NEW GOLD INC.

NEW GOLD INC.

(NGD)
New Gold : Completes Redemption of 2022 Senior Notes

07/10/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

(All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated)

July 10, 2020- New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) today announces that it has completed the previously announced redemption of its outstanding $400 million 6.25% Senior Notes due 2020. The redemption was funded from the net proceeds of its recent issue of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Senior Notes due in 2027 and cash on hand.

“The redemption of our 2022 Senior Notes is another key milestone we have achieved that has significantly enhanced our financial flexibility and strengthened our balance sheet,” stated Robert Chasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our improving operational performance along with the completion of several other key transactions during the year has repositioned New Gold for the next phase in our growth strategy.”

About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines as well as the 100% owned Blackwater development project. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold’s vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 634 M - -
Net income 2020 -52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEW GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
New Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,43 $
Last Close Price 1,38 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renaud Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Wilton Pearce Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert J. Chausse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marilyn Schonberner Independent Director
Gillian Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW GOLD INC.66.96%931
NEWMONT CORPORATION45.98%50 346
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION55.47%49 116
POLYUS87.23%25 087
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.64.26%20 962
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.82%19 134
