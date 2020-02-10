Log in
New Fortress Energy LLC : Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Agreement

02/10/2020

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 10, 2020-- New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) ('New Fortress') announced today that it has signed a long-term supply agreement for the purchase of 27.5 million MMBtu per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG), or approximately 8 cargoes a year, at a price indexed to Henry Hub through January 2030.

This agreement will support the continued growth of New Fortress' customer base in international markets as the company develops LNG terminals and natural gas infrastructure.

'This agreement supports our efforts to spur economic growth and reduce emissions as we deliver more affordable and cleaner energy to our customers,' said New Fortress Chairman and CEO Wes Edens. 'We evaluated a broad range of competitive offers to meet the expansion of our LNG terminals across international markets. We're pleased to take advantage of the dislocation in global LNG markets and secure ten years of offtake for our growing business.'

About New Fortress Energy LLC

New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a fund managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements' including the plans for continued growth of New Fortress' customer base and projects, efforts to spur economic growth, reduce emissions and make energy more affordable and cleaner, and the growth of our portfolio. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk that our customer base and projects will not grow or be successful in line with our expectations or plans, the risk that our projects will not result in cleaner, more affordable or more reliable energy and the risk that the our portfolio will not grow in the way we expect. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus included in the registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005277/en/

Source: New Fortress Energy LLC

IR:
Alan Andreini
(212) 798-6128
aandreini@fortress.com

Joshua Kane
(516) 268-7455
jkane@newfortressenergy.com

Media:
Jake Suski
(516) 268-7403
press@newfortressenergy.com

Disclaimer

New Fortress Energy LLC published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:12:05 UTC
