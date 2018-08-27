Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  New England Realty Associates LP    NEN

NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP (NEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New England Realty Associates LP : Announces Third-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

ALLSTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, 2018, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its regular quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of September 14, 2018.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.00 per unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.30.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-realty-associates-announces-third-quarter-distribution-on-class-a-units-and-depositary-receipts-300702889.html

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIA
10:57pNEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP : Announces Third-Quarter Distribution on Class..
PR
08/08NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP : LIMITED PARTNERSHIP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION A..
AQ
06/11NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP : LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Completion of Acquisition..
AQ
06/07NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LIMITE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
05/29NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP : Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Clas..
PR
04/03NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LIMITE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
03/27NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LIMITE : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation..
AQ
03/13NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP : LIMITED PARTNERSHIP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION A..
AQ
02/28NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP : Announces First-Quarter Distribution on Class..
PR
2017NEW ENGLAND REALTY ASSOCIATES LP : LIMITED PARTNERSHIP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION A..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/11Building A Low-Risk Dividend Strategy 
05/29New England Realty Associates LP declares $0.30 distribution 
2017New England Realty Associates LP declares $0.30 dividend 
2017New England Realty Associates LP declares $0.30 dividend 
2017New England Realty Associates LP declares $0.30 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.