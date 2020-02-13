MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > New Gold Inc. NGD CA6445351068 NEW GOLD INC. (NGD) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/13 04:00:00 pm 1.01 CAD -10.62% 06:09p NEW GOLD : Technical Presentation PDF 3.58 MB PU 06:09p NEW GOLD : Q4 Earnings Presentation (opens in new window) PU 10:13a NEW GOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations New Gold : Technical Presentation PDF 3.58 MB 0 02/13/2020 | 06:09pm EST Send by mail :

ALL AMOUNTS IN U.S. DOLLARS UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information contained in this presentation, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward looking". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements with respect to: the expected production costs, economics, and operating parameters of New Afton and Rainy River, planned activities and plans for capital expenditures at New Afton and Rainy River for 2020 including all information on slides 9 to 56 with respect to the Rainy River 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation and all information on slides 57 to 126 with respect to the New Afton 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation, the expected amount of free cash flow ("FCF") and after tax net present value ("NPV") resulting from New Afton and Rainy River based on the updated life of mine plans. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this presentation, New Gold's latest annual management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), Annual Information Form and Technical Reports filed at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this presentation are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the Rainy River and New Afton being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments during the applicable regulatory processes; and (9) metals and other commodity prices and exchange rates being consistent with those estimated for the purposes of 2020 guidance, specifically for the updated life of mine plans, gold and silver prices as indicated throughout the presentation and foreign exchange rates being as indicated throughout the presentation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; risks related to early production at the Rainy River mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico or any other country in which New Gold currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges New Gold is or may become a party to; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves and mineral resources; competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses and risks associated with a mine with relatively limited history of commercial production, such as Rainy River, (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's Annual Information Form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 2 OPENING REMARKS Renaud Adams, President & CEO TechnicalSession Feb 13, 2020 Agenda Corporate Overview & Key Highlights (Renaud Adams)

Rainy River Updated Life of Mine (Eric Vinet)

New Afton C-zone Life of Mine (John Ritter)

C-zone Life of Mine (John Ritter) Exploration Update (Michele Della Libera)

Financial Analysis (Rob Chausse)

Closing Remarks (Renaud Adams)

Q&A 4 2019Scorecard 2019 - A Transformational Year Significant progress achieved in 2019 as we reposition New Gold for success Achieved consolidated production and cash cost guidance

Improved balance sheet and available liquidity during a transitional year

Stabilized Rainy River operations and completed substantially all deferred capital

Launched C-zone development that will extend mine life of New Afton to 2030

C-zone development that will extend mine life of New Afton to 2030 Returned focus to organic growth through strategic exploration

Completed updated life of mine plans for Rainy River and New Afton 5 2020:TheProfitable Path Forward Repositioning New Gold for Sustainable Shareholder Value Creation Rainy River Mine Objective: Profitable operations from $1,275 gold Mine plan focused on profitable mining that drives free cash flow and improved NPV

Updated mine plan supports sustained free cash flow beginning in Q4 2020 and over mine life

Open pit mine : mining high and medium grade ore via a smaller open pit ; significant reduction in total waste mined at new strip ratio (including overburden) of 2.53:1

: mining high and medium grade ore via a smaller open pit Underground mine : individual zones evaluated; only optimally profitable zones included in plan with further upside at higher gold prices

individual zones evaluated; only optimally profitable zones included in plan with further upside at higher gold prices Updated plan delivers superior value and free cash flow for 2020-2024 and life of mine, as compared to the 2018 plan, even at reduced total gold ounces in Mineral Reserves. (using updated unit cost assumptions, geotechnical and capital requirement assumptions) New Afton Mine Objective: Technical and cost update of de-riskedC-zone mine plan B3/ C-zone integrated mine plan extends mine life to 2030 with robust economics

C-zone integrated mine plan extends mine life to 2030 with robust economics Self-funded project execution 2020-2024 at $1,300 per gold ounce and $3.00 per copper pound prices or at current spot price

project execution 2020-2024 at $1,300 per gold ounce and $3.00 per copper pound prices or at current spot price Geotechnical studies optimize mine design and mitigate subsidence

studies optimize mine design and mitigate subsidence In-pit tailings: thickened and amended tailings to increase stability

tailings: thickened and amended tailings to increase stability Potential to include SLC zone in near-term mine plan to partially offset lower production period

near-term mine plan to partially offset lower production period Exploration potential below C-zone and elsewhere on large land package The NI 43-101 economics are done at a Reserve price of $1,275/oz gold and $17.00/oz silver. 6 RainyRiver Updated Life of Mine Highlights Rainy River Life of Mine Highlights 2020-20241 2025-20281,4 LoM1 Sensitivity2 Tonnes ore mined open pit (Mt) 65.9 1.6 67.5 67.5 Head grade mined (gold g/t) 0.91 1.13 0.91 0.91 Tonnes ore mined underground (Mt) 0.7 3.4 4.1 4.1 Head grade mined (gold g/t) 3.54 4.30 4.17 4.17 Mill production (ktpd) 26.0 25.4 25.8 25.8 Milled grade (gold g/t) 1.12 0.96 1.06 1.06 Gold recovery (%) 89 88 89 89 Total gold eq. production (k oz) 1,559 829 2,388 2,384 Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz) 312 255 289 289 Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $668 $659 $665 $670 AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $1,071 $773 $967 $973 Sustaining capital ($M) 5 $522 $64 $586 $586 Growth capital ($M) 5 $28 $28 $56 $56 Cumulative total cash flow ($M) $243 $381 $5573 $1,096 After-tax NPV5% - - $421 $858 1. Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar 2. Assuming $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce, and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar 3. LOM value includes a negative cash flow of $68 million post 2028 primarily for closure activities 4. 2028 represents a partial year of processing (Q1 2028) 5. Sustaining and Growth Capital spend exclude working capital movements Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. Focus on profitability that drives positive and sustained free cash flow beginning in Q4 2020 1

Mining medium and high grade open pit ore; low grade stockpiled for processing with underground ore

Smaller pit size with uneconomic open pit and underground material removed from mine plan

Increased open pit cut-off grade to 0.46-0.49 g/t gold eq.

cut-off grade to 0.46-0.49 g/t gold eq. Lower strip ratio of 2.53:1, more than 150 Mt reduction in waste tonnes mined

Each underground zone evaluated separately for potential inclusion in the mine plan

Underground access from Intrepid portal and 4 open pit portals; reduces underground development

Capital reduction with smaller-size TMA and potential slope reduction

smaller-size TMA and potential slope reduction Upside for expanded underground mine

Improved after-tax NPV 5% : $421M 1 / $858M 2 Optimized Mine Plan Drives FCF in Q4 2020 and over Life of Mine 7 NewAfton Updated Life of Mine Highlights New Afton Life of Mine Highlights 2020-20241 2025-20301,4 LOM1 Sensitivity2 Tonnes ore mined (Mt) 22.8 25.2 48.1 48.1 Head grade mined (gold g/t) 0.58 0.75 0.68 0.68 Head grade mined (copper %) 0.73 0.80 0.77 0.77 Avg. Mill production (ktpd) 13.2 13.3 13.3 13.3 Gold recovery (%) 85 87 86 86 Copper recovery (%) 88 91 89 89 Total gold production (oz) 379.9 537.9 917.8 917.8 Total copper production (Mlb) 339.2 406.4 745.7 745.7 Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz) 235 284 260 221 Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $679 $555 $610 $717 AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $790 $596 $681 $801 Sustaining capital ($M)3 $121 $54 $175 $175 Growth capital ($M)3 $460 - $460 $460 Cumulative total cash flow ($M) $113 $946 $1,0515 $1,092 After-tax NPV5% - - $735 $766 1. Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, $3.00 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar 2. Assuming $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce, $2.75 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar 3. Sustaining and Growth Capital spend excludes working capital movement 4. 2030 represents a partial year of processing (Q1 2030) 5. LOM value includes a negative cash flow of $9 million post 2030 primarily for closure activities offset by salvage values Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. B3 and C-zone fully integrated mine plan with technical and cost updates

C-zone fully integrated mine plan with technical and cost updates Mine life extension to 2030

Updated mine design and subsidence mitigation plan

In-pit tailings disposal: thickened and amended tailings (TAT); TAT to also increase current and historic tailings stability

tailings disposal: thickened and amended tailings (TAT); TAT to also increase current and historic tailings stability Low operating costs throughout life of mine

Advancing permitting timeline

Optimized scenario for self-fundedC-zone development

self-fundedC-zone development Free cash flow: ~$1 billion (2020-2030)

(2020-2030) After-tax NPV 5% of $735M 1 or $766M 2

NPV of $735M or $766M Potential integration of SLC zone mine plan

Exploration potential below the C-zone and on land package could increase mine life Unlocking the Potential of the C-zone Drives $1B in FCF 8 RAINY RIVER 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation Eric Vinet, VP & General Manager HIGHLIGHTS Rainy River Mine Ontario, Canada 11 Rainy River Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report: LOM Plan Rationale Grey areas indicate potential new mining areas Focused on optimal profitability by mining an open pit and underground mine that drives FCF and improves NPV

A smaller, more profitable open pit focused on mining high and medium grade ore that drives a significant reduction in waste tonnes of more than 150Mt; Opportunity for further open pit and cost optimization

Free cash flow generation beginning in Q4 2020, sustaining over the mine life

Underground mine plan includes optimally profitable areas accessed via 5 portals; decreased capital development spend

Opportunity to extend underground mine life in a higher gold price environment Create a Profitable Open Pit and Underground Mine Plan at $1,275 Gold 12 Rainy River Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report: Approach Approach: Optimize open pit with updated operating costs

Consider site-wide geotechnical challenges

site-wide geotechnical challenges Re-optimize all capital and sustaining expenditures

all capital and sustaining expenditures Include underground ore zones that are optimally profitable

Considered timing of open pit and underground mining to maintain higher processing throughput over LOM Open Pit: Smaller, more profitable open pit shell and reduced waste tonnes

Improved strip ratio of 2.53:1

TMA to accommodate 92 Mt

Potential to reduce closure costs Underground: Significant reduction in underground capital infrastructure

Five underground portals facilitates a significant reduction in underground capital development

Provides higher grade ore for processing

Underground ore blended with low grade stockpile at the end of mine life Updated Operating Costs and Optimized Capital 13 Rainy River Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report: LOM Highlights 2020-LOM Production 2020-LOM Cash Costs & AISC 2 2020-LOM Cash Flow 2.3 million Au oz $ 665 /Au eq. oz1 $557million (post-tax) 2.4million Au eq. oz1 Cash costs 1 $1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag $967 $1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag /Au eq. oz $1,096million All-in sustaining costs (post-tax) $1,550/oz Au, $17.50/oz Ag REPOSITIONED FOR PROFITABLE OPERATIONS 2020-LOM Capital5% NPV $586 million $421million (post-tax) Sustaining Capital $1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag $56million $858million Non-sustaining Capital (post-tax) $1,550/oz Au, $17.50/oz Ag 1.Gold eq. ounces for Rainy River includes silver ounces converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using a price assumption of $1,300 per gold ounce and $16 per silver ounce, and includes 3.6 million ounces of silver. MINERAL RESERVES & RESOURCES Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Open Pit - Waste Reduction 2018 NI 43-101 Resource Pit 2020 NI 43-101 Resource Pit 16 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Open Pit - Waste Reduction 2018 NI 43-101 Resource Pit 2020 NI 43-101 Resource Pit 2020 NI 43-101 Topography YE 2019 Topography 2018 NI 43-101 Resource Pit 2020 NI 43-101 Resource Pit 2020 NI 43-101 Topography YE 2019 Topography 17 Rainy River Mine Year-End Mineral Reserves Proven & Probable Metal grade Contained metal Tonnes Gold Silver Gold Silver 000s g/t g/t koz koz RAINY RIVER Open Pit Mineral Reserves Direct Processing Proven 15,700 1.21 2.4 612 1,187 Probable 30,675 1.15 2.5 1,136 2,416 Open Pit P&P (direct proc.) 46,375 1.17 2.4 1,748 3,602 Reserves Open Pit Proven 5,702 0.35 1.9 65 341 Probable 15,470 0.35 2.2 172 1,076 Open Pit P&P (low grade) 21,172 0.35 2.1 237 1,417 Stockpile Proven 5,928 0.53 1.1 102 211 Probable - - - - - Open Pit P&P (stockpile) 5,928 0.53 1.1 102 211 Open Pit Total Mineral Reserves 73,476 0.88 2.2 2,087 5,231 Underground Mineral Reserves Proven - - - - - Probable 4,096 4.17 7.8 549 1,034 Underground P&P (direct proc.) 4,096 4.17 7.8 549 1,034 Combined Direct proc. & Low grade Proven 27,331 0.88 2.0 779 1,740 Probable 50,241 1.15 2.8 1,857 4,526 Rainy River Total Mineral Reserves 77,572 1.06 2.5 2,636 6,266 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES (millions of gold ounces) 4 2 3.9 4.2 2.6 0 2017 2018 2019 18 Rainy River Mine Open Pit Mineral Reserves Change in In-Pit Mineral Reserves + Stockpiles (Actualized Starting Topography End-of-December 2019) 3,500 3,000 (oz x '000) 2,500 2,000 Gold 1,500 Contained 1,000 500 - NI43-101 Updated Costs Other NI43-101 2018 04-Dec-19 2020 Open Pit reserves are impacted by:

Updated LOM costs Updated metallurgical recovery model Movement of some open pit Mineral Reserves to underground Mineral Reserves due to updated mine plan

Smaller Open Pit Drives Stronger FCF Starting in Q4 2020 Refer to the detailed December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources tables reported in the press release dated February 13, 2020. 19 Rainy River Mine Underground Mineral Reserves Economic viability of large portion of underground mineralization is dependent on availability of open pit stockpile to maintain mill throughput and to share fixed costs Mining Profitable Underground Areas, Upside at Higher Gold Prices 20 Rainy River Mine M&I and Inferred Mineral Resources Summary Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources Metal grade Contained metal (Exclusive of Mineral Reserves) Tonnes Gold Silver Gold Silver 000s g/t g/t koz koz RAINY RIVER High and Medium grade Mineral Resources Open Pit Measured 695 1.46 2.9 32 64 Indicated 4,813 1.18 3.4 182 531 Open Pit M&I (high and medium grade) 5,508 1.21 3.4 214 596 Underground Measured - - - - - Indicated 14,866 3.49 9.1 1,669 4,331 Underground M&I 14,866 3.49 9.1 1,669 4,331 Low grade Mineral Resources Open Pit Measured 293 0.34 1.9 3 18 Indicated 2,460 0.34 2.2 27 175 Open Pit M&I (high, medium, and low 2,753 0.34 2.2 30 193 grade) Combined M&I Measured 989 1.13 2.6 36 82 Indicated 22,139 2.64 7.1 1,878 5,037 Total Rainy River M&I 23,127 2.57 6.9 1,914 5,120 Inferred Mineral Resources Metal grade Contained metal Tonnes Gold Silver Gold Silver 000s g/t g/t koz koz RAINY RIVER High and Medium grade Mineral Resources Open Pit 2,015 0.61 1.8 39 114 Underground 1,297 3.76 3.5 157 146 Total high and medium 3,312 1.84 2.4 196 260 Low grade Mineral Resources Open Pit 167 0.35 1.4 2 8 Total Rainy River Inferred 3,479 1.77 2.4 198 268 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. MEASURED AND INDICATED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (millions of ounces) 4 2 2.1 1.8 1.9 0 2017 2018 2019 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have correspondingly decreased by 225,000 gold ounces due to the decrease of 1,116,000 gold ounces of open pit Mineral Resources as a principal result of the impact of the updated LOM costs and metallurgical recoveries; this has been partially offset by an increase of 891,000 gold ounces of underground Mineral Resources reclassified from previous Mineral Reserves. INFERRED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (millions of ounces) 1 1 0.9 0 0.4 0.2 2017 2018 2019 Inferred Mineral Resources have decreased by 247,000 gold ounces as a result of revised Mineral Resource estimation key inputs and drivers as mentioned above. 21 MILESTONES Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Milestones 2020 Focus on optimizing operations

Raise TMA

Complete EMRS wick drains

Continue to address geotechnical issues

Exploration drive to Intrepid ore body (1 st underground portal opened in 2018)

underground portal opened in 2018) Initiate water discharge to Pinewood River 2022 Mine Open Pit

Overburden stripping completed

Raise TMA

Initiate 2 nd Underground portal

Underground portal First Underground production 2024 Initiate 3 rd Underground portal

Underground portal Mine Open Pit and Underground

Raise TMA 2026 - 2028 Mine Underground

Supplement Underground mill feed with low grade stockpile ore

Q1 2028 end of mine life 2021 2023 • Mine Open Pit • Mine Open Pit • Raise TMA and Underground • Raise TMA 2025 Open Pit exhausted in ~Q1

Final TMA raise

Initiate 4 th and 5 th Underground portals

and 5 Underground portals Underground producing at peak supply

Supplement Underground mill feed with low grade stockpile 23 ore MINING Rainy River Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report: Key Technical Assumptions 2020 NI 43-101 LOM plan based on Dec. 31, 2019 Mineral Reserves; Reserve pricing of $1,275 Au oz, $17 Ag oz Open Pit Mine operation Updated mining, processing and G&A costs

Assuming current productivity performance levels with moderate improvement

Includes principally 8:1 overburden sloping

Includes wick drains at EMRS, sloping rather than wick drains at WMRS since less waste

Open pit supplies non-acid-generating (NAG) rock for TMA buttressing Underground operation Underground updated capital and operating cost estimates developed by AMC

Utilizing existing Intrepid zone underground infrastructure

Multiple portals, including in-pit portals for easier access to orebody

in-pit portals for easier access to orebody Long-hole mining methodology

mining methodology Resuming Intrepid ramp development in 2020; (600 m)

Potential for earlier mining of the Intrepid zone Mill operation •Updated metallurgical recovery model •New hardness model per zone 25 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Physicals Open Pit Mining Production and Grade 800,000 16,000 700,000 14,000 600,000 1.13 12,000 Tonnes Minned (k Tonnes) 1.00 1.00 1.04 Au Ounces Mined 500,000 0.97 10,000 400,000 0.82 8,000 0.74 300,000 6,000 200,000 4,000 Ore 100,000 2,000 0 2020 NI 43-101 LOM 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Create a Profitable Open Pit and Underground Mine Plan at $1,275 Gold 26 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Physicals 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Total Total ore mined (k tonnes) 6,830 13,232 15,452 10,333 11,924 15,000 1,607 67,547 Mined grade (Au g/t) 1.00 0.74 0.82 1.00 0.97 1.04 1.13 0.91 Waste mined - operating (k tonnes) 26,901 28,221 26,845 13,136 20,951 13,339 323 102,815 Waste mined - capital (k tonnes) 9,486 13,789 12,928 27,670 13,569 - - 67,956 Total tonnes mined (k tonnes) 43,217 55,243 55,224 51,139 46,444 28,340 1,930 238,319 Total tonnes mined per day (k tonnes) 118 151 151 140 127 78 21 124 Strip Ratio (waste:ore) 5.33 3.17 2.57 3.95 2.90 0.89 0.20 2.53 Ounces mined (Au oz) 219,586 314,806 407,367 332,217 371,852 501,561 58,371 1,986,175 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. 2025 represents a partial year of mining. Open pit mining from Phases 2-4 over the life of the mine

2-4 over the life of the mine Strip ratio (total waste:ore) of 2.53:1 (5.33 in 2019), including 21Mt of LGO

Significantly decreased capital waste and waste dump stabilization requirements

Low grade ore stockpiled for processing during the underground mine life

Updated open pit plan provides sufficient NAG rock for TMA buttressing, eliminating the need for out-pit mining, which sourced 6.3Mt in 2019

out-pit mining, which sourced 6.3Mt in 2019 Open pit mining completed in Q1 2025 27 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mine Sequence Q4 2020 28 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mine Sequence Q4 2021 29 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mine Sequence Q4 2022 July 2022 Q4 2022 30 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mine Sequence Q4 2023 31 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mine Sequence Q4 2024 Aug 2024 Q4 2024 32 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mine Sequence Q1 2025 April 2025 April 2025 Q1 2025 Depleted Pit 33 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Underground Mining Physicals Underground Mining Production and Grade Au Ounces Mined 200,000 1,200 4.35 4.26 4.31 4.10 1,000 160,000 3.70 3.67 tonnes) 2.99 800 120,000 (k 600 Mined TonnesOre 40,000 80,000 400 200 0 0 2020 NI 43-101 LOM 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Higher Underground Mine Grade Drives Better Margins 34 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Underground Mining Physicals 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total1 Total ore mined (k tonnes) 51 143 537 978 1,149 1,121 116 4,096 Mined grade (Au g/t) 3.70 2.99 3.67 4.26 4.31 4.35 4.10 4.17 Waste mined - stope development (k tonnes) - 7 17 67 47 - - 138 Waste mined - stope development (m) - 104 251 968 678 - - 2,001 Waste mined - capital development (k tonnes) 67 109 145 401 89 - - 852 Waste mined - capital development (m)2 1,032 1,682 1,944 5,706 1,367 - - 12,332 Total tonnes mined (k tonnes) 118 259 700 1,446 1,285 1,121 116 5,086 Ounces mined (Au oz) 6,107 13,744 63,350 134,049 159,335 156,616 15,310 548,512 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. Underground production 2022 to 2028 via 5 access portals (4 in-pit plus Intrepid), resulting in significant reduction in horizontal and vertical development metres and in-mine infrastructure

in-pit plus Intrepid), resulting in significant reduction in horizontal and vertical development metres and in-mine infrastructure Long-hole mining method

mining method Mining rate ramps up to a peak of 3,100 tpd by 2026

Average gold grade of 4.17 g/t

Open pit fleet to re-handle ore mined from portals 1. Total includes 41 k tonnes of intrepid exploration drive schedule for 2020. 35 2. Includes horizontal and vertical metres. Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Underground Sequencing 36 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Underground Sequencing 37 PROCESSING & TAILINGS Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mill Production Gold Production and Ore Tonnes Milled vs. Gold Grade 400,000 10,000 350,000 1.19 1.26 1.25 9,000 1.17 1.08 8,000 1.02 Tonnes Milled (k tonnes) Au Ounces Produced 300,000 0.95 7,000 0.85 0.84 250,000 6,000 200,000 0.61 5,000 150,000 4,000 3,000 100,000 2,000 Ore 50,000 1,000 2020 NI 43-101 LOM 0 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Maximizing Throughput Over Life of Mine 39 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Mill Production 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Open Pit HGO milled (k tonnes) 5,384 4,104 4,386 4,504 4,535 4,577 3,112 - - - 25,217 Open Pit MGO milled (k tonnes) 2,465 5,156 4,934 4,412 3,812 2,538 2,228 - - - 23,080 Open Pit LGO milled (k tonnes) 174 - 285 582 1,031 1,911 3,156 8,272 8,318 1,623 25,179 Underground ODM milled (k tonnes) - - - 51 108 64 845 1,149 1,121 116 3,455 Underground Intrepid milled (k tonnes) - - - - 35 473 133 - - - 641 Total ore milled (k tonnes) 8,023 9,260 9,605 9,549 9,521 9,563 9,474 9,421 9,439 1,739 77,572 Mill Feed Grade (Au g/t) 1.08 0.95 1.02 1.17 1.19 1.26 1.25 0.85 0.84 0.61 1.06 Recovery (Au %) 91.0 87.8 88.3 89.5 90.4 90.7 90.2 86.6 86.6 83.2 88.6 Gold ounces produced (Au oz) 253,772 249,162 278,410 321,829 329,346 350,974 342,726 222,342 220,380 28,312 2,343,481 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. Annual average 9.5Mt ore processed

Mill availability of ~92% with opportunity to improve

Operating mill at an average throughput rate of 25ktpd

Metallurgical recovery varies by ore type and feed grade

Low grade stockpiles are used to supplement underground ore mill feed in 2025 to 2028

Completed pebble crusher testing in January 2020 with final commissioning in February 2020

Gravity circuit was commissioned in January 2020 to improve gold recoveries 40 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Tailings Management Area (TMA) 41 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Tailings and Water Management Plan Tailings Management Area and Water Management Capital (~30% of Sustaining Capital) Current plan considers 11:1 slope dam, exclusive of buttressing, with opportunity to optimize

Complete construction in association with water management plan

Water treatment plant (WTP) operational since Q3 2019 Installation of diffuser in Pinewood River completed in Q4 2019, allowing for a controlled discharge Bio-chemical reactor (BCR2) allowing for discharge of water, scheduled to be in operation in Q2 2020

Opportunity to optimize TMA design and operation, with improved understanding of water balance and geotechnical conditions Controlling Water Balance to Optimize TMA 42 OPERATING & CAPITAL COSTS Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Operating Costs Open Pit Net Mining Cost $/tonne mined Open Pit Mining Unit Costs & Tonnes Mined $4.00 50,000 $3.00 40,000 30,000 $2.00 20,000 $1.00 10,000 $0.00 2020 NI 43-101 LOM 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Light Vehicles ($/t) Dewatering ($/t) Floors, Roads & Dumps ($/t) Geology ($/t) Engineering ($/t) Mobile Maintenance & Oth. Maintenance ($/t) Administration & other ($/t) Support Services ($/t) Loading ($/t) Blasting ($/t) Drilling ($/t) Hauling ($/t) Open Pit operating tonnes mined (k tonnes) Operating Tonnes Mined (k tonnes) Maximizing Productivity to Reduce Unit Costs 44 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Operating Costs 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Total Open Pit net mining costs ($M) 112.1 113.4 108.8 66.6 95.2 88.8 29.7 23.4 21.3 3.6 550.9 Administration & other ($/t) 0.32 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.12 0.13 0.57 - - - 0.14 Mobile and other maintenance ($/t) 0.66 0.42 0.41 0.47 0.48 0.65 5.59 - - - 0.66 Engineering ($/t) 0.09 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 - - - 0.05 Geology ($/t) 0.07 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.11 0.12 0.21 - - - 0.11 Drilling ($/t) 0.40 0.33 0.29 0.31 0.28 0.27 0.17 - - - 0.30 Blasting ($/t) 0.25 0.31 0.29 0.35 0.35 0.34 1.09 - - - 0.33 Loading ($/t) 0.38 0.26 0.27 0.32 0.32 0.33 1.95 - - - 0.36 Hauling ($/t) 0.62 0.70 0.63 0.60 0.69 0.74 2.97 - - - 0.77 Floors, Roads & Dumps ($/t) 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.28 - - - 0.03 Dewatering ($/t) 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.52 - - - 0.07 Support Services ($/t) 0.41 0.35 0.33 0.39 0.38 0.36 1.75 - - - 0.40 Light Vehicles ($/t) 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.16 - - - 0.03 Total Open Pit mining costs ($/t mined) 3.32 2.74 2.57 2.84 2.90 3.14 15.40 - - 3.23 Total Open Pit mining costs ($/t moved) 2.71 2.36 2.27 2.24 2.54 2.73 3.21 2.83 2.55 2.33 2.47 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. Open Pit mining ends in Q1 2025, thereafter costs are associated with re-handle tonnes from stockpiles to crusher, pit dewatering etc. to allow for continued Underground mining

re-handle tonnes from stockpiles to crusher, pit dewatering etc. to allow for continued Underground mining Open Pit is able to supply the NAG required for TMA construction, therefore all mining resources can be utilized inside the pit increasing ex-pit tonnage productivity of the current mining fleet • Reduction in Open Pit mining costs from 2019 is primarily due to an increase in mining rate and reduced number of drilling, earthworks and maintenance 45 contractors Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Underground Mining Operating Costs Total Underground Mining Cost $/ore tonne Underground Mining Unit Costs & Ore Tonnes Mined $90.00 1,400 $80.00 1,200 $70.00 1,000 $60.00 800 $50.00 $40.00 600 $30.00 400 $20.00 200 $10.00 2020 NI 43-101 LOM $0.00 0 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Ore drift development ($/t) Stope development ($/t) Mine general ($/t) Mine maintenance ($/t) Employee Transportation, Accomodation, Camp($/t) Backfill ($/t) LH stoping ($/t) Underground ore tonnes mined (k tonnes) Peak Production in 2025-2027 Reduces Operating Costs 46 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Underground Mining Operating Costs 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Total Underground net mining costs ($M) 4.1 12.1 27.1 55.9 62.2 40.8 5.2 207.3 Stope development ($/t) - 4.31 2.75 5.78 3.43 - - 2.86 Ore drift development ($/t) 15.51 26.49 12.47 19.22 18.31 - - 12.49 LH stoping ($/t) 15.00 15.51 19.68 17.17 17.65 24.28 24.44 19.70 Backfill ($/t) - - - 0.94 3.45 5.67 3.27 2.84 Mine general ($/t) 29.81 28.83 12.18 10.70 8.65 4.45 12.23 9.53 Mine maintenance ($/t) - - - 0.17 0.15 0.15 0.24 0.13 Employee Transportation, Accommodation, Other ($/t) 20.42 9.14 3.37 3.12 2.44 1.88 4.54 3.09 Total Underground mining costs ($/ ore tonne mined) 80.74 84.30 50.45 57.11 54.08 36.42 44.72 50.62 Total Underground ore tonne mined (k tonnes) 51 143 537 978 1,149 1,121 116 4,096 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. Underground mining reaches peak production in 2025-2027

2025-2027 Utilize existing surface infrastructure i.e. maintenance facility

Underground waste used for backfilling 47 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Processing Operating Costs Processing Unit Costs & Ore Tonnes Milled $10.00 12,000 Milling Unit Cost $/t $8.00 $6.00 $4.00 $2.00 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 Ore Milled (k tonnes) $0.00 2020 NI 43-101 LOM 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Personnel ($/t) Cyanide ($/t) Other reagent ($/t) Electricity ($/t) Grinding media ($/t) Mill & Crusher Liners ($/t) Other Consumables ($/t) Maintenance ($/t) Outside Services ($/t) Other ($/t) Tonnes Milled (k tonnes) Optimization of Mill Operation Stabilizes Costs 48 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Processing Operating Costs 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Total processing costs ($M) 72.2 69.4 71.3 70.1 70.3 69.7 68.6 68.3 68.2 9.0 565.0 Personnel ($/t) 1.97 1.66 1.59 1.59 1.60 1.59 1.52 1.53 1.52 2.04 1.59 Cyanide ($/t) 0.49 0.46 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 Other reagent ($/t) 0.90 0.92 0.92 0.92 0.92 0.94 0.92 0.91 0.91 0.78 0.92 Electricity ($/t) 0.67 0.78 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.85 0.77 Grinding media ($/t) 0.93 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 Mill & Crusher Liners ($/t) 0.25 0.32 0.37 0.34 0.37 0.29 0.34 0.34 0.34 - 0.33 Other Consumables ($/t) 0.55 0.42 0.43 0.42 0.42 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.41 - 0.41 Maintenance ($/t) 0.99 0.96 0.98 0.95 0.95 0.94 0.95 0.95 0.95 - 0.93 Outside Services ($/t) 1.65 0.66 0.56 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.54 0.54 0.54 - 0.54 Other ($/t) 0.62 0.30 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.33 0.33 0.31 0.05 0.33 Total processing costs ($/t) 9.00 7.50 7.43 7.34 7.39 7.29 7.24 7.25 7.22 5.19 7.28 Total ore milled (k tonnes) 8,023 9,260 9,605 9,549 9,521 9,563 9,474 9,421 9,439 1,739 77,572 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. Reduction in Mill costs is consistent with increased process tonnes, costs remain relatively stable over LOM

Reduction in costs from 2019 primarily due to reduced contractor costs (included in "Outside Services") and reagent optimization combined with improved mill availability in 2020 and over the life of mine 49 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Site G&A Operating Costs 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Total G&A costs ($M) 34.1 32.4 33.3 29.0 28.5 25.9 21.3 21.1 19.5 2.2 213.3 General & Administration ($/t) 0.30 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.19 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.07 0.19 Community ($/t) 0.43 0.38 0.29 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.17 0.18 0.16 0.05 0.22 Environment ($/t) 0.52 0.44 0.40 0.41 0.38 0.33 0.29 0.25 0.23 0.08 0.33 Human Resources ($/t) 0.22 0.29 0.27 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.19 0.17 0.16 0.08 0.22 Employee Transportation, Accommodation, Camp ($/t) 0.90 0.59 0.61 0.56 0.55 0.52 0.41 0.54 0.48 0.62 0.53 Information Technology ($/t) 0.14 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.08 0.02 0.11 Health & Safety ($/t) 0.31 0.27 0.28 0.26 0.26 0.22 0.20 0.16 0.15 0.05 0.22 Finance ($/t) 0.45 0.36 0.36 0.37 0.38 0.34 0.33 0.33 0.32 0.07 0.34 Warehouse & Purchasing ($/t) 0.56 0.51 0.61 0.34 0.32 0.29 0.20 0.17 0.16 0.12 0.32 Other ($/t) 0.42 0.30 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.23 0.22 0.19 0.11 0.26 Total G&A costs ($/t) 4.25 3.50 3.46 3.04 3.00 2.71 2.25 2.24 2.07 1.28 2.75 Total ore milled (k tonnes) 8,023 9,260 9,605 9,549 9,521 9,563 9,474 9,421 9,439 1,739 77,572 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. G&A costs include property taxes and other site services

Unit costs decrease in 2020 with higher mill throughput, and decrease further in 2024 as the Open Pit mine is depleted with consequent reduction in workforce and ancillary activities 50 Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Capital Spend 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Open Pit 71.4 61.0 62.8 94.5 54.0 22.2 0.5 5.6 0.6 - 301.1 Underground - - - 6.5 13.5 8.4 24.5 10.9 0.3 - 64.1 Process & Tailings 64.9 35.4 37.2 30.0 31.1 30.3 21.7 - - - 185.8 Infrastructure 41.1 22.5 4.1 - - - - - - - 26.5 Other 1.5 0.4 2.4 1.9 1.9 1.9 - - - - 8.6 Total Sustaining Capital ($M) 178.9 119.2 106.5 133.0 100.5 62.9 46.7 16.4 0.9 - 586.1 Underground Project 3.4 3.8 - 10.1 3.4 11.1 27.7 - - - 56.1 Total Non-Sustaining Capital ($M) 3.4 3.8 - 10.1 3.4 11.1 27.7 - - - 56.1 Total Capital ($M)(1) 182.3 123.0 106.5 143.1 103.9 74.0 74.4 16.4 0.9 - 642.3 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. Open Pit capital spend includes $159M of capital stripping costs, and $124M of capital parts and component replacements

Non-sustaining capital related to initial underground infrastructure and pre-production development

capital related to initial underground infrastructure and pre-production development Process & tailings capital primarily relates to TMA dam raises

Infrastructure capital primarily relates to waste dump stabilization Remaining Capital Focuses on Stripping and Dam Construction 51 1. Capital spend does not include additional working capital outflows of $3M in 2019, and $23M 2020 LOM, or items on capital lease of $38M 2020 LOM. RAINY RIVER LOOKING FORWARD Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Additional Growth Opportunities Operational Enhancements Ongoing implementation of enhanced operational efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives

Drilling & blasting performance

Improving cycle time, hot-seating

hot-seating Reduce overburden, padding, reducing material handling

New maintenance shop in close proximity to operation Tailings Optimize the water treatment, with BCR2 being commissioned in Spring 2020

Potential to reduce the 11:1 sloping while maintaining a 1.5 safety factor Underground Expansion Opportunity Opportunity to extend the development of Underground in the future

5 portals to better maintain & increase productivity

Potential to accelerate Intrepid zone Exploration Program Potential Ongoing Exploration programs with near-mine and district level opportunities

near-mine and district level opportunities Exploration ongoing in North East trend

Open to any external source to add with underground Resource 53 NEW AFTON 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation John Ritter, General Manager HIGHLIGHTS New Afton Mine British Columbia, Canada 56 New Afton Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report: LOM Plan Update The Technical Report will support the December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates and provides a technical and cost update of the revised Life of Mine (LOM) Plan B3 and C-zone fully integrated mine plan

C-zone fully integrated mine plan Geotechnical study updates:

Mine design Subsidence

Tailings update:

In-pit disposal using a thickened & amended tailings approach to increase stability Stabilization of current and old tailings

Permitting timeline

Capital and operating costs updated West East Cave Cave B3 East Cave Recovery (SLC)) C-zone 57 New Afton Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report: Highlights 48 Mt of ore mined (2020-2029) at an avg. of 0.68 g/t gold and 0.77% copper

(2020-2029) at an avg. of 0.68 g/t gold and 0.77% copper Average annual production of 74 Mlb of copper and 90,700 oz. of gold (2020-2029) with stockpiled ore processed in 2030

(2020-2029) with stockpiled ore processed in 2030 Production from C-zone begins in Q4 2024, ramping-up to full production from 2025-2029 with average annual production of 76 Mlb of copper and 99,000 oz. of gold for the period

C-zone begins in Q4 2024, ramping-up to full production from 2025-2029 with average annual production of 76 Mlb of copper and 99,000 oz. of gold for the period Lower production expected for the 2021-2024 period could be partially offset with the additional resources from the lower SLC zone through exploration drilling

2021-2024 period could be partially offset with the additional resources from the lower SLC zone through exploration drilling Self-funded development of C-zone from 2020-2024 1

development of C-zone from 2020-2024 Thickened and amended tailings will be utilized to stabilize current tailings facility and historic tailings facility ultimately depositing into historic Afton pit

Geotechnical study updates to optimize mine plan and subsidence control

Total capital ($175M sustaining and $460M growth) elevated from 2020 to 2023 for C-zone development; decreasing in 2024-2026 and minimal capital over the balance of the mine life Self-funded Project Generates ~$1 billion FCF 1. Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, and $3.00 per copper pound and foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar 58 New Afton Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report: Highlights 2020-LOM Production 2020-LOM Gold Eq. Production3 2020-LOM Costs 918 746 thousand Au oz $610/ Au eq. oz1 $2.7million Au eq. oz1 million Cu lbs $1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag, $3.00/lb Cu Average Cash Costs $681/ Au eq. oz1 $2.3million Au eq. oz2 $1,550/oz Au, $17.50oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu Average All-in sustaining costs (AISC) PROUD PAST, BRIGHT FUTURE - TOGETHER WE SUCCEED 2020-LOM Capex 2020-LOM Economics NPV 5% $175million $735million Sustaining Capex (after-tax) $1,300/oz Au, $3,00/lb Cu, $16/oz Ag $460million$766million Non-sustaining Capex (after-tax) $1,550/oz Au, $2.75/lb Cu, $17.50/oz Ag 1 Gold eq. ounces for New Afton includes silver ounces and copper pounds converted to a gold eq. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using base case price assumptions of $1,300 per gold ounce, $16 per silver ounce and $3.00 per pound copper. 2 Gold eq. ounces calculated using spot prices of $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce and $2.75 per pound copper. MINERAL RESERVES & RESOURCES New Afton Mine Year-End Mineral Reserves & Resources1 2019 Year-End Mineral Reserves 1 million gold oz and 802 million copper pounds (net of depletion)

Remaining reserves net positive since 2015 addition of C-zone 2019 Year-End Mineral Resources (exclusive of Reserves) 5% increase in Measured & Indicated Resources (net of conversion) Mineral Reserves (Au k oz, Cu M lbs) Cu, Mlbs Au, Koz 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 2014YE 2015YE 2016YE 2017YE 2018YE 2019YE Exploration results support potential for further resource growth West East Cave Cave New high-grade mineralization identified by recent exploration drilling •Near mine includingSLC Zone,D-ZoneandEast Extension Resource to reserve conversion of SLC Zone B3 C-zone •29,000gold oz and 22 millioncopper pounds from SLC Zone incorporated into the mine plan and converted to reserves 1. Refer to the detailed December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserves and Resources tables reported in the press release dated February 13, 2020. 61 New Afton Mine Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Mineral Reserves Statement as at December 31, 2019 Proven & Probable Metal grade Contained metal Tonnes Gold Silver Copper Gold Silver Copper 000s g/t g/t % Koz Koz Mlbs NEW AFTON A&B Zones Proven - - - - - - - Probable 20,213 0.55 1.9 0.73 357 1,234 323 C-zone Proven - - - - - - - Probable 27,088 0.74 1.8 0.80 648 1,610 478 Total New Afton P&P 47,302 0.66 1.9 0.77 1,005 2,844 802 Mineral Resource Statement as at December 31, 2019 Measured & Indicated (Exclusive of Reserves) Metal grade Contained metal Tonnes Gold Silver Copper Gold Silver Copper 000s g/t g/t % Koz Koz Mlbs NEW AFTON A&B Zones Measured 17,013 0.63 1.7 0.83 346 940 312 Indicated 9,759 0.44 2.6 0.71 138 825 154 A&B Zone M&I 26,773 0.56 2.1 0.79 484 1,765 466 C-zone Measured 6,116 0.78 2.0 0.94 154 401 126 Indicated 12,727 0.71 2.1 0.83 292 852 233 C-zone M&I 18,843 0.74 2.1 0.86 446 1,254 359 HW Lens Measured - - - - - - - Indicated 11,362 0.51 2.0 0.44 187 738 109 HW Lens M&I 11,362 0.51 2.0 0.44 187 738 109 Total New Afton M&I 57,008 0.61 2.1 0.74 1,118 3,754 933 Inferred Metal grade Contained metal Tonnes Gold Silver Copper Gold Silver Copper 000s g/t g/t % Koz Koz Mlbs NEW AFTON A&B Zone 6,367 0.34 1.3 0.35 70 272 49 C-zone 7,650 0.41 1.3 0.47 101 316 71 HW Lens 3 0.49 0.6 0.19 0 0 0 New Afton Inferred 14,022 0.38 1.3 0.42 172 589 121 62 Mineral Reserves have been estimated based on the following metal prices and foreign exchange rate criteria: Gold $1,275/oz, Silver $17.00/oz, Copper $3.00/lb, CAD:USD 1.30 Mineral Resources have been estimated based on the following metal prices: Gold $1,350/oz, Silver $18.00/oz, Copper $3.25/lb MINING New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Mining Production Schedule B3 and C-zone fully integrated mine plan 64 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Mining Production Details Total tonnes mined Mine Production 7,000,000 6,000,000 5,000,000 4,000,000 3,000,000 2,000,000 1,000,000 2020 NI 43-101 LOM 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Ore Mined Waste Mined - Operating Au Grade (g/t) Cu Grade (%) 1.00 0.90 0.80 %) 0.70 g/t, Cu 0.60 0.50 (Au grade 0.40 Metal 0.30 0.20 0.10 - Potential Upside Incorporating SLC Zone 65 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Production & Grade 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Total Ore Mined (k tonnes) 5,437 5,643 4,151 4,152 4,672 4,217 4,915 5,840 5,840 5,581 3,070 48,081 Mined Au Grade (Au g/t) 0.48 0.53 0.62 0.67 0.62 0.56 0.70 0.83 0.87 0.74 0.51 0.68 Au ounces mined (k oz) 84 95 82 89 93 76 111 155 163 133 50 1,049 Mined Cu Grade (%) 0.79 0.80 0.77 0.79 0.70 0.64 0.73 0.86 0.95 0.78 0.55 0.77 Cu pounds mined (M lbs) 94.7 99.4 70.8 71.9 72.2 59.7 79.1 110.9 122.3 96.2 37.2 819.6 Waste Mined - Op. (k tonnes) 47 12 95 161 0 197 565 415 320 504 294 2,563 Gold eq. ounces mined (k oz)1 260 330 249 258 263 216 297 416 450 359 137 2,977 Max production rates: Lift 1 = 15.4k tpcd; B3 = 10.5k tpcd; C-zone = 17.0k tpcd

= tpcd; = tpcd; = tpcd Lift 1 mine plan includes West Cave, East Cave, pillar recovery, East Cave recovery (SLC): 2020 - 2022

mine plan includes West Cave, East Cave, pillar recovery, East Cave recovery (SLC): 2020 - 2022 Pillar Recovery: retreat mining of the major apex pillars from the extraction level. Successfully initiated in two drives in 2019 East Cave recovery: 5-level recovery mining plan using SLC mining method to recover reserves in closest area of East Cave and additional reserves below

B3 block cave producing from 2021 - 2024

block cave producing from 2021 - 2024 Ore is trucked with automated truck loading chutes to existing Lift 1 crusher

C-zone block cave producing from 2023 - 2029

block cave producing from 2023 - 2029 Ore segregation planned to improve mill grades Second crusher and conveyor system extension for materials handling to be installed

1 Gold eq. ounces for New Afton includes silver ounces and copper pounds converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of the market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using base case price 66 assumptions of $1,300 per gold ounce, $16 per silver ounce and $3.00 per pound copper. New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Development Physicals Tonnes Mined Mine Development 7,000,000 6,000 6,000,000 5,000 5,000,000 4,000 4,000,000 3,000 3,000,000 2,000 2,000,000 1,000 1,000,000 2020 NI 43-101 LOM - - 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Ore Mined (t) Waste Mined - Capital (t) Waste Mined - Operating (t) Capital Development (Meters) Development Meters C-zone Capital Development Ends and Production Ramps Up in 2023 67 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Development Physicals 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total Capital Development Total (meters) 3,203 5,285 5,338 5,399 4,741 1,613 1,200 380 23,956 B3 Development (meters) 1,862 2,436 1,466 68 - - - - 3,970 C-zone Development (meters) 1,341 2,849 3,872 5,331 4,741 1,613 1,200 380 19,986 Waste Mined - Cap. (k tonnes) 217 366 384 411 289 74 55 17 1,596 Max development rate = 450 m/month

B3 and C-zone Development restarted in 2019; significant ramp up to plan achieved

C-zone Development restarted in 2019; significant ramp up to plan achieved Further ramp up required in 2020; planned rates are in line with past performance

Capital development completed in 2026 68 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Mining B3 Development 69 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: B3 Apex Level Development 70 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: B3 Undercut Level Development 71 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: B3 Extraction Level Development 72 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: B3 Haulage Level Development 73 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: B3 Drawbell Schedule 74 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Design Updates ORIGINAL DESIGN SPLIT LEVEL DESIGN Cave Area Cave Area HIGH WRAP AROUND MOVING THE STRESS STRESSES ON EXT FURTHER DOWN Split Level Design Shifts Stress Minimizing Draw Points Geotechnical Risk 75 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Development 76 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Declines Development 77 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Undercut Level Development 78 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Extraction Level Development 79 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Split Level Development 80 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Haulage Level Development 81 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: C-zone Drawbell Schedule 82 PROCESSING & TAILINGS New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Mill Production Total tonnes milled Mill Production 6,000,000 5,000,000 4,000,000 3,000,000 2,000,000 1,000,000 2020 NI 43-101 LOM - 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Tonnes Milled Au Produced (oz) Cu Produced ('000 lbs) 160,000 140,000 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 - Metal Produced (oz, '000 lbs) Maximizing Mill Throughput Throughout Life of Mine 84 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Mill Production 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Total Ore Milled (k tonnes) 5,584 5,560 4,577 4,614 4,740 4,679 4,637 5,122 5,121 4,911 4,655 956 49,572 Au Grade (g/t) 0.47 0.53 0.59 0.63 0.62 0.53 0.73 0.89 0.92 0.78 0.47 0.40 0.67 Au Recovery (%) 81.5 82.1 87.0 87.3 86.4 81.5 88.3 87.7 87.9 87.9 85.6 85.9 86.1 Au Production (k oz) 68.8 77.9 74.4 81.1 81.1 65.4 96.0 128.7 133.6 108.8 60.2 10.5 917.8 Cu Grade (%) 0.78 0.81 0.75 0.75 0.70 0.62 0.76 0.93 1.01 0.83 0.50 0.41 0.76 Cu Recovery (%) 82.7 83.4 87.3 91.2 89.7 88.6 91.5 91.0 91.4 91.8 88.2 89.8 89.4 Cu Production (M lbs) 79.4 82.5 65.4 69.4 65.4 56.6 71.3 95.5 104.3 82.1 45.5 7.7 745.7 Au Eq. Production (k oz) 1 229.1 272.5 228.0 243.5 234.4 198.0 263.3 352.7 377.9 300.8 167.0 28.7 2,666.8 B3 and C-zone hypogene recovery model

C-zone hypogene recovery model Laboratory flotation behavior of hypogene B3 & C-zone ore different than West and East Cave Relatively high recoveries for both copper and gold at a given grind size. Approximately 95% of copper contained in chalcopyrite and 3% in tennantite/enargite, both with historically high recoveries Model forecasts recovery of 82-86% Au, 86-90% Cu, for typical B3 & C-zone hypogene production grade range Models include 0.8% recovery increase / 10 micron grind decrease Lift 1 model used for B3 & C-zone mesogene ore

Basis of model

Rougher-cleaner flotation tests; 18 tests on 9 composite samples

1 Gold eq. ounces for New Afton includes silver ounces and copper pounds converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of the market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using base case price 85 assumptions of $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce and $3.00 per pound copper. New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Mill Feed Profile Lift 1 C-zone Historical Updated Life of Mine Plan C-zone is Predominantly Hypogene Ore 86 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Thickened & Amended Tailings (TAT) Project Thickened tailings to New Afton Tailings Storage Facility (NATSF)

Amended tailings to Historic Afton Open Pit (HAOP) and Historical Afton Tailings Facility (HATSF)

Long term tailings disposal 87 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Thickened & Amended Tailings (TAT) Project Concept: Discharge of non-flowable, thickened and cemented tailings into the historic Afton open pit Thicken tailings to 58-62% solids, return supernatant water to mill

58-62% solids, return supernatant water to mill Amend thickened tailings with cement to increase strength and reduce free water

Pump thickened and amended tailings to discharge location

Reclaim bleed water back to process Thickened and Amended Tailings Brings Non-flowable State 88 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Thickened & Amended Tailings (TAT) Project HAOP Deposition - Strengths & Amendment Rates % Cement Optimization Continues Savings Value Opportunity Historic Afton Pit Preferred Tailings Deposition Area 89 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: 2019 Current Tailings Operations Historic Pit Historic Afton TSF NATSF NATSF: Sand recovery Spigot fines Water Storage 90 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: 2020 Tailings Operations HATSF: B3 Stabilization Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS Complete trafficability trials and improvements within NATSF stabilization footprint NATSF: Sand recovery Spigot fines Water Storage 91 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: H1 2021 to H2 2022 Tailings Operations HATSF: C-zone Stabilization Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS Thickener operations start to NATSF •Site water inventory moved to Pothook NATSF: Pond removed

Thickened tailings deposition

Deposition plan focus

Trafficability Closure grading

92 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: H1 2021 to H2 2022 Tailings Operations Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS Thickened tailings Placement Thickened tailings cyclone U/F B3 Stab Area Dewatering well installationC-zone Stab Area Stabilization end of Q2 2022: B3 Stabilization and confirmation testing completed

C-zone Stabilization underway Thickened tailings Water reclaim to plant Spillway location

Bleed water reclaim to Pothook 93 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: H2 2022 to LOM Tailings Operations HATSF TAT Option - SLC, Operation Flexibility ,etc. Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS TAT to HAOP Pothook Water Storage +0.25M m³ HATSF Stabilization Complete NATSF Stabilization Complete 94 SUBSIDENCE & STABILIZATION New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Updated Beck Model (January 2020) NATSF Figure taken from the Oct 2019 BECK Report

End of Lift 1 mining with Recovery and Pillar Mining. Includes post-mining flooding of the subsidence & pit areas. 6% overdraw used in this model for "Worst Case Subsidence"

NATSF Figure taken from the January 2020 BECK Report

End of B3 and SLC mining. Includes post- mining flooding of the subsidence & pit areas. "Worst Case Subsidence" is currently being generated by an Applied Point Estimate Method

Modeling Demonstrates No NATSF Interaction Due to Lift 1 and Potentially B3 96 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Subsidence Project Plot Model vs Observed Crack (Oct 2019) BGC Projection plot updated September 2019 Modeling Correlates Well with Actual Field Measurements New Afton Copper-Gold Mine 97 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Instrumentation Crack Mapping and Prisms Subsidence is Well Instrumented With Real Time Data 98 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Instrumentation Sub Surface Monitoring ELEXON Subsurface Monitoring Improves Geological Structure Data 99 PERMITTING & EXECUTION New Afton Mine LOM Plan: 2020 Permitting Activities Milestone Expected Time B3 Permit Receipt H1 2021 B3 Production H2 2021 C-Zone Permit Receipt H1 2022 C-Zone Production H2 2023 Cash Flow Positive Early and transparent engagement and consultations First Nation Partners and Key Stakeholders

Positive relationship with Government authorities has facilitated timely permitting

Government committed to 'keep Operating Mines Operating and BC Mines Competitive' 101 New Afton Mine C-zone: Engineering Support Underground Mine Expansion Thickened & Amended Tailings (TAT) Stabilization Major Contractor1 Involvement to Date 2017 & 2019 materials handling study update Hatch 2015 materials handling study • Fluor •Phase 1 C-zone materials handling system trade-off studies & detailed engineering •2019 C-zone capital cost review • Wood (AMEC) • 2015 C-zone capital cost estimate • 2015 C-zone climate study • Itasca • Numerical modelling of caving and subsidence • Beck • Numerical modelling of caving and subsidence • Golder Associates • 2014 hydrogeology study • Fluor • Phase 1 Engineering design • BGC Engineering • Engineer of Record for NATSF • Knight Piesold Consulting • Engineer of Record for HATSF Risk identification workshop SRK TSF connectivity workshop •ITRB •Independent review of designs and ongoing activities 1 A large number of contractors and consultants have been used. Only the major contractors or consultants are shown for reasons of brevity 102 OPERATING & CAPITAL COSTS New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Operating Costs 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Total Total net mining costs ($M) 43.5 56.0 62.4 56.7 46.6 47.1 41.5 43.7 52.9 50.3 40.7 9.4 507.2 Net Mining Cost 7.93 9.90 14.69 13.15 9.98 10.67 7.57 6.99 8.58 8.27 12.10 - 10.02 ($ / tonne mined) Tonnes mined (k tonnes) 5,484 5,654 4,246 4,314 4,672 4,414 5,480 6,255 6,160 6,085 3,364 - 50,644 Net Mining Unit Cost ($/tonne mined) Net Mining Unit Costs 16.00 7,000,000 14.00 6,000,000 12.00 5,000,000 10.00 4,000,000 8.00 3,000,000 6.00 2,000,000 4.00 1,000,000 2.00 2020 NI 43-101 LOM - 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Mining Unit Costs Tonnes Mined (exc. Capitalized Waste) Tonnes Mined Increase in mining unit costs 2021 - 2024 due to reduced mining rate for smaller B3 block cave and increased haul distance 104 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Processing & Tailings Operating Costs Milling Unit Cost $/t 14 Milling Unit Costs & Tonnes Milled 6,000 12 5,000 10 4,000 8 3,000 6 2,000 4 1,000 2 2020 NI 43-101 LOM 0 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Ore Milled (k tonnes) Total Personnel ($/t) Total Chemical & Reagents ($/t) Total Energy ($/t) Total Supplies & Consumables ($/t) Total Maintenance ($/t) Total Other Ops Expense ($/t) Total G&A ($/t) Tonnes Milled 2022 LOM Increased Costs with Cement Addition into Thickened Tailings 105 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Processing & Tailings Operating Costs 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Total Total processing costs ($M) 44.1 45.7 45.7 52.5 54.9 52.3 52.6 54.0 53.1 54.2 50.3 19.4 534.7 Personnel ($/t) 2.47 2.59 3.32 3.27 3.07 2.92 2.94 2.66 2.62 2.73 2.81 6.26 2.95 Chemical & Reagents ($/t) 0.37 0.50 0.67 0.74 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.72 0.72 0.73 0.73 0.80 0.70 Energy ($/t) 1.52 1.59 1.85 1.98 1.89 2.17 2.05 1.92 1.92 1.96 2.02 3.46 1.96 Supplies & Consumables ($/t) 1.42 1.54 1.82 3.07 3.78 3.53 3.66 3.50 3.45 3.61 3.53 4.41 3.16 Maintenance ($/t) 0.40 0.52 0.61 0.57 0.61 0.66 0.62 0.56 0.58 0.75 0.46 0.65 0.59 Other Ops Expense ($/t) 1.24 1.05 1.20 1.24 1.03 0.69 0.84 0.72 0.64 0.79 0.77 2.72 0.93 G&A ($/t) 0.49 0.43 0.52 0.51 0.48 0.48 0.49 0.45 0.45 0.46 0.49 2.00 0.50 Processing Cost ($/tonne processed) 7.90 8.21 9.98 11.38 11.58 11.18 11.34 10.54 10.37 11.03 10.81 20.29 10.79 Total ore milled (k tonnes) 5,584 5,560 4,577 4,614 4,740 4,679 4,637 5,122 5,121 4,911 4,655 956 49,572 Increase in processing unit costs 2021 due to decrease in tonnes milled during B3

Further increase for 2022-2025 due to cement, flocculant and coagulant costs as TAT comes online

2022-2025 due to cement, flocculant and coagulant costs as TAT comes online Decrease starting 2026 due to increase in tonnes milled during C-zone production period

C-zone production period 2030 is a partial year of processing 106 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: G&A Operating Costs 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Total Total G&A Costs ($M) 12.8 16.0 15.3 14.8 15.0 14.9 14.7 14.6 14.6 14.4 14.4 8.2 1.4 158.2 General & Administration ($/t) 0.58 0.64 0.77 0.75 0.73 0.74 0.74 0.67 0.67 0.69 0.72 2.10 - 0.74 Safety ($/t) 0.40 0.46 0.56 0.55 0.52 0.55 0.53 0.49 0.49 0.51 0.53 1.55 - 0.54 Environment ($/t) 0.36 0.65 0.63 0.65 0.67 0.66 0.62 0.55 0.55 0.60 0.67 3.13 - 0.70 Human Resources ($/t) 0.19 0.19 0.27 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.38 - 0.20 Community ($/t) - 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 - 0.02 Finance ($/t) 0.17 0.18 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.21 0.28 - 0.20 IT ($/t) 0.20 0.23 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.27 0.28 0.25 0.25 0.23 0.23 0.52 - 0.26 Warehouse ($/t) 0.40 0.41 0.49 0.49 0.50 0.50 0.51 0.46 0.46 0.48 0.51 0.50 - 0.48 Total G&A Costs ($/t) 2.29 2.88 3.34 3.20 3.16 3.19 3.16 2.85 2.85 2.93 3.09 8.61 - 3.19 Total Ore Milled (k tonnes) 5,584 5,560 4,577 4,614 4,740 4,679 4,637 5,122 5,121 4,911 4,655 956 - 49,572 Increase in site G&A unit costs in 2021 due to decrease in tonnes milled during B3

Decrease starting 2026 due to increase in tonnes milled during C-zone production period

C-zone production period 2030 is a partial year of processing 107 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Capital Costs 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Total Lift 1 - Sustaining 18.7 29.6 4.8 3.5 0.7 - - - - - - - 38.7 Tailings - Sustaining 1.5 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 - - - - - - - 1.4 B3 - Sustaining 21.9 29.7 27.4 3.5 0.5 - - - - - - - 61.2 Capital Exploration - Sustaining 1.8 - - - - - - - - - - - - C-zone - Non-sustaining 26.5 95.5 98.7 136.0 104.4 25.6 - - - - - - 460.2 C-zone - Sustaining - - - - - 19.5 32.6 18.7 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6 73.5 Total 1 70.4 155.9 131.2 143.1 105.6 45.1 32.6 18.7 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6 635.0 Capital Expenditures USD millions 180 160 140 •Internally funded capital strategy 120 •LOM Sustaining Capital = $175M; LOM Growth 100 Capital = $460M 80 60 40 20 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2020 NI 43-101 LOM Lift 1 - Sustaining Tailings - Sustaining B3 - Sustaining Exploration - Sustaining C-zone - Non-Sustaining C-zone - Sustaining Mine Development and Defined Projects Executed by Integrated Teams 108 1. Capital spend does not include working capital movement of ($9M) in 2019, and $7M 2020 LOM. OTHER OPPORTUNITIES New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Optimization Opportunities Being Evaluated in 2020 TAT - potential to increase recoveries, reduce cement requirements and operating costs Use of paste thickener over high compression thickener

Optimization of in-pit tailings deposition design Subsidence and Stabilization Optimization of stabilization designs based on better understanding of subsidence mechanisms B3 Haul Truck Automation Project - potential optimization of B3 mining rate through use of automated trucks RFP responses collected

Options being investigated C-zone early conveyor installation - potential to install early material handling system to support C-zone decline development First conveyor transfer chamber to be excavated Q1 2020

Engineering firm (Fluor) selected and trade off study kicked off C-zone electrification - potential to reduce ventilation requirements and operating costs Battery electric Toyota trial

Sandvik battery bolter field trial

Maclean BEV trial 110 EXPLORATION Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration Rainy River Mine LOM Plan: Exploration Plan NE Trend Target:Field reconnaissance exploration to assess the potential for shear hosted high grade gold discovery within ~15 km regional structural corridor has been completed in 2019. Two broader areas with coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalism have been defined for first pass exploration drilling in 2020. Geological mapping, soil and rock sampling to assess the prospectivity of additional areas within the broader claims block will continue during 2020, with the objective to define drill-ready targets. Permit application for drilling program has been submitted for a drilling campaign planned in the first half of 2020. Target areas defined by coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalism for follow up reconnaissance drilling campaign 112 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - Near Mine (SLC) SLC Mining Options Were Evaluated to Add Ore Reserve Inventory to the LOM Underground drilling delineated and expand mineral resources within and below the SLC Zone

Delineated the SLC target area to M&I and added 3.6M tonnes of >0.4% CuEq of Mineral Resources Based on the highlight intercepts, resource grades in line with the C-Zone with zones of high grade Cu-Au Results are incorporated in the 2019 year end mineral resource update

Zone remains open to down plunge into the newly defined East Extension area UG Drill Targets SLC Drill Highlights Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EA19-202 88 156 68 1.85 2.97 includes 94 122 28 2.89 4.33 EA19-204 132 157 25 2.48 0.74 includes 146 154 8 5.01 0.95 EA19-210 124 152 28 1.43 0.51 EA19-213 164 222 58 0.74 0.56 includes 164 174 10 1.42 1.34 EA19-215 74 106 32 1.75 2.42 122 152 30 1.64 0.90 includes 152 154 2 48.90 1.73 EA19-217 38 46 8 2.33 1.80 80 158 78 1.01 1.41 includes 82 130 48 1.27 1.96 158 160 2 20.00 2.52 160 176 16 2.08 0.31 includes 166 172 6 3.80 0.57 EA19-228 62 104 42 0.56 0.59 164 226 62 1.20 1.11 includes 172 200 28 1.98 1.70 EA19-230 50 135 85 1.31 1.57 113 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - Near Mine (D-zone) D-Zone Exploration Targeting Scale or Greater Resource Growth UG Drill Targets D-Zone underground drilling testing for additional resources down plunge of the C-Zone reserve

underground drilling testing for additional resources down plunge of the C-Zone reserve Testing pinch and swell geometry to verify potential for zone of productive mineralization to re-widen laterally and down plunge 5,300m in 5 holes completed in Q4 2019 Main ore body is pinching at depth. Potential to define additional mineralization remains as an offset and/or continuation down plunge from SLC Zone within a newly interpreted parallel dilation zone.

Drill intercepts in the upper D-Zone appear to feature good widths and grade over an approximate 200-250m vertical extent Based on exploration results, the D-Zone has the potential to add 10Mt of additional tonnage 2019 D-Zone Drill Highlights Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EA19-224 784 790 6 0.15 0.40 EA19-241 556 570 14 0.78 0.27 668 674 6 0.44 0.47 114 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - Near Mine (D-zone) UG Drill Targets D-Zone Resource Estimate (within red dashed polygon) Classification Tonnes Au Cu CuEq Gold Copper Copper-Eq 000's g/t % % Koz's Mlbs Mlbs Measured 2,251 0.78 0.90 1.44 56 45 72 Indicated 4,718 0.73 0.86 1.37 111 90 142 Total M&I 6,969 0.75 0.87 1.39 167 134 214 Inferred 2,750 0.39 0.60 0.87 35 36 53 D-Zone Drill Highlights Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EA14-096 698 740 42 1.70 2.06 includes 722 738 16 1.98 2.53 EA14-097 554 642 88 0.88 1.17 includes 554 576 22 1.20 1.69 includes 586 614 28 1.04 1.43 EA14-104B 672 762 90 0.73 1.24 includes 674 688 14 0.82 1.83 includes 704 722 18 1.60 2.41 includes 750 762 12 0.99 1.26 EA14-107 676 780 104 0.97 1.10 includes 690 702 12 1.00 1.04 includes 720 740 20 1.26 0.98 includes 746 770 24 1.50 2.15 EA14-110 672 722 50 1.34 1.21 includes 674 686 12 1.76 1.51 includes 702 714 12 2.08 2.08 EA14-111 634 706 72 1.08 1.20 includes 634 648 14 1.77 1.02 includes 678 698 20 1.83 2.68 EA14-115 706 728 22 0.82 0.76 728 752 24 1.82 2.51 752 786 34 0.70 1.03 includes 752 766 14 0.80 1.50 EA14-124A 714 792 78 1.07 1.25 includes 714 736 22 1.49 1.49 includes 760 792 32 0.93 1.42 EA14-129A 658 724 66 1.33 1.67 includes 662 686 24 2.07 2.72 EA14-131 660 728 68 1.15 1.24 includes 660 684 24 2.08 2.12 Total MI&I 9,719 0.65 0.80 1.25 202 170 267 115 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - East Extension (SLC Deep) Underground Drill Targets:identify zones of near mine mineralization to potentially extend life of mine YTD: 7,158 meters in 13 holes were drilled at East Extension

East Extension exploration target drilling defined mineralization immediately beneath SLC resource area and down plunge at depth. Interpreted as a parallel dilation zone to the main ore body.

Drill hole results define significant intervals of high Au-Cu grade and indicate the potential for additional ore resource definition in this area, sub-parallel and to the east of C-Zone resource East Extension Targets Upper East Extension Highlights Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Cu Eq. (%) EA19-251 220 328 108 1.82 2.48 3.58 Includes 226 256 30 4.78 4.02 7.03 EA19-252 160 302 142 0.41 0.78 1.04 EA19-253 148 242 94 0.91 1.04 1.61 Includes 148 212 64 1.25 1.43 2.22 EA19-257 190 212 22 0.72 1.72 2.18 EA19-262 156 188 32 0.76 1.11 1.58 Includes 174 184 10 2.03 2.41 3.69 EA19-263 292 366 74 1.68 2.24 3.30 Includes 296 314 18 2.02 3.35 4.63 Includes 330 348 18 3.25 3.29 5.34 EA19-265 258 358 100 1.28 2.37 3.18 Includes 268 286 18 5.08 4.92 8.13 Includes 318 344 26 0.53 3.32 3.66 116 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - East Extension (SLC Deep) Updated Interpretation: The New Afton ore body potentially consists of multiple dilatation zones host to mineralization. Currently identified two steeply plunging parallel dilatation ore zones. •2020 drilling program planned to delineate and expand Generalized Cross Section Oblique view to NE mineral resources in Upper East Extension and to test the potential of the Lower East Extension An updated database, revised geological model, and resource estimate will be provided to the Mine Operation team by mid-year 2020 for review to evaluate the potential of converting additional resources to reserves Dilation Zones - Plan View 117 New Afton Mine LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - District Preliminary Stages of Testing District Target Potential Cherry Creek Corridor Target: exploration activities are progressing to drill targets refinement

12 km trend of prospective geochemical and geophysical anomalies located ~3 km from New Afton mill 45 line-km geophysical IP survey completed at the end of August 2019 Geochemical survey completed covering entire trend Significant near-surface epithermal gold and underlying porphyry copper-gold system discovery potential Phase 1 exploration drilling in Q1 2020 pending permit approval by Ministry of Energy and Mines

118 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Rob Chausse, EVP & CFO Free Cash Flow from Operations FCF from Operations FCF from Operations ($M) - 2020 - 2030 500 2,500 2,216 400 2,000 (Cumulative) 1,646 300 1,500 Operations 200 1,000 fromFCF 100 500 - - (100) (500) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 New Afton (base case pricing) Rainy River (base case pricing) Cumulative FCF From Operations Cumulative FCF From Operations (base case pricing) (sensitivity pricing) Delivering a Stronger Balance Sheet 120 Consolidated Life of Mine Highlights Rainy River 2020-20241 2025-20281,4 LoM1 Sensitivity2 Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz) 312 255 289 289 Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $668 $669 $665 $670 AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $1,071 $790 $967 $973 Sustaining capital ($M) 3 $522 $64 $586 $586 Growth capital ($M) 3 $28 $28 $56 $56 Cumulative total cash flow ($M) $243 $381 $557 $1,096 After-tax NPV5% - - $421 $858 New Afton 2020-20241 2025-20301,4 LoM1 Sensitivity2 Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz) 235 284 260 221 Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $679 $555 $610 $717 AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz) $790 $596 $681 $801 Sustaining capital ($M)3 $121 $54 $175 $175 Growth capital ($M)3 $460 - $460 $460 Cumulative total cash flow ($M) $113 $946 $1,051 $1,092 After-tax NPV5% - - $735 $766 Consolidated 2020-20241 2025-20301,4 LoM1 Sensitivity2 Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz) 547 442 493 454 Sustaining capital ($M)3 $643 $118 $761 $761 Growth capital ($M)3 $488 $28 $516 $516 Cumulative total cash flow ($M) $357 $1,290 $1,6075 $2,188 Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, $3.00 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar Assuming $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce, $2.75 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar Sustaining and Growth Capital spend excludes working capital movement 2028 represents a partial year of production for Rainy River and 2030 represents a partial year of production for New Afton. Consolidated LOM value includes a negative cash flow of $77 million post 2030 primarily for closure activities offset by salvage values 121 Free Cash Flow from Operations FCF from Operations ($M) - 2020 - 2030 500 400 Strategic Initiatives Capital Markets Operationsfrom 300 200 FCF 100 - (100) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 New Afton (base case pricing) Rainy River (base case pricing) Cumulative FCF From Operations (base case pricing) Delivering a Stronger Balance Sheet 2,500 2,216 2,000 (Cumulative) 1,646 1,500 Operations 1,000 fromFCF 500 - (500) 2029 2030 Cumulative FCF From Operations (sensitivity pricing) 122 CLOSING REMARKS Renaud Adams, President & CEO NewGold:A Profitable Path Forward Rainy River positioned for profitable operations with underground upside Optimized C-zone mine plan drives solid free cash flow stream Optimizing the balance sheet supported by a growing free cash flow stream Re-launched exploration programs at Rainy River and New Afton Blackwater re-evaluation provides optionality 124 Q&A APPENDIX Qualified Persons The technical information was developed through the combined efforts of the Company's internal technical team and independent consultants including: Francis McCann, General Manager / Principal Mining Engineer, AMC Consultants Toronto - QP for the Rainy River Open Pit Mineral Reserves Estimate and Open Pit Mining

Herbert A. Smith, Senior Principal Engineer, AMC Consultants Vancouver - QP for the Rainy River Underground Mineral Reserves Estimate and Underground Mining

Dinara Nussipakynova, Principal Geologist, AMC Consultants Vancouver - QP for the Rainy River Open Pit and Underground Resources Estimate

Ken Bocking, Golder Toronto - QP for Rainy River Waste dumps, Open Pit Overburden slopes studies

Ed Saunders - SRK Vancouver - QP for the Rainy River Open Pit Hard Rock Slopes studies

Andre Zerwer, Principal Geotechnical Engineer, BGC Sudbury - QP for the Rainy River Tailings Dam studies

Andrew Millar, Principal Metallurgist, AMC Brisbane - QP for the Rainy River Metallurgical studies

Twila Griffith, Senior Environmental Specialist, Rainy River Mine - QP for the Rainy River Environmental Study

Normand L. Lecuyer, P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton

David W. Rennie, P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton

Holger Krutzelmann, P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton

Luis Vasquez, M.Sc., P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton 127 Glossary of terms AISC: All-in Sustaining Costs

All-in Sustaining Costs Au Eq. Oz.: Gold equivalent ounces

Gold equivalent ounces HAOP: Historic Afton Open Pit

Historic Afton Open Pit HATSF: Historic Afton Tailings Storage Facility

Historic Afton Tailings Storage Facility K TPCD: Kilo Tonne per Calendar Day

Kilo Tonne per Calendar Day M&I: Measured and Indicated

Measured and Indicated NATSF: New Afton Tailings Storage Facility

New Afton Tailings Storage Facility P&P: Proven and Probable

Proven and Probable TAT: Thickened and Amended Tailings

Thickened and Amended Tailings UG: Underground EMRS: East Mine Rock Stockpile (waste rock stockpile)

East Mine Rock Stockpile (waste rock stockpile) KTPD: Kilo Tonne per Day

Kilo Tonne per Day LGO: Low Grade Ore

Low Grade Ore LOM: Life of mine

Life of mine NAG: Net Acid Generating

Net Acid Generating OVB: Overburden

Overburden PCR: Principal Component Repairs

Principal Component Repairs P&P: Proven and Probable

Proven and Probable TMA: Tailings Management Area

Tailings Management Area WMRS: West Mine Rock Stockpile (waste rock stockpile)

West Mine Rock Stockpile (waste rock stockpile) WTP: Water Treatment Plant 128 NotestoMineral Reserve and Resource Estimates Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates 1. New Gold's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM standards, which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. 2. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for New Gold's properties and projects are effective December 31, 2019. 3. New Gold's year-end 2019 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated based on the following metal prices and foreign exchange (FX) rate criteria: Gold Silver Copper FX $/ounce $/ounce $/pound CAD:USD Mineral Reserves $1,275 $17.00 $3.00 1.30 Mineral Resources $1,375 $19.00 $3.25 1.30 4. Lower cut-offs for the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are outlined in the following table: Mineral Property Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources Lower Cut-off Lower Cut-off O/P direct processing: 0.46 - 0.49 g/t AuEq 0.44 - 0.45 g/t AuEq Rainy River O/P low grade material: 0.30 g/t AuEq 0.30 g/t AuEq U/G direct processing: 2.20 g/t AuEq 2.00 g/t AuEq New Afton Main Zone - B1 & B2 Blocks: USD$ 21.00/t All Resources 0.40% CuEq B3 Block & C-zone USD$ 24.00/t Blackwater O/P direct processing: 0.26 - 0.38 g/t AuEq All Resources: 0.40 g/t AuEq O/P low grade material: 0.32 g/t AuEq 5.New Gold reports its Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and technical feasibility, do not have demonstrated economic viability, and are likewise exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Numbers may not add due to rounding. 129 NotestoMineral Reserve and Resource Estimates (cont'd) Mineral Resources are classified as measured, indicated and inferred based on relative levels of confidence in their estimation and on technical and economic parameters consistent with the methods considered to be most suitable to their potential commercial extraction. The designators 'open pit' and 'underground' may be used to indicate the envisioned mining method for different portions of a resource. Similarly, the designators 'direct processing' and 'lower grade material' may be applied to differentiate material envisioned to be mined and processed directly from material to be mined and stored separately for future processing. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing and other risks and relevant issues. Additional details regarding Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimation, classification, reporting parameters, key assumptions and associated risks for each of New Gold's material properties are provided in the respective NI 43-101 Technical Reports, which will be available at www.sedar.com within 45 days of New Gold's press release dated February 13, 2020 with respect to the Rainy River and New Afton updated life of mine plans. The preparation of New Gold's consolidated statement and estimation of mineral reserves has been completed under the oversight and review of Mr. Andrew Croal, Director of Technical Services for the Company. Mr. Croal is a Professional Engineer and member of the Association of Professional Engineers Ontario. Preparation of New Gold's consolidated statement and estimation of mineral resources has been completed under the oversight and review of Mr. Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geoscientist and member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Mr. Croal and Mr. Della Libera are "Qualified Persons" as defined by NI 43-101. 130 Endnotes CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. READERS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES Information concerning the properties and operations of New Gold has been prepared with Canadian standards for reporting of mineral resource estimates, which differ in some respects from United States standards. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "inferred mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced in this presentation are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines, May 2014 (the "CIM Standards"). Until recently, the CIM Standards differed significantly from standards in the United States. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, as required under NI 43-101. Accordingly, during this period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or mineral reserves contained or referenced in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies. Readers are cautioned that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances. The term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserves". Readers should not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. Readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. TECHNICAL INFORMATION The scientific and technical information relating to the operation of New Gold's operating mine's and Mineral Reserves contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Croal, Director, Technical Services of New Gold. The scientific and technical information relating to Mineral Resources and exploration activities and results contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera Director, Exploration of New Gold. All other scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Eric Vinet, Vice President of New Gold. Mr. Croal is a Professional Engineer and member of the Association of Professional Engineers Ontario. Mr. Petersen is a Professional Geoscientist and a member of Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia and Professional Geoscientists Ontario. Mr. Vinet is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Croal, Mr. Della Libera and Mr. Vinet are "Qualified Persons" for the purposes of NI 43-101. No limitations were imposed on Messrs. Croal, Libera or Vinet with respect to the verification of the data contained herein. Further detail about the mineral resource and reserve estimates, including assumptions, parameters, risks and data verification measures, will be available in the updated technical reports to be filed by the Company within 45 days following the date of New Gold's press release dated February 13, 2020 with respect to the Rainy River and New Afton updated life of mine plans. 131 Non-GAAPMeasures NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce is a non-GAAP financial measure. Consistent with guidance announced in 2013 by the World Gold Council, an association of various gold mining companies from around the world of which New Gold is a member, New Gold defines "all-in sustaining costs" per ounce as the sum of total cash costs, capital expenditures that are sustaining in nature (as presented in the cash flow statement), corporate general and administrative costs, capitalized and expensed exploration that is sustaining in nature and environmental reclamation costs, all divided by the ounces of gold sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides further transparency into costs associated with producing gold and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's operating performance, its ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and its overall value. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial measure. All-in sustaining costs presented do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS. Further details regarding historical all-in sustaining costs and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying New Gold's financial statements filed from time to time on www.sedar.com. (2) SUSTAINING CAPITAL "Sustaining capital" is a non-GAAP financial measure as well as "sustaining lease". New Gold defines sustaining capital as net capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. A sustaining lease is similarly a capital lease payment that is sustaining in nature. To determine sustaining capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are non-sustaining or growth capital. Management uses sustaining capital and other sustaining costs, to understand the aggregate net result of the drivers of all-in sustaining costs other than total cash costs. Sustaining capital and sustaining lease are intended to provide additional information only, does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. (3) TOTAL CASH COSTS "Total cash costs" per ounce is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products that ceased operations in 2002. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. New Gold reports total cash costs on a sales basis. The Company believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital expenditures and working capital needs. This measure, along with sales, is considered to be a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. Total cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration costs, royalties, production taxes, and realized gains and losses on fuel contracts, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs and net of by- product sales. Total cash costs are then divided by ounces of gold sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. Co-product cash costs remove the impact of other metal sales that are produced as a by-product of gold production and apportion the cash costs to each metal produced on a percentage of revenue basis, and subsequently divides the amount by the total ounces of gold or silver or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. Unless otherwise indicated, all total cash cost information in this presentation is net of by-product sales. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total cash costs and co-product cash costs presented do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under GAAP. Further details regarding historical total cash costs and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying New Gold's financial statements filed from time to time on www.sedar.com. (4) FREE CASH FLOW "Free cash flow" is defined as operating cash flow less sustaining capital expenditures. (5) GROWTH CAPITAL "Growth capital" is a non-GAAP financial measure. New Gold terms non-sustaining capital costs to be "growth capital", which are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. To determine growth capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are sustaining capital. Growth capital is intended to provide additional information only, does 132 not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Attachments Original document

