New Fortress Energy LLC : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) (“New Fortress”) announced today
that the underwriters of its initial public offering exercised in full
their option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 Class A shares at the
initial public offering price of $14.00 per share, less underwriting
discounts.
Including the additional 3,000,000 Class A shares, New Fortress will
have sold a total of 23,000,000 Class A shares, representing total
proceeds of $297.2 million, net of underwriting discounts and offering
expenses.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse acted as lead
book-running managers for the offering. Additional book-running managers
were Evercore ISI and Allen & Company LLC. Co-managers were JMP
Securities and Stifel. The offering of these securities will be made
only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10
of the Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained
from:
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180
Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10014
Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155
Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (888) 603-5847
Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155
Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (800) 831-9146
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
Eleven
Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor
New York, NY 10010
Telephone:
(800) 221-1037
Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
Important Information
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the SEC. The registration statement may
be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under
“New Fortress Energy LLC.” This press release shall not constitute an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About New Fortress Energy LLC
New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to
help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company
funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to
rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable
economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local
industries and communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a
fund managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
“forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements represent
the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it
is possible that the results described in this press release will not be
achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the
Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially
from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements as a prediction of actual results.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to
predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements in the prospectus included in the registration
statement filed with the SEC in connection with the Company’s initial
public offering, which could cause its actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005330/en/