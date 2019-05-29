Log in
NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP

(NEN)
New England Realty Associates LP : Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

05/29/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

ALLSTON, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, 2019, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of June 14, 2019.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-realty-associates-announces-second-quarter-distribution-on-class-a-units-and-depositary-receipts-300858523.html

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership


© PRNewswire 2019
