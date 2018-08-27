New England Realty Associates LP : Announces Third-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

ALLSTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, 2018, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its regular quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of September 14, 2018. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.00 per unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.30. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

