New Energy Metals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Tom Henricksen to the Board of Advisors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tom Henricksen, BSc, Ph.D.Geo to its Board of Advisors. A field geologist with five decades of experience, Dr. Henricksen is the recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia's 2018 Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration. Dr. Henricksen received the prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to mineral discovery, and for being involved in some monumental discoveries and/or acquisitions across the world.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plan B Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold and copper assets, Dr. Henricksen has successfully worked on 40 mineral exploration projects in over 14 countries on 6 continents, including field work for New Energy Metals. In 2012, Dr. Henricksen served as Vice President of Exploration for Aegean Metals Group Inc., leading the senior field team in identifying, evaluating and acquiring two high-grade gold-copper prospects (VMS Hot Maden and Ergama) in Turkey. Prior to this, Dr. Henricksen served as senior field geologist for Apoquindo Minerals Inc., which won a bid from Teck Resources to explore and develop a copper-gold deposit (Zafranal) in Peru, resulting in more than 400 million tons of copper.

In addition to many other successful exploration projects, Dr. Henricksen served as a member of the Arctic exploration team that successfully identified the Red Dog mine in Alaska, now the world's largest zinc reserves. Operated by Teck Resources in partnership with NANA Development Corporation, Red Dog's gross profit in 2017 was $971 million. Before this, Dr. Henricksen led efforts to secure the Eskay Creek mine for US Borax Inc. (a subsidiary of Rio Tinto), which, during the period of Dr. Henricksen's involvement, became the world's highest-grade gold mine and the fifth largest silver mine by volume.

Dr. Henricksen holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Wisconsin, and a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Oregon State University.

"I am delighted to welcome Tom to the Board of Advisors," commented César López, President and CEO of New Energy Metals. "Tom and I have been involved in a number of successful projects together over the years, and the fact that he was awarded the Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration by AMEBC on January 9, 2019 only proves what I already knew - that Tom is one of the best and most talented geologists in the business. He's a welcome addition to the New Energy Metals team."

"César and I have worked together on many successful projects throughout my career and I welcome the opportunity to join the Board of Advisors. The emerging energy metals market is an exciting place to be working right now and I look forward to what we will accomplish," added Dr. Henricksen.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

César López, President & CEO

T: 604.484-1232

E: info@newenergymetals.ca

W: www.newenergymetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the Dr. Henricksen will be able to contribute to the Company, anticipated results from exploration activities, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, actual results of exploration activities, the fact that the Company's interests in its mineral properties are only options and there is no guarantee that the interests, if earned, will be certain, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, copper and cobalt, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, other risks of the mining industry, the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices and currency fluctuations, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42821