals 222,039 225,849 Lease liabilities 5,660 - Due to directors 9,296 4,640 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 254,033 96,588 Bonds 25,500 - Tax payables 7,877 7,303 Total current liabilities 696,249 539,229 - 4 - 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (audited) (audited) NET CURRENT (LIABILITIES)/ASSETS (287,452) 87,955 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 605,851 1,277,799 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Due to a related company 217,345 384,643 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 134,663 256,829 Retention payables 7,673 20,977 Other payables 13,998 15,529 Provision 45,712 31,909 Lease liabilities 5,587 - Bonds - 25,500 Deferred tax liabilities 26,648 60,003 Total non-current liabilities 451,626 795,390 Net assets 154,225 482,409 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 57,290 57,290 Reserves 53,014 361,109 110,304 418,399 Non-controlling interests 43,921 64,010 Total equity 154,225 482,409 - 5 - Material Difference between Unaudited and Audited Annual Results Set forth below are the material difference and the reason for such difference between the unaudited annual results and the audited results of the Company for FY2020. Disclosed in Unaudited CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT Disclosed in this Results OF FINANCIAL POSITION announcement Announcement Difference 31 March 2020 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current liabilities 696,249 670,749 25,500 Net current liabilities (287,452) (261,952) (25,500) Total assets less current liabilities 605,851 631,351 (25,500) Non-current liabilities 451,626 477,126 (25,500) Note: Such difference is due to the reclassification of bonds amounting to HK$25,500,000 from non-current liabilities to current liabilities. Save as disclosed in this announcement, all other information contained in the Unaudited Results Announcement remain unchanged. Extract from Independent Auditor's Report The following is an extract of the independent Auditor's report on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the FY2020: Basis for qualified opinion As disclosed in the note to the consolidated financial statements, during the period from January 2016 to November 2016, the Group paid deposits for the potential acquisition of a 49% equity interests in PT. Dempo Sumber Energi ("DSE") ("DSE Agreement") and a 80% equity interests in PT. Sumatera Pembangkit Mandiri ("SPM"). In addition, the Group paid certain expenses on behalf of DSE and advanced loans to DSE, SPM and their beneficial shareholders. During the year ended 31 March 2017, the shares of DSE and SPM (representing 49% and 80% of the equity interests in DSE and SPM respectively) were transferred to Stand Ascent Limited ("Stand Ascent"), a then wholly- owned subsidiary indirectly held by the Company. The Group accounted for the DSE and SPM shares held by Stand Ascent as collateral to secure the payments for the deposits paid and expenses paid on behalf and loans advanced as stated above. After the transfer of shares, the Group appointed 4 out of 6 directors of DSE and 5 out of 7 directors of SPM. Thereafter, the Group has entered into a series of transactions and agreements with various parties including further payments for deposits for the potential acquisition of additional 5% equity interests in SPM and the termination of the DSE Agreement. - 6 - On 29 June 2018, the Group entered into a disposal agreement and on 15 August 2019 a supplemental deed to the disposal agreement (collectively "the Disposal Agreement") to dispose of the Group's 100% equity interest in Stand Ascent ("the Disposal"). As at 31 March 2019 and up to the date of the Disposal, the Group have received an aggregate amount of HK$83,764,000 from the buyer in the Disposal Agreement and its beneficial controlling shareholder (the "Money Received"). On 15 August 2019, the Group also entered into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") in relation to the settlement of the consideration for the Disposal (the "Consideration"). According to the Settlement Agreement, the Consideration will be settled by the amount due by the Group to the purchaser and its beneficial controlling shareholder for the Money Received. The amount of Money Received in excess of the Consideration was agreed to be waived. As at 31 March 2019, the aggregated amount of deposits paid, expenses paid on behalf and loans advanced ("Payments") of approximately HK$67,637,000 was accounted for as receivables. The carrying amount of the Payments as of 31 March 2019 after netting off impairment provision of HK$15,854,000 was of HK$51,783,000 and recorded under prepayments, deposits and other receivables in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2019. For the year ended 31 March 2019, no impairment provision was recognised (or reversed) against the Payments. During the year ended 31 March 2020 up to the date of the Disposal, no further impairment provision was recognised (or reversed) against the Payments. As at the date of the Disposal, after netting off the impairment provision of HK$15,854,000, the carrying amount of the Payments was of HK$54,415,000 and a gain on Disposal of HK$29,349,000 was recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 March 2020. - 7 - The directors of the Company have not provided us with satisfactory evidence relating to the nature of the transactions giving rise to the Payments as detailed in the paragraphs above (the "Transactions") (further details are disclosed in note to the consolidated financial statements) and their conclusion that the Payments are receivables in nature throughout the years. As such we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to satisfy ourselves whether the Transactions have been appropriately accounted for, including whether accounting for the Payments as receivables is appropriate and accordingly (i) whether impairment provision recognised against the Payments is appropriate and the amount of impairment provision recognised is properly determined or measured in accordance with HKFRSs; and (ii) whether the gain on the Disposal is properly calculated. As a result, we were also unable to satisfy ourselves whether the disclosures in the notes to the consolidated financial statements are complete and accurate. There were no alternative audit procedures that we could perform to satisfy ourselves as to the above-mentioned matters. Consequently, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments to these amounts/disclosures were necessary. We modified our audit opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 due to limitations on scope of our work on the nature of the Transactions. Accordingly, we were unable to satisfy ourselves whether the Transactions were properly accounted for and disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. Any adjustments to the amount of impairment provision of HK$15,854,000 recognised as at 31 March 2019 would have a consequential impact on the amount of impairment provision to be recognised or reversed during the year ended 31 March 2020. Our opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements for year ended 31 March 2020 is also modified because of the effect of the possible adjustment and the related 2019 figures in the consolidated financial statements may not be comparable. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to note in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Group had a net loss of HK$312,454,000 and net current liabilities of HK$287,452,000 as at 31 March 2020. As of that date, the Group had bonds, interest- bearing bank and other borrowings totalling HK$279,533,000 trade and retention payable, other payables and accruals and lease liabilities totalling HK$394,689,000 included in current liabilities while the Group's cash and cash equivalents was HK$29,817,000. As stated in note to the consolidated financial statements, these conditions and events, along with the matters set out in note to the consolidated financial statements, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. - 8 - Supplementary information regarding the Qualified Opinion The Auditor has expressed a qualified opinion on the receivables in respect of the DSE Receivables and the SPM Receivables. Set out below are the supplementary information regarding the aforesaid qualified opinion: 1. Background of the DSE Receivables and the SPM Receivables A detailed chronology of events for better comprehension of the circumstances leading to the alterations to the terms and nature of the DSE Acquisition and the SPM Acquisition and the resulting Management's decisions are set out in the management discuss and analysis in the 2018 and 2019 annual reports and section headed "Strategic investments - (i) Hydropower projects in Indonesia" above in the Company's unaudited annual results announcement dated 29 June 2020. Management's position

The position of the Company's management (the " Management ") about the nature of the DSE Receivables and the SPM Receivables as at 31 March 2019 as receivables and the impairment recognised thereon as at 31 March 2019 are set out in the management discuss and analysis in the 2019 annual report. As the Group completed the disposal of DSE Receivables and the SPM Receivables during the Year, other than the comparative figures and annual results of FY2020, the Management considers that qualified opinion has resolved as at 31 March 2020 and such matter will be no longer applicable on the Group's financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2021. Potential impact on the Company

The Group disposed all the equity interest in DSE and SPM during the Year, and therefore such limitation in over the appropriateness of the accounting treatment for DSE Receivables and the SPM Receivables was resolved. However, as the Auditor was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence to ascertain the nature of the transactions relating to DSE and SPM as at 31 March 2019, the Auditor was unable to satisfy about the completeness and accuracy of the respective disclosures in the notes to the consolidated financial statements about such disposal as well as the annual results of the Company for FY2020. 4. View of the Audit Committee and Management's position A meeting was held on 6 August 2020 by the Audit Committee for the purpose of approving the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for FY2020. Having carried out independent review of and enquiries on the subject transaction, the Audit Committee concurred with the management's explanation and position on the accounting treatment of the DSE Receivables and the SPM Receivables and the resolution on the qualified opinion. - 9 - Final Dividend After having reviewed and considered the audited results for FY2020, the Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend to the shareholders for FY2020 (FY2019: nil). Scope of work of the Company's Auditor in Respect of this Announcement The Audit Committee has reviewed and discussed the draft annual results for FY2020. The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of financial position and the related notes thereto for FY2020 as set out in this announcement have been agreed by BDO, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by BDO in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by BDO on this announcement. Annual General Meeting The annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held on 25 September 2020. The notice of the AGM will be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at http://www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at http://www.primeworld-china.com and sent to the shareholders of the Company, together with the Company's annual report, on or before 21 August 2020. - 10 - Closure of the Register of Members The register of members of the Company will be closed from 22 September 2020 to 25 September 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfers of shares will be registered. To determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM of the Company, all transfer document, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 21 September 2020. By Order of the Board New Concepts Holdings Limited Cai Jianwen Executive Director Hong Kong, 7 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhu Yongjun, Ms. Qin Shulan, Mr. Cai Jianwen and Mr. Lee Tsi Fun Nicholas; the non-executive Directors are Dr. Ge Xiaolin and Dr. Zhang Lihui; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lo Chun Chiu, Adrian, Dr. Tong Ka Lok and Mr. Choy Wai Shek, Raymond, MH, JP. - 11 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer New Concepts Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 12:48:06 UTC 0 Latest news on NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMI 08:49a NEW CONCEPTS : Announcement of the audited annual results for the year ended 31 .. PU 08/06 NEW CONCEPTS : Issue of bonds PU 07/29 NEW CONCEPTS : Supplemental announcement update on the discloseable and connecte.. PU 07/27 NEW CONCEPTS : Inside information enforcement of pledge over the shares of a sub.. PU 02/06 Yum Brands misses sales, profit estimates as Pizza Hut battles rivals; shares.. RE 2017 NEW CONCEPTS : Termination of the sale and purchase agreement in relation to the.. PU 2017 NEW CONCEPTS : Next Day Disclosure Returns PU 2017 NEW CONCEPTS : Major and connected transaction in relation to the disposal of th.. PU 2017 NEW CONCEPTS : Proposals for general mandates to issue new shares and repurchase.. PU 2017 NEW CONCEPTS : Discloseable transaction in relation to provision of corporate gu.. PU