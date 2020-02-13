New Gold : Q4 Earnings Presentation (opens in new window) 0 02/13/2020 | 06:09pm EST Send by mail :

Q4 2019 RESULTS: WEBCAST PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 13, 2020 Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements with respect to: the expected production costs, economics, and operating parameters of New Afton and Rainy River, planned activities and plans for capital expenditures at New Afton and Rainy River for 2020 including all information on slides 9 to 56 with respect to the Rainy River 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation and all information on slides 57 to 126 with respect to the New Afton 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation, the expected amount of free cash flow ("FCF") and after tax net present value ("NPV") resulting from New Afton and Rainy River based on the updated life of mine plans. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this presentation, New Gold's latest annual management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), Annual Information Form and Technical Reports filed at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this presentation are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the Rainy River and New Afton being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments during the applicable regulatory processes; and (9) metals and other commodity prices and exchange rates being consistent with those estimated for the purposes of 2020 guidance, specifically for the updated life of mine plans, gold and silver prices as indicated throughout the presentation and foreign exchange rates being as indicated throughout the presentation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; risks related to early production at the Rainy River mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico or any other country in which New Gold currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges New Gold is or may become a party to; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves and mineral resources; competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses and risks associated with a mine with relatively limited history of commercial production, such as Rainy River, (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's Annual Information Form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 2 Q4 2019 Financial Review Rob Chausse, CFO OperatingHighlights Consolidated 3 Consolidated 3 Consolidated 3 Consolidated 3 Operational Highlights Rainy River New Afton Continuing Continuing Rainy River New Afton Continuing Continuing Q4 2019 Q4 2019 Operations Operations FY 2019 FY 2019 Operations Operations Q4 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Gold eq. Produced (oz)1 51,915 49,507 101,423 146,901 257,051 229,091 486,141 522,603 Gold eq. Sold (oz)1 57,258 47,188 104,446 131,110 268,718 219,447 488,165 495,453 Gold Produced (oz) 51,122 15,734 66,856 97,428 253,772 68,785 322,557 315,483 Gold Sold (oz) 56,390 15,301 71,691 84,421 265,359 65,694 331,053 298,002 Copper Produced (Mlb) - 18.3 18.3 20.8 - 79.4 79.4 85.1 Copper Sold (Mlb) - 17.3 17.3 19.7 - 76.4 76.4 81.1 Operating Expense ($ per gold eq. oz) 1,278 678 1,007 579 962 517 762 657 Operating Expense ($ per gold oz) 1,276 640 980 568 961 509 754 648 Operating Expense ($ per copper lb) - 1.26 1.92 1.37 - 1.02 1.53 1.57 Total Cash Costs ($ per gold eq. oz)2 1,032 833 942 581 910 647 792 684 AISC ($ per gold eq. oz) 2 2,429 1,076 1,862 904 1,630 829 1,310 1,099 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M) 2 78.9 10.7 89.8 30.7 188.6 38.0 227.6 174.8 Growth capital ($M) 2 0.1 10.5 12.3 8.7 6.8 24.1 35.9 39.1 Lower quarterly eq. production compared to prior-year period driven by lower metal production at both sites as a result of expected lower metal grades in the quarter. Equivalent production is also impacted by the lower copper price.

prior-year period driven by lower metal production at both sites as a result of expected lower metal grades in the quarter. Equivalent production is also impacted by the lower copper price. Higher operating expense and AISC per gold eq. ounce compared to the prior year period, impacted by lower metal sales and higher sustaining capital spend. Gold equivalent ounces produced and sold includes silver ounces and copper pounds converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period . All copper is produced by the New Afton Mine. The ratio for Q4 2019 was calculated based on average spot market prices of $1,480 per gold ounce, $17.31 per silver ounce and $2.67 per copper pound. . Refer to Endnote under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 3. Consolidated Continuing Operations include the Rainy River, New Afton and Cerro San Pedro Mines. 4 FinancialHighlights Continuing Operations Q4 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenues from mining operations ($M) 139.2 157.4 630.6 604.5 Net earnings (loss), per share 0.00 (1.28) (0.12) (1.88) Adj. net earnings (loss), per share1 (0.04) 0.01 (0.08) (0.04) Operating cash flow, per share 0.07 0.10 0.43 0.33 Adj. operating cash flow, per share1 0.06 0.13 0.39 0.46 Average Realized gold price1 1,366 1,230 1,337 1,263 Average Realized copper price 2.69 2.96 2.71 3.06 1. Refer to Endnote under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 5 CapitalExpenditures Consolidated Consolidated Capital Expenditures Rainy River New Afton Corporate Blackwater Continuing Operations Continuing Operations Q4 2019 FY 2019 Tailings Dam 15.6 9.6 - - 25.2 74.0 Capitalized Stripping & Mine Development 11.6 2.8 - - 14.4 42.1 Mine 26.7 0.1 - - 26.8 84.3 Mill 6.0 0.6 - - 6.6 11.4 Other incl. working capital adjustments 19.0 (2.4) 0.2 - 16.8 15.8 Sustaining Capital and sustaining leases ($M)1 78.9 10.7 0.2 - 89.8 227.6 Growth Capital ($M)1 0.1 10.5 - 1.7 12.3 35.9 The majority of capital expenditures in Q4 2019 related to the completion of the Stage 2 Tailings Management Area (TMA) dam construction, installation of wick drains for stabilization of the east waste dump, ongoing renovations of the camp facility and construction work for the rescoped maintenance and warehouse facilities, and $12 million of capitalized mining costs at Rainy River, and the Tailings Facility Dam Raise at New Afton.

New Afton growth capital expenditures were primarily related to the C-zone. 1. Refer to Endnote under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures". 6 2020ConsolidatedGuidance Operational Estimates Rainy River New Afton 2020 Consolidated Guidance1 Gold Produced (ounces) 240,000 - 260,000 73,000 - 83,000 313,000 - 343,000 Copper Produced (Mlbs) - 75 - 85 75 - 85 Gold Eq. Produced (ounces)1 245,000 - 265,000 220,000 - 250,000 465,000 - 515,000 Operating expense per gold eq. ounce1 $875 - $955 $550 - $630 $725 - $805 Cash Costs per gold eq. ounce (on a co-product basis)1 $875 - $955 $665 - $745 $775 - $855 Corporate G&A per gold eq. ounce1 - - $30 - $40 Depreciation and depletion per gold eq. ounce1 $490 - $570 $275 - $355 $390 - $470 All-in Sustaining Costs per gold eq. ounce1 $1,470 - $1,550 $940 - $1,020 $1,260 - $1,340 Capital Investment & Exploration Expense Estimates Rainy River New Afton 2020 Consolidated Guidance1 Sustaining Capital & Sustaining Leases ($M) $128 - $162 $50 - $70 $178 - $232 Growth Capital ($M)2 $3 - $9 $85 - $105 $100 - $126 Exploration ($M)3 $2 - $6 $5 - $10 $9 - $18 1. Gold equivalent ounces includes approximately 420,000 to 445,000 ounces of silver at Rainy River and approximately 330,000 to 340,000 ounces of silver at New Afton. 2. Consolidated growth capital includes ~$12 million for Blackwater 3. Material assumptions include:Short-term consensus prices of $1,500 per gold ounce, $17.75 per silver ounce, and $2.85 per pound copper, and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to the US dollar. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "inferred mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced in this presentation are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines, May 2014 (the "CIM Standards"). Until recently, the CIM Standards differed significantly from standards in the United States. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, as required under NI 43-101. Accordingly, during this period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or mineral reserves contained or referenced in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies. Readers are cautioned that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances. The term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserves". Readers should not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. Readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. TECHNICAL INFORMATION The scientific and technical information relating to the operation of New Gold's operating mine's and Mineral Reserves contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Croal, Director, Technical Services of New Gold. The scientific and technical information relating to Mineral Resources and exploration activities and results contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera Director, Exploration of New Gold. All other scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Eric Vinet, Vice President of New Gold. Mr. Croal is a Professional Engineer and member of the Association of Professional Engineers Ontario. Mr. Petersen is a Professional Geoscientist and a member of Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia and Professional Geoscientists Ontario. Mr. Vinet is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Croal, Mr. Della Libera and Mr. Vinet are "Qualified Persons" for the purposes of NI 43-101. No limitations were imposed on Messrs. Croal, Libera or Vinet with respect to the verification of the data contained herein. Further detail about the mineral resource and reserve estimates, including assumptions, parameters, risks and data verification measures, will be available in the updated technical reports to be filed by the Company within 45 days following the date of New Gold's press release dated February 13, 2020 with respect to the Rainy River and New Afton updated life of mine plans. 9 Non-GAAPMeasures NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce is a non-GAAP financial measure. Consistent with guidance announced in 2013 by the World Gold Council, an association of various gold mining companies from around the world of which New Gold is a member, New Gold defines "all-in sustaining costs" per ounce as the sum of total cash costs, capital expenditures that are sustaining in nature (as presented in the cash flow statement), corporate general and administrative costs, capitalized and expensed exploration that is sustaining in nature and environmental reclamation costs, all divided by the ounces of gold sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides further transparency into costs associated with producing gold and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's operating performance, its ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and its overall value. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial measure. All-in sustaining costs presented do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS. Further details regarding historical all-in sustaining costs and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying New Gold's financial statements filed from time to time on www.sedar.com. (2) SUSTAINING CAPITAL "Sustaining capital" is a non-GAAP financial measure as well as "sustaining lease". New Gold defines sustaining capital as net capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. A sustaining lease is similarly a capital lease payment that is sustaining in nature. To determine sustaining capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are non-sustaining or growth capital. Management uses sustaining capital and other sustaining costs, to understand the aggregate net result of the drivers of all-in sustaining costs other than total cash costs. Sustaining capital and sustaining lease are intended to provide additional information only, does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. (3) TOTAL CASH COSTS "Total cash costs" per ounce is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products that ceased operations in 2002. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. New Gold reports total cash costs on a sales basis. The Company believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital expenditures and working capital needs. This measure, along with sales, is considered to be a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. Total cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration costs, royalties, production taxes, and realized gains and losses on fuel contracts, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs and net of by- product sales. Total cash costs are then divided by ounces of gold sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. Co-product cash costs remove the impact of other metal sales that are produced as a by-product of gold production and apportion the cash costs to each metal produced on a percentage of revenue basis, and subsequently divides the amount by the total ounces of gold or silver or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. Unless otherwise indicated, all total cash cost information in this presentation is net of by-product sales. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total cash costs and co-product cash costs presented do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under GAAP. Further details regarding historical total cash costs and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying New Gold's financial statements filed from time to time on www.sedar.com. (4) FREE CASH FLOW "Free cash flow" is defined as operating cash flow less sustaining capital expenditures. (5) GROWTH CAPITAL "Growth capital" is a non-GAAP financial measure. New Gold terms non-sustaining capital costs to be "growth capital", which are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. To determine growth capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are sustaining capital. Growth capital is intended to provide additional information only, does 10 not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Attachments Original document

