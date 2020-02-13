New Gold : Technical Presentation PDF 3.58 MB

Certain information contained in this presentation, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward looking". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements with respect to: the expected production costs, economics, and operating parameters of New Afton and Rainy River, planned activities and plans for capital expenditures at New Afton and Rainy River for 2020 including all information on slides 9 to 56 with respect to the Rainy River 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation and all information on slides 57 to 126 with respect to the New Afton 2020 & LOM Technical Presentation, the expected amount of free cash flow ("FCF") and after tax net present value ("NPV") resulting from New Afton and Rainy River based on the updated life of mine plans.
All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this presentation, New Gold's latest annual management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), Annual Information Form and Technical Reports filed at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this presentation are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the Rainy River and New Afton being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments during the applicable regulatory processes; and (9) metals and other commodity prices and exchange rates being consistent with those estimated for the purposes of 2020 guidance, specifically for the updated life of mine plans, gold and silver prices as indicated throughout the presentation and foreign exchange rates being as indicated throughout the presentation.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; risks related to early production at the Rainy River mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico or any other country in which New Gold currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges New Gold is or may become a party to; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves and mineral resources; competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses and risks associated with a mine with relatively limited history of commercial production, such as Rainy River, (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's Annual Information Form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Significant progress achieved in 2019 as we reposition New Gold for success
Achieved consolidated production and cash cost guidance
Improved balance sheet and available liquidity during a transitional year
Stabilized Rainy River operations and completed substantially all deferred capital
LaunchedC-zone development that will extend mine life of New Afton to 2030
Returned focus to organic growth through strategic exploration
Completed updated life of mine plans for Rainy River and New Afton
5
2020:TheProfitable Path Forward
Repositioning New Gold for Sustainable Shareholder Value Creation
Rainy River Mine Objective: Profitable operations from $1,275 gold
Mine plan focused on profitable mining that drives free cash flow and improved NPV
Updated mine plan supports sustained free cash flow beginning in Q42020 and over mine life
Open pit mine: mining high and medium grade ore via a smaller open pit; significant reduction in total waste mined at new strip ratio (including overburden) of 2.53:1
Underground mine:individual zones evaluated; only optimally profitable zones included in plan with further upside at higher gold prices
Updated plan delivers superior value and free cash flow for2020-2024 and life of mine, as compared to the 2018 plan, even at reduced total gold ounces in Mineral Reserves. (using updated unit cost assumptions, geotechnical and capital requirement assumptions)
New Afton Mine Objective: Technical and cost update of de-riskedC-zone mine plan
B3/C-zone integrated mine plan extends mine life to 2030 with robust economics
Self-fundedproject execution 2020-2024 at $1,300 per gold ounce and $3.00 per copper pound prices or at current spot price
Geotechnicalstudies optimize mine design and mitigate subsidence
In-pittailings: thickened and amended tailings to increase stability
Potential to include SLC zone innear-term mine plan to partially offset lower production period
Exploration potential belowC-zone and elsewhere on large land package
The NI 43-101 economics are done at a Reserve price of $1,275/oz gold and $17.00/oz silver.
6
RainyRiver Updated Life of Mine Highlights
Rainy River Life of Mine Highlights
2020-20241
2025-20281,4
LoM1
Sensitivity2
Tonnes ore mined open pit (Mt)
65.9
1.6
67.5
67.5
Head grade mined (gold g/t)
0.91
1.13
0.91
0.91
Tonnes ore mined underground (Mt)
0.7
3.4
4.1
4.1
Head grade mined (gold g/t)
3.54
4.30
4.17
4.17
Mill production (ktpd)
26.0
25.4
25.8
25.8
Milled grade (gold g/t)
1.12
0.96
1.06
1.06
Gold recovery (%)
89
88
89
89
Total gold eq. production (k oz)
1,559
829
2,388
2,384
Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz)
312
255
289
289
Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$668
$659
$665
$670
AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$1,071
$773
$967
$973
Sustaining capital ($M) 5
$522
$64
$586
$586
Growth capital ($M) 5
$28
$28
$56
$56
Cumulative total cash flow ($M)
$243
$381
$5573
$1,096
After-tax NPV5%
-
-
$421
$858
1.
Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar
2.
Assuming $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce, and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar
3.
LOM value includes a negative cash flow of $68 million post 2028 primarily for closure activities
4.
2028 represents a partial year of processing (Q1 2028)
5.
Sustaining and Growth Capital spend exclude working capital movements
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
Focus on profitability that drives positive and sustained free cash flow beginning in Q4 20201
Mining medium and high grade open pit ore; low grade stockpiled for processing with underground ore
Smaller pit size with uneconomic open pit and underground material removed from mine plan
Increased open pitcut-off grade to 0.46-0.49 g/t gold eq.
Lower strip ratio of 2.53:1, more than 150 Mt reduction in waste tonnes mined
Each underground zone evaluated separately for potential inclusion in the mine plan
Underground access from Intrepid portal and 4 open pit portals; reduces underground development
Capital reduction withsmaller-size TMA and potential slope reduction
Upside for expanded underground mine
Improvedafter-tax NPV5%: $421M1/ $858M2
Optimized Mine Plan Drives FCF in Q4 2020 and over Life of Mine
7
NewAfton Updated Life of Mine Highlights
New Afton Life of Mine Highlights
2020-20241
2025-20301,4
LOM1
Sensitivity2
Tonnes ore mined (Mt)
22.8
25.2
48.1
48.1
Head grade mined (gold g/t)
0.58
0.75
0.68
0.68
Head grade mined (copper %)
0.73
0.80
0.77
0.77
Avg. Mill production (ktpd)
13.2
13.3
13.3
13.3
Gold recovery (%)
85
87
86
86
Copper recovery (%)
88
91
89
89
Total gold production (oz)
379.9
537.9
917.8
917.8
Total copper production (Mlb)
339.2
406.4
745.7
745.7
Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz)
235
284
260
221
Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$679
$555
$610
$717
AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$790
$596
$681
$801
Sustaining capital ($M)3
$121
$54
$175
$175
Growth capital ($M)3
$460
-
$460
$460
Cumulative total cash flow ($M)
$113
$946
$1,0515
$1,092
After-tax NPV5%
-
-
$735
$766
1. Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, $3.00 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar
2. Assuming $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce, $2.75 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar
3. Sustaining and Growth Capital spend excludes working capital movement
4. 2030 represents a partial year of processing (Q1 2030)
5. LOM value includes a negative cash flow of $9 million post 2030 primarily for closure activities offset by salvage values Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
B3 andC-zone fully integrated mine plan with technical and cost updates
Mine life extension to 2030
Updated mine design and subsidence mitigation plan
In-pittailings disposal: thickened and amended tailings (TAT); TAT to also increase current and historic tailings stability
Low operating costs throughout life of mine
Advancing permitting timeline
Optimized scenario forself-fundedC-zone development
Free cash flow: ~$1 billion(2020-2030)
After-taxNPV5%of $735M1or $766M2
Potential integration of SLC zone mine plan
Exploration potential below theC-zone and on land package could increase mine life
Unlocking the Potential of the C-zone Drives $1B in FCF
8
RAINY RIVER
2020 & LOM Technical Presentation
Eric Vinet, VP & General Manager
HIGHLIGHTS
Rainy River Mine
Ontario, Canada
11
Rainy River Mine
NI 43-101 Technical Report: LOM Plan Rationale
Grey areas indicate
potential new mining areas
Focused on optimal profitability by mining an open pit and underground mine that drives FCF and improves NPV
A smaller, more profitable open pit focused on mining high and medium grade ore that drives a significant reduction in waste tonnes of more than 150Mt; Opportunity for further open pit and cost optimization
Free cash flow generation beginning in Q4 2020, sustaining over the mine life
Underground mine plan includes optimally profitable areas accessed via 5 portals; decreased capital development spend
Opportunity to extend underground mine life in a higher gold price environment
Create a Profitable Open Pit and Underground Mine Plan at $1,275 Gold
12
Rainy River Mine
NI 43-101 Technical Report: Approach
Approach:
Optimize open pit with updated operating costs
Considersite-wide geotechnical challenges
Re-optimizeall capital and sustaining expenditures
Include underground ore zones that are optimally profitable
Considered timing of open pit and underground mining to maintain higher processing throughput over LOM
Open Pit:
Smaller, more profitable open pit shell and reduced waste tonnes
Improved strip ratio of 2.53:1
TMA to accommodate 92 Mt
Potential to reduce closure costs
Underground:
Significant reduction in underground capital infrastructure
Five underground portals facilitates a significant reduction in underground capital development
Provides higher grade ore for processing
Underground ore blended with low grade stockpile at the end of mine life
Updated Operating Costs and Optimized Capital
13
Rainy River Mine
NI 43-101 Technical Report: LOM Highlights
2020-LOM Production
2020-LOM Cash Costs & AISC
2
2020-LOM Cash Flow
2.3
million Au oz
$
665
/Au eq. oz1
$557million
(post-tax)
2.4million Au eq. oz1
Cash costs
1
$1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag
$967
$1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag
/Au eq. oz
$1,096million
All-in sustaining costs
(post-tax)
$1,550/oz Au, $17.50/oz Ag
REPOSITIONED FOR PROFITABLE OPERATIONS
2020-LOM Capital5% NPV
$586
million
$421million
(post-tax)
Sustaining Capital
$1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag
$56million
$858million
Non-sustaining Capital
(post-tax)
$1,550/oz Au, $17.50/oz Ag
1.Gold eq. ounces for Rainy River includes silver ounces converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using a price assumption of $1,300 per gold ounce and $16 per silver ounce, and includes 3.6 million ounces of silver.
Movement of some open pit Mineral Reserves to underground Mineral Reserves due to updated mine plan
Smaller Open Pit Drives Stronger FCF Starting in Q4 2020
Refer to the detailed December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources tables reported in the press release dated February 13, 2020.
19
Rainy River Mine
Underground Mineral Reserves
Economic viability of large portion of underground mineralization is dependent on availability of open pit stockpile to maintain mill throughput and to share fixed costs
Mining Profitable Underground Areas, Upside at Higher Gold Prices
20
Rainy River Mine
M&I and Inferred Mineral Resources Summary
Measured & Indicated Mineral
Resources
Metal grade
Contained metal
(Exclusive of Mineral Reserves)
Tonnes
Gold
Silver
Gold
Silver
000s
g/t
g/t
koz
koz
RAINY RIVER
High and Medium grade Mineral
Resources
Open Pit
Measured
695
1.46
2.9
32
64
Indicated
4,813
1.18
3.4
182
531
Open Pit M&I (high and medium grade)
5,508
1.21
3.4
214
596
Underground
Measured
-
-
-
-
-
Indicated
14,866
3.49
9.1
1,669
4,331
Underground M&I
14,866
3.49
9.1
1,669
4,331
Low grade Mineral Resources
Open Pit
Measured
293
0.34
1.9
3
18
Indicated
2,460
0.34
2.2
27
175
Open Pit M&I (high, medium, and low
2,753
0.34
2.2
30
193
grade)
Combined M&I
Measured
989
1.13
2.6
36
82
Indicated
22,139
2.64
7.1
1,878
5,037
Total Rainy River M&I
23,127
2.57
6.9
1,914
5,120
Inferred Mineral Resources
Metal grade
Contained metal
Tonnes
Gold
Silver
Gold
Silver
000s
g/t
g/t
koz
koz
RAINY RIVER
High and Medium grade Mineral
Resources
Open Pit
2,015
0.61
1.8
39
114
Underground
1,297
3.76
3.5
157
146
Total high and medium
3,312
1.84
2.4
196
260
Low grade Mineral Resources
Open Pit
167
0.35
1.4
2
8
Total Rainy River Inferred
3,479
1.77
2.4
198
268
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
MEASURED AND INDICATED GOLD
MINERAL RESOURCES
(millions of ounces)
4
2
2.1
1.8
1.9
0
2017
2018
2019
Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have correspondingly decreased by 225,000 gold ounces due to the decrease of 1,116,000 gold ounces of open pit Mineral Resources as a principal result of the impact of the updated LOM costs and metallurgical recoveries; this has been partially offset by an increase of 891,000 gold ounces of underground Mineral Resources reclassified from previous Mineral Reserves.
INFERRED GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES (millions of ounces)
1
1
0.9
0
0.4
0.2
2017
2018
2019
Inferred Mineral Resources have decreased by 247,000 gold
ounces as a result of revised Mineral Resource estimation key
inputs and drivers as mentioned above.
21
MILESTONES
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Milestones
2020
Focus on optimizing operations
Raise TMA
Complete EMRS wick drains
Continue to address geotechnical issues
Exploration drive to Intrepid ore body (1stunderground portal opened in 2018)
Initiate water discharge to Pinewood River
2022
Mine Open Pit
Overburden stripping completed
Raise TMA
Initiate 2ndUnderground portal
First Underground production
2024
Initiate 3rdUnderground portal
Mine Open Pit and Underground
Raise TMA
2026 - 2028
Mine Underground
Supplement Underground mill feed with low grade stockpile ore
Q1 2028 end of mine life
2021
2023
•
Mine Open Pit
•
Mine Open Pit
•
Raise TMA
and Underground
•
Raise TMA
2025
Open Pit exhausted in ~Q1
Final TMA raise
Initiate 4thand 5thUnderground portals
Underground producing at peak supply
Supplement Underground mill
feed with low grade stockpile
23
ore
MINING
Rainy River Mine
NI 43-101 Technical Report: Key Technical Assumptions
2020 NI 43-101 LOM plan based on Dec. 31, 2019 Mineral Reserves; Reserve pricing of $1,275 Au oz, $17 Ag oz
Open Pit Mine operation
Updated mining, processing and G&A costs
Assuming current productivity performance levels with moderate improvement
Includes principally 8:1 overburden sloping
Includes wick drains at EMRS, sloping rather than wick drains at WMRS since less waste
Open pit suppliesnon-acid-generating (NAG) rock for TMA buttressing
Underground operation
Underground updated capital and operating cost estimates developed by AMC
Utilizing existing Intrepid zone underground infrastructure
Multiple portals, includingin-pit portals for easier access to orebody
Long-holemining methodology
Resuming Intrepid ramp development in 2020; (600 m)
Potential for earlier mining of the Intrepid zone
Mill operation
•Updated metallurgical recovery model
•New hardness model per zone
25
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Physicals
Open Pit Mining Production and Grade
800,000
16,000
700,000
14,000
600,000
1.13
12,000
Tonnes Minned (k Tonnes)
1.00
1.00
1.04
Au Ounces Mined
500,000
0.97
10,000
400,000
0.82
8,000
0.74
300,000
6,000
200,000
4,000
Ore
100,000
2,000
0
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Create a Profitable Open Pit and Underground Mine Plan at $1,275 Gold
26
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Physicals
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Total
Total ore mined (k tonnes)
6,830
13,232
15,452
10,333
11,924
15,000
1,607
67,547
Mined grade (Au g/t)
1.00
0.74
0.82
1.00
0.97
1.04
1.13
0.91
Waste mined - operating (k tonnes)
26,901
28,221
26,845
13,136
20,951
13,339
323
102,815
Waste mined - capital (k tonnes)
9,486
13,789
12,928
27,670
13,569
-
-
67,956
Total tonnes mined (k tonnes)
43,217
55,243
55,224
51,139
46,444
28,340
1,930
238,319
Total tonnes mined per day (k tonnes)
118
151
151
140
127
78
21
124
Strip Ratio (waste:ore)
5.33
3.17
2.57
3.95
2.90
0.89
0.20
2.53
Ounces mined (Au oz)
219,586
314,806
407,367
332,217
371,852
501,561
58,371
1,986,175
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. 2025 represents a partial year of mining.
Open pit mining from Phases2-4 over the life of the mine
Strip ratio (total waste:ore) of 2.53:1 (5.33 in 2019), including 21Mt of LGO
Significantly decreased capital waste and waste dump stabilization requirements
Low grade ore stockpiled for processing during the underground mine life
Updated open pit plan provides sufficient NAG rock for TMA buttressing, eliminating the need forout-pit mining, which sourced 6.3Mt in 2019
Underground production 2022 to 2028 via 5 access portals (4in-pit plus Intrepid), resulting in significant reduction in horizontal and vertical development metres and in-mine infrastructure
Long-holemining method
Mining rate ramps up to a peak of 3,100 tpd by 2026
Average gold grade of 4.17 g/t
Open pit fleet tore-handle ore mined from portals
1.
Total includes 41 k tonnes of intrepid exploration drive schedule for 2020.
35
2.
Includes horizontal and vertical metres.
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Underground Sequencing
36
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Underground Sequencing
37
PROCESSING & TAILINGS
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Mill Production
Gold Production and Ore Tonnes Milled vs. Gold Grade
400,000
10,000
350,000
1.19
1.26
1.25
9,000
1.17
1.08
8,000
1.02
Tonnes Milled (k tonnes)
Au Ounces Produced
300,000
0.95
7,000
0.85
0.84
250,000
6,000
200,000
0.61
5,000
150,000
4,000
3,000
100,000
2,000
Ore
50,000
1,000
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Maximizing Throughput Over Life of Mine
39
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Mill Production
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Total
Open Pit HGO milled (k tonnes)
5,384
4,104
4,386
4,504
4,535
4,577
3,112
-
-
-
25,217
Open Pit MGO milled (k tonnes)
2,465
5,156
4,934
4,412
3,812
2,538
2,228
-
-
-
23,080
Open Pit LGO milled (k tonnes)
174
-
285
582
1,031
1,911
3,156
8,272
8,318
1,623
25,179
Underground ODM milled (k tonnes)
-
-
-
51
108
64
845
1,149
1,121
116
3,455
Underground Intrepid milled (k tonnes)
-
-
-
-
35
473
133
-
-
-
641
Total ore milled (k tonnes)
8,023
9,260
9,605
9,549
9,521
9,563
9,474
9,421
9,439
1,739
77,572
Mill Feed Grade (Au g/t)
1.08
0.95
1.02
1.17
1.19
1.26
1.25
0.85
0.84
0.61
1.06
Recovery (Au %)
91.0
87.8
88.3
89.5
90.4
90.7
90.2
86.6
86.6
83.2
88.6
Gold ounces produced (Au oz)
253,772
249,162
278,410
321,829
329,346
350,974
342,726
222,342
220,380
28,312
2,343,481
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
Annual average 9.5Mt ore processed
Mill availability of ~92% with opportunity to improve
Operating mill at an average throughput rate of 25ktpd
Metallurgical recovery varies by ore type and feed grade
Low grade stockpiles are used to supplement underground ore mill feed in 2025 to 2028
Completed pebble crusher testing in January 2020 with final commissioning in February 2020
Gravity circuit was commissioned in January 2020 to improve gold recoveries
40
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Tailings Management Area (TMA)
41
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Tailings and Water Management Plan
Tailings Management Area and Water Management Capital (~30% of Sustaining Capital)
Current plan considers 11:1 slope dam, exclusive of buttressing, with opportunity to optimize
Complete construction in association with water management plan
Water treatment plant (WTP) operational since Q3 2019
Installation of diffuser in Pinewood River completed in Q4 2019, allowing for a controlled discharge
Bio-chemicalreactor (BCR2) allowing for discharge of water, scheduled to be in operation in Q2 2020
Opportunity to optimize TMA design and operation, with improved understanding of water balance and geotechnical conditions
Controlling Water Balance to Optimize TMA
42
OPERATING & CAPITAL COSTS
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Operating Costs
Open Pit Net Mining Cost $/tonne mined
Open Pit Mining Unit Costs & Tonnes Mined
$4.00
50,000
$3.00
40,000
30,000
$2.00
20,000
$1.00
10,000
$0.00
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Light Vehicles ($/t)
Dewatering ($/t)
Floors, Roads & Dumps ($/t)
Geology ($/t)
Engineering ($/t)
Mobile Maintenance & Oth. Maintenance ($/t)
Administration & other ($/t)
Support Services ($/t)
Loading ($/t)
Blasting ($/t)
Drilling ($/t)
Hauling ($/t)
Open Pit operating tonnes mined (k tonnes)
Operating Tonnes Mined (k tonnes)
Maximizing Productivity to Reduce Unit Costs
44
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Open Pit Mining Operating Costs
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Total
Total Open Pit net mining costs ($M)
112.1
113.4
108.8
66.6
95.2
88.8
29.7
23.4
21.3
3.6
550.9
Administration & other ($/t)
0.32
0.12
0.12
0.13
0.12
0.13
0.57
-
-
-
0.14
Mobile and other maintenance ($/t)
0.66
0.42
0.41
0.47
0.48
0.65
5.59
-
-
-
0.66
Engineering ($/t)
0.09
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.15
-
-
-
0.05
Geology ($/t)
0.07
0.11
0.11
0.12
0.11
0.12
0.21
-
-
-
0.11
Drilling ($/t)
0.40
0.33
0.29
0.31
0.28
0.27
0.17
-
-
-
0.30
Blasting ($/t)
0.25
0.31
0.29
0.35
0.35
0.34
1.09
-
-
-
0.33
Loading ($/t)
0.38
0.26
0.27
0.32
0.32
0.33
1.95
-
-
-
0.36
Hauling ($/t)
0.62
0.70
0.63
0.60
0.69
0.74
2.97
-
-
-
0.77
Floors, Roads & Dumps ($/t)
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.28
-
-
-
0.03
Dewatering ($/t)
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.09
0.52
-
-
-
0.07
Support Services ($/t)
0.41
0.35
0.33
0.39
0.38
0.36
1.75
-
-
-
0.40
Light Vehicles ($/t)
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.16
-
-
-
0.03
Total Open Pit mining costs ($/t mined)
3.32
2.74
2.57
2.84
2.90
3.14
15.40
-
-
3.23
Total Open Pit mining costs ($/t moved)
2.71
2.36
2.27
2.24
2.54
2.73
3.21
2.83
2.55
2.33
2.47
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
Open Pit mining ends in Q1 2025, thereafter costs are associated withre-handle tonnes from stockpiles to crusher, pit dewatering etc. to allow for continued Underground mining
Open Pit is able to supply the NAG required for TMA construction, therefore all mining resources can be utilized inside the pit increasingex-pit tonnage productivity of the current mining fleet
•
Reduction in Open Pit mining costs from 2019 is primarily due to an increase in mining rate and reduced number of drilling, earthworks and maintenance
45
contractors
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Underground Mining Operating Costs
Total Underground Mining Cost $/ore tonne
Underground Mining Unit Costs & Ore Tonnes Mined
$90.00
1,400
$80.00
1,200
$70.00
1,000
$60.00
800
$50.00
$40.00
600
$30.00
400
$20.00
200
$10.00
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
$0.00
0
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Ore drift development ($/t)
Stope development ($/t)
Mine general ($/t)
Mine maintenance ($/t)
Employee Transportation, Accomodation, Camp($/t)
Backfill ($/t)
LH stoping ($/t)
Underground ore tonnes mined (k tonnes)
Peak Production in 2025-2027 Reduces Operating Costs
46
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Underground Mining Operating Costs
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Total
Total Underground net mining costs ($M)
4.1
12.1
27.1
55.9
62.2
40.8
5.2
207.3
Stope development ($/t)
-
4.31
2.75
5.78
3.43
-
-
2.86
Ore drift development ($/t)
15.51
26.49
12.47
19.22
18.31
-
-
12.49
LH stoping ($/t)
15.00
15.51
19.68
17.17
17.65
24.28
24.44
19.70
Backfill ($/t)
-
-
-
0.94
3.45
5.67
3.27
2.84
Mine general ($/t)
29.81
28.83
12.18
10.70
8.65
4.45
12.23
9.53
Mine maintenance ($/t)
-
-
-
0.17
0.15
0.15
0.24
0.13
Employee Transportation, Accommodation, Other ($/t)
20.42
9.14
3.37
3.12
2.44
1.88
4.54
3.09
Total Underground mining costs ($/ ore tonne mined)
80.74
84.30
50.45
57.11
54.08
36.42
44.72
50.62
Total Underground ore tonne mined (k tonnes)
51
143
537
978
1,149
1,121
116
4,096
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
Underground mining reaches peak production in2025-2027
Utilize existing surface infrastructure i.e. maintenance facility
Underground waste used for backfilling
47
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Processing Operating Costs
Processing Unit Costs & Ore Tonnes Milled
$10.00
12,000
Milling Unit Cost $/t
$8.00
$6.00
$4.00
$2.00
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
Ore Milled (k tonnes)
$0.00
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Personnel ($/t)
Cyanide ($/t)
Other reagent ($/t)
Electricity ($/t)
Grinding media ($/t)
Mill & Crusher Liners ($/t)
Other Consumables ($/t)
Maintenance ($/t)
Outside Services ($/t)
Other ($/t)
Tonnes Milled (k tonnes)
Optimization of Mill Operation Stabilizes Costs
48
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Processing Operating Costs
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Total
Total processing costs ($M)
72.2
69.4
71.3
70.1
70.3
69.7
68.6
68.3
68.2
9.0
565.0
Personnel ($/t)
1.97
1.66
1.59
1.59
1.60
1.59
1.52
1.53
1.52
2.04
1.59
Cyanide ($/t)
0.49
0.46
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.47
Other reagent ($/t)
0.90
0.92
0.92
0.92
0.92
0.94
0.92
0.91
0.91
0.78
0.92
Electricity ($/t)
0.67
0.78
0.76
0.76
0.76
0.76
0.77
0.77
0.77
0.85
0.77
Grinding media ($/t)
0.93
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
1.00
Mill & Crusher Liners ($/t)
0.25
0.32
0.37
0.34
0.37
0.29
0.34
0.34
0.34
-
0.33
Other Consumables ($/t)
0.55
0.42
0.43
0.42
0.42
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.41
-
0.41
Maintenance ($/t)
0.99
0.96
0.98
0.95
0.95
0.94
0.95
0.95
0.95
-
0.93
Outside Services ($/t)
1.65
0.66
0.56
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.54
0.54
0.54
-
0.54
Other ($/t)
0.62
0.30
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.33
0.33
0.31
0.05
0.33
Total processing costs ($/t)
9.00
7.50
7.43
7.34
7.39
7.29
7.24
7.25
7.22
5.19
7.28
Total ore milled (k tonnes)
8,023
9,260
9,605
9,549
9,521
9,563
9,474
9,421
9,439
1,739
77,572
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
Reduction in Mill costs is consistent with increased process tonnes, costs remain relatively stable over LOM
Reduction in costs from 2019 primarily due to reduced contractor costs (included in "Outside Services") and reagent optimization combined with improved mill availability in 2020 and over the life of mine
49
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Site G&A Operating Costs
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Total
Total G&A costs ($M)
34.1
32.4
33.3
29.0
28.5
25.9
21.3
21.1
19.5
2.2
213.3
General & Administration ($/t)
0.30
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.19
0.15
0.14
0.14
0.07
0.19
Community ($/t)
0.43
0.38
0.29
0.21
0.21
0.19
0.17
0.18
0.16
0.05
0.22
Environment ($/t)
0.52
0.44
0.40
0.41
0.38
0.33
0.29
0.25
0.23
0.08
0.33
Human Resources ($/t)
0.22
0.29
0.27
0.24
0.24
0.25
0.19
0.17
0.16
0.08
0.22
Employee Transportation, Accommodation,
Camp ($/t)
0.90
0.59
0.61
0.56
0.55
0.52
0.41
0.54
0.48
0.62
0.53
Information Technology ($/t)
0.14
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.02
0.11
Health & Safety ($/t)
0.31
0.27
0.28
0.26
0.26
0.22
0.20
0.16
0.15
0.05
0.22
Finance ($/t)
0.45
0.36
0.36
0.37
0.38
0.34
0.33
0.33
0.32
0.07
0.34
Warehouse & Purchasing ($/t)
0.56
0.51
0.61
0.34
0.32
0.29
0.20
0.17
0.16
0.12
0.32
Other ($/t)
0.42
0.30
0.29
0.29
0.29
0.29
0.23
0.22
0.19
0.11
0.26
Total G&A costs ($/t)
4.25
3.50
3.46
3.04
3.00
2.71
2.25
2.24
2.07
1.28
2.75
Total ore milled (k tonnes)
8,023
9,260
9,605
9,549
9,521
9,563
9,474
9,421
9,439
1,739
77,572
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
G&A costs include property taxes and other site services
Unit costs decrease in 2020 with higher mill throughput, and decrease further in 2024 as the Open Pit mine is depleted with consequent reduction in workforce and ancillary activities
50
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Capital Spend
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Total
Open Pit
71.4
61.0
62.8
94.5
54.0
22.2
0.5
5.6
0.6
-
301.1
Underground
-
-
-
6.5
13.5
8.4
24.5
10.9
0.3
-
64.1
Process & Tailings
64.9
35.4
37.2
30.0
31.1
30.3
21.7
-
-
-
185.8
Infrastructure
41.1
22.5
4.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26.5
Other
1.5
0.4
2.4
1.9
1.9
1.9
-
-
-
-
8.6
Total Sustaining Capital ($M)
178.9
119.2
106.5
133.0
100.5
62.9
46.7
16.4
0.9
-
586.1
Underground Project
3.4
3.8
-
10.1
3.4
11.1
27.7
-
-
-
56.1
Total Non-Sustaining Capital ($M)
3.4
3.8
-
10.1
3.4
11.1
27.7
-
-
-
56.1
Total Capital ($M)(1)
182.3
123.0
106.5
143.1
103.9
74.0
74.4
16.4
0.9
-
642.3
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding.
Open Pit capital spend includes $159M of capital stripping costs, and $124M of capital parts and component replacements
Non-sustainingcapital related to initial underground infrastructure and pre-production development
Process & tailings capital primarily relates to TMA dam raises
Infrastructure capital primarily relates to waste dump stabilization
Remaining Capital Focuses on Stripping and Dam Construction
51
1. Capital spend does not include additional working capital outflows of $3M in 2019, and $23M 2020 LOM, or items on capital lease of $38M 2020 LOM.
RAINY RIVER LOOKING FORWARD
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Additional Growth Opportunities
Operational Enhancements
Ongoing implementation of enhanced operational efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives
Drilling & blasting performance
Improving cycle time,hot-seating
Reduce overburden, padding, reducing material handling
New maintenance shop in close proximity to operation
Tailings
Optimize the water treatment, with BCR2 being commissioned in Spring 2020
Potential to reduce the 11:1 sloping while maintaining a 1.5 safety factor
Underground Expansion Opportunity
Opportunity to extend the development of Underground in the future
5 portals to better maintain & increase productivity
Potential to accelerate Intrepid zone
Exploration Program Potential
Ongoing Exploration programs withnear-mine and district level opportunities
Exploration ongoing in North East trend
Open to any external source to add with underground Resource
53
NEW AFTON
2020 & LOM Technical Presentation
John Ritter, General Manager
HIGHLIGHTS
New Afton Mine
British Columbia, Canada
56
New Afton Mine
NI 43-101 Technical Report: LOM Plan Update
The Technical Report will support the December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates and provides a technical and cost update of the revised Life of Mine (LOM) Plan
B3 andC-zone fully integrated mine plan
Geotechnical study updates:
Mine design
Subsidence
Tailings update:
In-pitdisposal using a thickened & amended tailings approach to increase stability
Stabilization of current and old tailings
Permitting timeline
Capital and operating costs updated
West
East
Cave
Cave
B3
East Cave
Recovery
(SLC))
C-zone
57
New Afton Mine
NI 43-101 Technical Report: Highlights
48 Mt of ore mined(2020-2029) at an avg. of 0.68 g/t gold and 0.77% copper
Average annual production of 74 Mlb of copper and 90,700 oz. of gold(2020-2029) with stockpiled ore processed in 2030
Production fromC-zone begins in Q4 2024, ramping-up to full production from 2025-2029 with average annual production of 76 Mlb of copper and 99,000 oz. of gold for the period
Lower production expected for the2021-2024 period could be partially offset with the additional resources from the lower SLC zone through exploration drilling
Self-fundeddevelopment of C-zone from 2020-20241
Thickened and amended tailings will be utilized to stabilize current tailings facility and historic tailings facility ultimately depositing into historic Afton pit
Geotechnical study updates to optimize mine plan and subsidence control
Total capital ($175M sustaining and $460M growth) elevated from 2020 to 2023 forC-zone development; decreasing in 2024-2026 and minimal capital over the balance of the mine life
Self-funded Project Generates ~$1 billion FCF
1. Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, and $3.00 per copper pound and foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar
58
New Afton Mine
NI 43-101 Technical Report: Highlights
2020-LOM Production
2020-LOM Gold Eq. Production3
2020-LOM Costs
918
746
thousand Au oz
$610/ Au eq. oz1
$2.7million Au eq. oz1
million Cu lbs
$1,300/oz Au, $16/oz Ag, $3.00/lb Cu
Average Cash Costs
$681/ Au eq. oz1
$2.3million Au eq. oz2
$1,550/oz Au, $17.50oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu
Average All-in sustaining costs (AISC)
PROUD PAST, BRIGHT FUTURE -
TOGETHER WE SUCCEED
2020-LOM Capex
2020-LOM Economics NPV 5%
$175million
$735million
Sustaining Capex
(after-tax)
$1,300/oz Au, $3,00/lb Cu, $16/oz Ag
$460million$766million
Non-sustaining Capex
(after-tax)
$1,550/oz Au, $2.75/lb Cu, $17.50/oz Ag
1 Gold eq. ounces for New Afton includes silver ounces and copper pounds converted to a gold eq. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using base case price assumptions of $1,300 per gold ounce, $16 per silver ounce and $3.00 per pound copper. 2 Gold eq. ounces calculated using spot prices of $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce and $2.75 per pound copper.
MINERAL RESERVES & RESOURCES
New Afton Mine
Year-End Mineral Reserves & Resources1
2019 Year-End Mineral Reserves
1 million gold oz and 802 million copper pounds (net of depletion)
Remaining reserves net positive since 2015 addition ofC-zone
2019 Year-End Mineral Resources (exclusive of Reserves)
5% increase in Measured & Indicated Resources (net of conversion)
Mineral Reserves (Au k oz, Cu M lbs)
Cu, Mlbs Au, Koz
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
2014YE 2015YE 2016YE 2017YE 2018YE 2019YE
Exploration results support potential for further resource growth
West
East
Cave
Cave
Newhigh-grademineralizationidentified by recent exploration drilling
•29,000gold oz and 22 millioncopper pounds from SLC Zone incorporated into the mine plan and converted to reserves
1. Refer to the detailed December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserves and Resources tables reported in the press release dated February 13, 2020.
61
New Afton Mine
Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves
Mineral Reserves Statement as at December 31, 2019
Proven & Probable
Metal grade
Contained metal
Tonnes
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold
Silver
Copper
000s
g/t
g/t
%
Koz
Koz
Mlbs
NEW AFTON
A&B Zones
Proven
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Probable
20,213
0.55
1.9
0.73
357
1,234
323
C-zone
Proven
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Probable
27,088
0.74
1.8
0.80
648
1,610
478
Total New Afton P&P
47,302
0.66
1.9
0.77
1,005
2,844
802
Mineral Resource Statement as at December 31, 2019
Measured & Indicated (Exclusive of Reserves)
Metal grade
Contained metal
Tonnes
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold
Silver
Copper
000s
g/t
g/t
%
Koz
Koz
Mlbs
NEW AFTON
A&B Zones
Measured
17,013
0.63
1.7
0.83
346
940
312
Indicated
9,759
0.44
2.6
0.71
138
825
154
A&B Zone M&I
26,773
0.56
2.1
0.79
484
1,765
466
C-zone
Measured
6,116
0.78
2.0
0.94
154
401
126
Indicated
12,727
0.71
2.1
0.83
292
852
233
C-zone M&I
18,843
0.74
2.1
0.86
446
1,254
359
HW Lens
Measured
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indicated
11,362
0.51
2.0
0.44
187
738
109
HW Lens M&I
11,362
0.51
2.0
0.44
187
738
109
Total New Afton M&I
57,008
0.61
2.1
0.74
1,118
3,754
933
Inferred
Metal grade
Contained metal
Tonnes
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold
Silver
Copper
000s
g/t
g/t
%
Koz
Koz
Mlbs
NEW AFTON
A&B Zone
6,367
0.34
1.3
0.35
70
272
49
C-zone
7,650
0.41
1.3
0.47
101
316
71
HW Lens
3
0.49
0.6
0.19
0
0
0
New Afton Inferred
14,022
0.38
1.3
0.42
172
589
121
62
Mineral Reserves have been estimated based on the following metal prices and foreign exchange rate criteria: Gold $1,275/oz, Silver $17.00/oz, Copper $3.00/lb, CAD:USD 1.30
Mineral Resources have been estimated based on the following metal prices: Gold $1,350/oz, Silver $18.00/oz, Copper $3.25/lb
MINING
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Mining Production Schedule
B3 and C-zone fully integrated mine plan
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Mining Production Details
Total tonnes mined
Mine Production
7,000,000
6,000,000
5,000,000
4,000,000
3,000,000
2,000,000
1,000,000
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Ore Mined
Waste Mined - Operating
Au Grade (g/t)
Cu Grade (%)
1.00
0.90
0.80
%)
0.70
g/t, Cu
0.60
0.50
(Au
grade
0.40
Metal
0.30
0.20
0.10
-
Potential Upside Incorporating SLC Zone
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Production & Grade
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Total
Ore Mined (k tonnes)
5,437
5,643
4,151
4,152
4,672
4,217
4,915
5,840
5,840
5,581
3,070
48,081
Mined Au Grade (Au g/t)
0.48
0.53
0.62
0.67
0.62
0.56
0.70
0.83
0.87
0.74
0.51
0.68
Au ounces mined (k oz)
84
95
82
89
93
76
111
155
163
133
50
1,049
Mined Cu Grade (%)
0.79
0.80
0.77
0.79
0.70
0.64
0.73
0.86
0.95
0.78
0.55
0.77
Cu pounds mined (M lbs)
94.7
99.4
70.8
71.9
72.2
59.7
79.1
110.9
122.3
96.2
37.2
819.6
Waste Mined - Op. (k tonnes)
47
12
95
161
0
197
565
415
320
504
294
2,563
Gold eq. ounces mined (k oz)1
260
330
249
258
263
216
297
416
450
359
137
2,977
Max production rates:Lift 1= 15.4ktpcd; B3= 10.5ktpcd; C-zone= 17.0ktpcd
Lift 1mine plan includes West Cave, East Cave, pillar recovery, East Cave recovery (SLC): 2020 - 2022
Pillar Recovery: retreat mining of the major apex pillars from the extraction level. Successfully initiated in two drives in 2019
East Cave recovery:5-level recovery mining plan using SLC mining method to recover reserves in closest area of East Cave and additional reserves below
B3block cave producing from 2021 - 2024
Ore is trucked with automated truck loading chutes to existing Lift 1 crusher
C-zoneblock cave producing from 2023 - 2029
Ore segregation planned to improve mill grades
Second crusher and conveyor system extension for materials handling to be installed
1 Gold eq. ounces for New Afton includes silver ounces and copper pounds converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of the market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using base case price
assumptions of $1,300 per gold ounce, $16 per silver ounce and $3.00 per pound copper.
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Development Physicals
Tonnes Mined
Mine Development
7,000,000
6,000
6,000,000
5,000
5,000,000
4,000
4,000,000
3,000
3,000,000
2,000
2,000,000
1,000
1,000,000
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
-
-
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Ore Mined (t)
Waste Mined - Capital (t)
Waste Mined - Operating (t)
Capital Development (Meters)
Development Meters
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Development Physicals
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Total
Capital Development Total (meters)
3,203
5,285
5,338
5,399
4,741
1,613
1,200
380
23,956
B3 Development (meters)
1,862
2,436
1,466
68
-
-
-
-
3,970
C-zone Development (meters)
1,341
2,849
3,872
5,331
4,741
1,613
1,200
380
19,986
Waste Mined - Cap. (k tonnes)
217
366
384
411
289
74
55
17
1,596
Max development rate = 450 m/month
B3 andC-zone Development restarted in 2019; significant ramp up to plan achieved
Further ramp up required in 2020; planned rates are in line with past performance
Maximizing Mill Throughput Throughout Life of Mine
84
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Mill Production
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Total
Ore Milled (k tonnes)
5,584
5,560
4,577
4,614
4,740
4,679
4,637
5,122
5,121
4,911
4,655
956
49,572
Au Grade (g/t)
0.47
0.53
0.59
0.63
0.62
0.53
0.73
0.89
0.92
0.78
0.47
0.40
0.67
Au Recovery (%)
81.5
82.1
87.0
87.3
86.4
81.5
88.3
87.7
87.9
87.9
85.6
85.9
86.1
Au Production (k oz)
68.8
77.9
74.4
81.1
81.1
65.4
96.0
128.7
133.6
108.8
60.2
10.5
917.8
Cu Grade (%)
0.78
0.81
0.75
0.75
0.70
0.62
0.76
0.93
1.01
0.83
0.50
0.41
0.76
Cu Recovery (%)
82.7
83.4
87.3
91.2
89.7
88.6
91.5
91.0
91.4
91.8
88.2
89.8
89.4
Cu Production (M lbs)
79.4
82.5
65.4
69.4
65.4
56.6
71.3
95.5
104.3
82.1
45.5
7.7
745.7
Au Eq. Production (k oz) 1
229.1
272.5
228.0
243.5
234.4
198.0
263.3
352.7
377.9
300.8
167.0
28.7
2,666.8
B3 andC-zone hypogene recovery model
Laboratory flotation behavior of hypogene B3 &C-zone ore different than West and East Cave
Relatively high recoveries for both copper and gold at a given grind size. Approximately 95% of copper contained in chalcopyrite and 3% in tennantite/enargite, both with historically high recoveries
Model forecasts recovery of82-86% Au, 86-90% Cu, for typical B3 & C-zone hypogene production grade range
Models include 0.8% recovery increase / 10 micron grind decrease
Lift 1 model used for B3 &C-zone mesogene ore
Basis of model
Rougher-cleanerflotation tests; 18 tests on 9 composite samples
1 Gold eq. ounces for New Afton includes silver ounces and copper pounds converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of the market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for 2020-LOM was calculated using base case price
85
assumptions of $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce and $3.00 per pound copper.
Historic Afton Pit Preferred Tailings Deposition Area
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: 2019 Current Tailings Operations
Historic Pit
Historic Afton TSF
NATSF
NATSF:
Sand recovery Spigot fines Water Storage
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: 2020 Tailings Operations
HATSF:
B3 Stabilization
Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS
Complete trafficability trials and improvements within NATSF stabilization footprint
NATSF:
Sand recovery
Spigot fines
Water Storage
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: H1 2021 to H2 2022 Tailings Operations
HATSF:
C-zone Stabilization
Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS
Thickener operations start to NATSF
•Site water inventory moved to Pothook
NATSF:
Pond removed
Thickened tailings deposition
Deposition plan focus
Trafficability
Closure grading
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: H1 2021 to H2 2022 Tailings Operations
Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS
Thickened tailings
Placement
Thickened tailings cyclone U/F
B3 Stab Area
Dewatering well
installationC-zone Stab Area
Stabilization end of Q2 2022:
B3 Stabilization and confirmation testing completed
C-zoneStabilization underway
Thickened tailings
Water reclaim to plant
Spillway location
Bleed water reclaim to Pothook
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: H2 2022 to LOM Tailings Operations
HATSF TAT Option
- SLC, Operation Flexibility ,etc.
Note - Stabilization areas shown for discussion only - NTS
TAT to HAOP
Pothook Water
Storage +0.25M m³
HATSF
Stabilization
Complete
NATSF
Stabilization
Complete
SUBSIDENCE
& STABILIZATION
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Updated Beck Model (January 2020)
NATSF
Figure taken from the Oct 2019 BECK Report
End of Lift 1 mining with Recovery and Pillar Mining. Includespost-mining flooding of the subsidence & pit areas. 6% overdraw used in this model for "Worst Case Subsidence"
NATSF
Figure taken from the January 2020 BECK Report
End of B3 and SLC mining. Includes post- mining flooding of the subsidence & pit areas. "Worst Case Subsidence" is currently being generated by an Applied Point Estimate Method
Modeling Demonstrates No NATSF Interaction Due to Lift 1 and Potentially B3
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Subsidence Project Plot
Model vs Observed Crack (Oct 2019)
BGC Projection plot updated September 2019
Modeling Correlates Well with Actual Field Measurements
New Afton Copper-Gold Mine
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Instrumentation Crack Mapping and Prisms
Subsidence is Well Instrumented With Real Time Data
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Instrumentation Sub Surface Monitoring
ELEXON
Subsurface Monitoring Improves Geological Structure Data
PERMITTING & EXECUTION
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: 2020 Permitting Activities
Milestone
Expected Time
B3
Permit Receipt
H1 2021
B3
Production
H2 2021
C-Zone Permit Receipt
H1 2022
C-Zone Production
H2 2023
Cash Flow Positive
Early and transparent engagement and consultations First Nation Partners and Key Stakeholders
Positive relationship with Government authorities has facilitated timely permitting
Government committed to 'keep Operating Mines Operating and BC Mines Competitive'
New Afton Mine
C-zone: Engineering Support
Underground
Mine
Expansion
Thickened &
Amended
Tailings (TAT)
Stabilization
Major Contractor1
Involvement to Date
2017 & 2019 materials handling study update
Hatch
2015 materials handling study
•
Fluor
•Phase 1 C-zone materials handling system trade-off studies &
detailed engineering
•2019
C-zone capital cost review
•
Wood (AMEC)
•
2015
C-zone capital cost estimate
•
2015
C-zone climate study
•
Itasca
•
Numerical modelling of caving and subsidence
•
Beck
•
Numerical modelling of caving and subsidence
•
Golder Associates
•
2014 hydrogeology study
•
Fluor
•
Phase 1 Engineering design
•
BGC Engineering
•
Engineer of Record for NATSF
•
Knight Piesold Consulting
•
Engineer of Record for HATSF
Risk identification workshop
SRK
TSF connectivity workshop
•ITRB
•Independent review of designs and ongoing activities
1 A large number of contractors and consultants have been used. Only the major contractors or consultants are shown for reasons of brevity
OPERATING & CAPITAL COSTS
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Operating Costs
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Total
Total net mining costs ($M)
43.5
56.0
62.4
56.7
46.6
47.1
41.5
43.7
52.9
50.3
40.7
9.4
507.2
Net Mining Cost
7.93
9.90
14.69
13.15
9.98
10.67
7.57
6.99
8.58
8.27
12.10
-
10.02
($ / tonne mined)
Tonnes mined (k tonnes)
5,484
5,654
4,246
4,314
4,672
4,414
5,480
6,255
6,160
6,085
3,364
-
50,644
Net Mining Unit Cost ($/tonne mined)
Net Mining Unit Costs
16.00
7,000,000
14.00
6,000,000
12.00
5,000,000
10.00
4,000,000
8.00
3,000,000
6.00
2,000,000
4.00
1,000,000
2.00
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
-
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Mining Unit Costs
Tonnes Mined (exc. Capitalized Waste)
Tonnes Mined
Increase in mining unit costs 2021 - 2024 due to reduced mining rate for smaller B3 block cave and increased haul distance
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Processing & Tailings Operating Costs
Milling Unit Cost $/t
14
Milling Unit Costs & Tonnes Milled
6,000
12
5,000
10
4,000
8
3,000
6
2,000
4
1,000
2
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Ore Milled (k tonnes)
Total Personnel ($/t)
Total Chemical & Reagents ($/t)
Total Energy ($/t)
Total Supplies & Consumables ($/t)
Total Maintenance ($/t)
Total Other Ops Expense ($/t)
Total G&A ($/t)
Tonnes Milled
2022 LOM Increased Costs with Cement Addition into Thickened Tailings
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Processing & Tailings Operating Costs
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Total
Total processing costs ($M)
44.1
45.7
45.7
52.5
54.9
52.3
52.6
54.0
53.1
54.2
50.3
19.4
534.7
Personnel ($/t)
2.47
2.59
3.32
3.27
3.07
2.92
2.94
2.66
2.62
2.73
2.81
6.26
2.95
Chemical & Reagents ($/t)
0.37
0.50
0.67
0.74
0.73
0.73
0.73
0.72
0.72
0.73
0.73
0.80
0.70
Energy ($/t)
1.52
1.59
1.85
1.98
1.89
2.17
2.05
1.92
1.92
1.96
2.02
3.46
1.96
Supplies & Consumables ($/t)
1.42
1.54
1.82
3.07
3.78
3.53
3.66
3.50
3.45
3.61
3.53
4.41
3.16
Maintenance ($/t)
0.40
0.52
0.61
0.57
0.61
0.66
0.62
0.56
0.58
0.75
0.46
0.65
0.59
Other Ops Expense ($/t)
1.24
1.05
1.20
1.24
1.03
0.69
0.84
0.72
0.64
0.79
0.77
2.72
0.93
G&A ($/t)
0.49
0.43
0.52
0.51
0.48
0.48
0.49
0.45
0.45
0.46
0.49
2.00
0.50
Processing Cost ($/tonne processed)
7.90
8.21
9.98
11.38
11.58
11.18
11.34
10.54
10.37
11.03
10.81
20.29
10.79
Total ore milled (k tonnes)
5,584
5,560
4,577
4,614
4,740
4,679
4,637
5,122
5,121
4,911
4,655
956
49,572
Increase in processing unit costs 2021 due to decrease in tonnes milled during B3
Further increase for2022-2025 due to cement, flocculant and coagulant costs as TAT comes online
Decrease starting 2026 due to increase in tonnes milled duringC-zone production period
2030 is a partial year of processing
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: G&A Operating Costs
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
Total
Total G&A Costs ($M)
12.8
16.0
15.3
14.8
15.0
14.9
14.7
14.6
14.6
14.4
14.4
8.2
1.4
158.2
General & Administration
($/t)
0.58
0.64
0.77
0.75
0.73
0.74
0.74
0.67
0.67
0.69
0.72
2.10
-
0.74
Safety ($/t)
0.40
0.46
0.56
0.55
0.52
0.55
0.53
0.49
0.49
0.51
0.53
1.55
-
0.54
Environment ($/t)
0.36
0.65
0.63
0.65
0.67
0.66
0.62
0.55
0.55
0.60
0.67
3.13
-
0.70
Human Resources ($/t)
0.19
0.19
0.27
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.38
-
0.20
Community ($/t)
-
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
-
0.02
Finance ($/t)
0.17
0.18
0.22
0.22
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.19
0.19
0.20
0.21
0.28
-
0.20
IT ($/t)
0.20
0.23
0.28
0.28
0.27
0.27
0.28
0.25
0.25
0.23
0.23
0.52
-
0.26
Warehouse ($/t)
0.40
0.41
0.49
0.49
0.50
0.50
0.51
0.46
0.46
0.48
0.51
0.50
-
0.48
Total G&A Costs ($/t)
2.29
2.88
3.34
3.20
3.16
3.19
3.16
2.85
2.85
2.93
3.09
8.61
-
3.19
Total Ore Milled (k tonnes)
5,584
5,560
4,577
4,614
4,740
4,679
4,637
5,122
5,121
4,911
4,655
956
-
49,572
Increase in site G&A unit costs in 2021 due to decrease in tonnes milled during B3
Decrease starting 2026 due to increase in tonnes milled duringC-zone production period
2030 is a partial year of processing
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Capital Costs
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Total
Lift 1 - Sustaining
18.7
29.6
4.8
3.5
0.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38.7
Tailings - Sustaining
1.5
1.0
0.2
0.2
0.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.4
B3 - Sustaining
21.9
29.7
27.4
3.5
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61.2
Capital Exploration - Sustaining
1.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
C-zone - Non-sustaining
26.5
95.5
98.7
136.0
104.4
25.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
460.2
C-zone - Sustaining
-
-
-
-
-
19.5
32.6
18.7
1.1
0.5
0.5
0.6
73.5
Total 1
70.4
155.9
131.2
143.1
105.6
45.1
32.6
18.7
1.1
0.5
0.5
0.6
635.0
Capital Expenditures
USD millions
180
160
140
•Internally funded capital strategy
120
•LOM Sustaining Capital = $175M; LOM Growth
100
Capital = $460M
80
60
40
20
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2020 NI 43-101 LOM
Lift 1 - Sustaining
Tailings - Sustaining
B3 - Sustaining
Exploration - Sustaining
C-zone - Non-Sustaining
C-zone - Sustaining
Mine Development and Defined Projects Executed by Integrated Teams
1. Capital spend does not include working capital movement of ($9M) in 2019, and $7M 2020 LOM.
OTHER OPPORTUNITIES
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Optimization Opportunities Being Evaluated in 2020
TAT - potential to increase recoveries, reduce cement requirements and operating costs
Use of paste thickener over high compression thickener
Optimization ofin-pit tailings deposition design
Subsidence and Stabilization
Optimization of stabilization designs based on better understanding of subsidence mechanisms
B3 Haul Truck Automation Project - potential optimization of B3 mining rate through use of automated trucks
RFP responses collected
Options being investigated
C-zone early conveyor installation - potential to install early material handling system to support C-zone decline development
First conveyor transfer chamber to be excavated Q1 2020
Engineering firm (Fluor) selected and trade off study kicked off
C-zone electrification - potential to reduce ventilation requirements and operating costs
Battery electric Toyota trial
Sandvik battery bolter field trial
Maclean BEV trial
EXPLORATION
Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration
Rainy River Mine
LOM Plan: Exploration Plan
NE Trend Target:Field reconnaissance exploration to assess the potential for shear hosted high grade gold discovery within ~15 km regional structural corridor has been completed in 2019. Two broader areas with coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalism have been defined for first pass exploration drilling in 2020.
Geological mapping, soil and rock sampling to assess the prospectivity of additional areas within the broader claims block will continue during 2020, with the objective to define drill-ready targets.
Permit application for drilling program has been submitted for a drilling campaign planned in the first half of 2020.
Target areas defined by coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalism for follow up reconnaissance drilling campaign
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - Near Mine (SLC)
SLC Mining Options Were Evaluated to Add Ore Reserve Inventory to the LOM
Underground drilling delineated and expand mineral resources within and below the SLC Zone
Delineated the SLC target area to M&I and added 3.6M tonnes of >0.4% CuEq of Mineral Resources
Based on the highlight intercepts, resource grades in line with theC-Zone with zones of high grade Cu-Au
Results are incorporated in the 2019 year end mineral resource update
Zone remains open to down plunge into the newly defined East Extension area
UG Drill Targets
SLC Drill Highlights
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Int. (m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
EA19-202
88
156
68
1.85
2.97
includes
94
122
28
2.89
4.33
EA19-204
132
157
25
2.48
0.74
includes
146
154
8
5.01
0.95
EA19-210
124
152
28
1.43
0.51
EA19-213
164
222
58
0.74
0.56
includes
164
174
10
1.42
1.34
EA19-215
74
106
32
1.75
2.42
122
152
30
1.64
0.90
includes
152
154
2
48.90
1.73
EA19-217
38
46
8
2.33
1.80
80
158
78
1.01
1.41
includes
82
130
48
1.27
1.96
158
160
2
20.00
2.52
160
176
16
2.08
0.31
includes
166
172
6
3.80
0.57
EA19-228
62
104
42
0.56
0.59
164
226
62
1.20
1.11
includes
172
200
28
1.98
1.70
EA19-230
50
135
85
1.31
1.57
113
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - Near Mine (D-zone)
D-Zone Exploration Targeting Scale or Greater Resource Growth
UG Drill Targets
D-Zoneunderground drilling testing for additional resources down plunge of the C-Zone reserve
Testing pinch and swell geometry to verify potential for zone of productive mineralization tore-widen laterally and down plunge
5,300m in 5 holes completed in Q4 2019
Main ore body is pinching at depth. Potential to define additional mineralization remains as an offset and/or continuation down plunge from SLC Zone within a newly interpreted parallel dilation zone.
Drill intercepts in the upperD-Zone appear to feature good widths and grade over an approximate 200-250m vertical extent
Based on exploration results, the D-Zone has the potential to add 10Mt of additional tonnage
2019 D-Zone Drill Highlights
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Int. (m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
EA19-224
784
790
6
0.15
0.40
EA19-241
556
570
14
0.78
0.27
668
674
6
0.44
0.47
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - Near Mine (D-zone)
UG Drill Targets
D-Zone Resource Estimate (within red dashed polygon)
Classification
Tonnes
Au
Cu
CuEq
Gold
Copper
Copper-Eq
000's
g/t
%
%
Koz's
Mlbs
Mlbs
Measured
2,251
0.78
0.90
1.44
56
45
72
Indicated
4,718
0.73
0.86
1.37
111
90
142
Total M&I
6,969
0.75
0.87
1.39
167
134
214
Inferred
2,750
0.39
0.60
0.87
35
36
53
D-Zone Drill Highlights
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Int. (m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
EA14-096
698
740
42
1.70
2.06
includes
722
738
16
1.98
2.53
EA14-097
554
642
88
0.88
1.17
includes
554
576
22
1.20
1.69
includes
586
614
28
1.04
1.43
EA14-104B
672
762
90
0.73
1.24
includes
674
688
14
0.82
1.83
includes
704
722
18
1.60
2.41
includes
750
762
12
0.99
1.26
EA14-107
676
780
104
0.97
1.10
includes
690
702
12
1.00
1.04
includes
720
740
20
1.26
0.98
includes
746
770
24
1.50
2.15
EA14-110
672
722
50
1.34
1.21
includes
674
686
12
1.76
1.51
includes
702
714
12
2.08
2.08
EA14-111
634
706
72
1.08
1.20
includes
634
648
14
1.77
1.02
includes
678
698
20
1.83
2.68
EA14-115
706
728
22
0.82
0.76
728
752
24
1.82
2.51
752
786
34
0.70
1.03
includes
752
766
14
0.80
1.50
EA14-124A
714
792
78
1.07
1.25
includes
714
736
22
1.49
1.49
includes
760
792
32
0.93
1.42
EA14-129A
658
724
66
1.33
1.67
includes
662
686
24
2.07
2.72
EA14-131
660
728
68
1.15
1.24
includes
660
684
24
2.08
2.12
Total MI&I
9,719
0.65
0.80
1.25
202
170
267
115
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - East Extension (SLC Deep)
Underground Drill Targets:identify zones of near mine mineralization to potentially extend life of mine
YTD: 7,158 meters in 13 holes were drilled at East Extension
East Extension exploration target drilling defined mineralization immediately beneath SLC resource area and down plunge at depth. Interpreted as a parallel dilation zone to the main ore body.
Drill hole results define significant intervals of highAu-Cu grade and indicate the potential for additional ore resource definition in this area, sub-parallel and to the east of C-Zone resource
East Extension Targets
Upper East Extension Highlights
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Int. (m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
Cu Eq. (%)
EA19-251
220
328
108
1.82
2.48
3.58
Includes
226
256
30
4.78
4.02
7.03
EA19-252
160
302
142
0.41
0.78
1.04
EA19-253
148
242
94
0.91
1.04
1.61
Includes
148
212
64
1.25
1.43
2.22
EA19-257
190
212
22
0.72
1.72
2.18
EA19-262
156
188
32
0.76
1.11
1.58
Includes
174
184
10
2.03
2.41
3.69
EA19-263
292
366
74
1.68
2.24
3.30
Includes
296
314
18
2.02
3.35
4.63
Includes
330
348
18
3.25
3.29
5.34
EA19-265
258
358
100
1.28
2.37
3.18
Includes
268
286
18
5.08
4.92
8.13
Includes
318
344
26
0.53
3.32
3.66
116
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - East Extension (SLC Deep)
Updated Interpretation: The New Afton ore body potentially consists of multiple dilatation zones host to mineralization. Currently identified two steeply plunging parallel dilatation ore zones.
•2020 drilling program planned to delineate and expand
Generalized Cross Section Oblique view to NE
mineral resources in Upper East Extension and to test the
potential of the Lower East Extension
An updated database, revised geological model, and resource estimate will be provided to the Mine Operation team bymid-year 2020 for review to evaluate the potential of converting additional resources to reserves
Dilation Zones - Plan View
New Afton Mine
LOM Plan: Exploration Potential - District
Preliminary Stages of Testing District Target Potential
Cherry Creek Corridor Target: exploration activities are progressing to drill targets refinement
12 km trend of prospective geochemical and geophysical anomalies located ~3 km from New Afton mill
45line-km geophysical IP survey completed at the end of August 2019
Significantnear-surface epithermal gold and underlying porphyry copper-gold system discovery potential
Phase 1 exploration drilling in Q1 2020 pending permit approval by Ministry of Energy and Mines
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Rob Chausse, EVP & CFO
Free Cash Flow from Operations
FCF from Operations
FCF from Operations ($M) - 2020 - 2030
500
2,500
2,216
400
2,000
(Cumulative)
1,646
300
1,500
Operations
200
1,000
fromFCF
100
500
-
-
(100)
(500)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
New Afton (base case pricing)
Rainy River (base case pricing)
Cumulative FCF From Operations
Cumulative FCF From Operations
(base case pricing)
(sensitivity pricing)
Delivering a Stronger Balance Sheet
120
Consolidated Life of Mine Highlights
Rainy River
2020-20241
2025-20281,4
LoM1
Sensitivity2
Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz)
312
255
289
289
Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$668
$669
$665
$670
AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$1,071
$790
$967
$973
Sustaining capital ($M) 3
$522
$64
$586
$586
Growth capital ($M) 3
$28
$28
$56
$56
Cumulative total cash flow ($M)
$243
$381
$557
$1,096
After-tax NPV5%
-
-
$421
$858
New Afton
2020-20241
2025-20301,4
LoM1
Sensitivity2
Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz)
235
284
260
221
Cash costs per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$679
$555
$610
$717
AISC per gold eq. oz. ($/oz)
$790
$596
$681
$801
Sustaining capital ($M)3
$121
$54
$175
$175
Growth capital ($M)3
$460
-
$460
$460
Cumulative total cash flow ($M)
$113
$946
$1,051
$1,092
After-tax NPV5%
-
-
$735
$766
Consolidated
2020-20241
2025-20301,4
LoM1
Sensitivity2
Avg. annual gold eq. production (k oz)
547
442
493
454
Sustaining capital ($M)3
$643
$118
$761
$761
Growth capital ($M)3
$488
$28
$516
$516
Cumulative total cash flow ($M)
$357
$1,290
$1,6075
$2,188
Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding
Assuming $1,300 per gold ounce, $16.00 per silver ounce, $3.00 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar
Assuming $1,550 per gold ounce, $17.50 per silver ounce, $2.75 per copper pound and a foreign exchange rate of 1.30 Canadian dollars to 1 US dollar
Sustaining and Growth Capital spend excludes working capital movement
2028 represents a partial year of production for Rainy River and 2030 represents a partial year of production for New Afton.
Consolidated LOM value includes a negative cash flow of $77 million post 2030 primarily for closure activities offset by salvage values
Free Cash Flow from Operations
FCF from Operations ($M) - 2020 - 2030
500
400
Strategic Initiatives
Capital Markets
Operationsfrom
300
200
FCF
100
-
(100)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
New Afton (base case pricing)
Rainy River (base case pricing)
Cumulative FCF From Operations
(base case pricing)
Delivering a Stronger Balance Sheet
2,500
2,216
2,000
(Cumulative)
1,646
1,500
Operations
1,000
fromFCF
500
-
(500)
2029 2030
Cumulative FCF From Operations (sensitivity pricing)
CLOSING REMARKS
Renaud Adams, President & CEO
NewGold:A Profitable Path Forward
Rainy River positioned for profitable operations with underground upside
Optimized C-zone mine plan drives solid free cash flow stream
Optimizing the balance sheet supported by a growing free cash flow stream
Re-launched exploration programs at Rainy River and New Afton
Blackwater re-evaluation provides optionality
Q&A
APPENDIX
Qualified Persons
The technical information was developed through the combined efforts of the Company's internal technical team and independent consultants including:
Francis McCann, General Manager / Principal Mining Engineer, AMC Consultants Toronto - QP for the Rainy River Open Pit Mineral Reserves Estimate and Open Pit Mining
Herbert A. Smith, Senior Principal Engineer, AMC Consultants Vancouver - QP for the Rainy River Underground Mineral Reserves Estimate and Underground Mining
Dinara Nussipakynova, Principal Geologist, AMC Consultants Vancouver - QP for the Rainy River Open Pit and Underground Resources Estimate
Ken Bocking, Golder Toronto - QP for Rainy River Waste dumps, Open Pit Overburden slopes studies
Ed Saunders - SRK Vancouver - QP for the Rainy River Open Pit Hard Rock Slopes studies
Andre Zerwer, Principal Geotechnical Engineer, BGC Sudbury - QP for the Rainy River Tailings Dam studies
Andrew Millar, Principal Metallurgist, AMC Brisbane - QP for the Rainy River Metallurgical studies
Twila Griffith, Senior Environmental Specialist, Rainy River Mine - QP for the Rainy River Environmental Study
Normand L. Lecuyer, P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton
David W. Rennie, P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton
Holger Krutzelmann, P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton
Luis Vasquez, M.Sc., P.Eng., Rosceo Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) - QP for technical information for New Afton
Glossary of terms
AISC:All-in Sustaining Costs
Au Eq. Oz.:Gold equivalent ounces
HAOP:Historic Afton Open Pit
HATSF:Historic Afton Tailings Storage Facility
K TPCD:Kilo Tonne per Calendar Day
M&I:Measured and Indicated
NATSF:New Afton Tailings Storage Facility
P&P:Proven and Probable
TAT:Thickened and Amended Tailings
UG:Underground
EMRS:East Mine Rock Stockpile (waste rock stockpile)
KTPD:Kilo Tonne per Day
LGO:Low Grade Ore
LOM:Life of mine
NAG:Net Acid Generating
OVB:Overburden
PCR:Principal Component Repairs
P&P:Proven and Probable
TMA:Tailings Management Area
WMRS:West Mine Rock Stockpile (waste rock stockpile)
WTP:Water Treatment Plant
NotestoMineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
1.
New Gold's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM standards, which are incorporated
by reference in NI 43-101.
2.
All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for New Gold's properties and projects are effective December 31, 2019.
3.
New Gold's year-end 2019 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated based on the following metal prices and foreign
exchange (FX) rate criteria:
Gold
Silver
Copper
FX
$/ounce
$/ounce
$/pound
CAD:USD
Mineral Reserves
$1,275
$17.00
$3.00
1.30
Mineral Resources
$1,375
$19.00
$3.25
1.30
4.
Lower cut-offs for the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are outlined in the following table:
Mineral Property
Mineral Reserves
Mineral Resources
Lower Cut-off
Lower Cut-off
O/P direct processing:
0.46 - 0.49 g/t AuEq
0.44 - 0.45 g/t AuEq
Rainy River
O/P low grade material:
0.30 g/t AuEq
0.30 g/t AuEq
U/G direct processing:
2.20 g/t AuEq
2.00 g/t AuEq
New Afton
Main Zone - B1 & B2 Blocks:
USD$ 21.00/t
All Resources 0.40% CuEq
B3 Block & C-zone
USD$ 24.00/t
Blackwater
O/P direct processing:
0.26 - 0.38 g/t AuEq
All Resources: 0.40 g/t AuEq
O/P low grade material:
0.32 g/t AuEq
5.New Gold reports its Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and technical feasibility, do not have demonstrated economic viability, and are likewise exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
NotestoMineral Reserve and Resource Estimates (cont'd)
Mineral Resources are classified as measured, indicated and inferred based on relative levels of confidence in their estimation and on technical and economic parameters consistent with the methods considered to be most suitable to their potential commercial extraction. The designators 'open pit' and 'underground' may be used to indicate the envisioned mining method for different portions of a resource. Similarly, the designators 'direct processing' and 'lower grade material' may be applied to differentiate material envisioned to be mined and processed directly from material to be mined and stored separately for future processing. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing and other risks and relevant issues. Additional details regarding Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimation, classification, reporting parameters, key assumptions and associated risks for each of New Gold's material properties are provided in the respective NI43-101 Technical Reports, which will be available at www.sedar.com within 45 days of New Gold's press release dated February 13, 2020 with respect to the Rainy River and New Afton updated life of mine plans.
The preparation of New Gold's consolidated statement and estimation of mineral reserves has been completed under the oversight and review of Mr. Andrew Croal, Director of Technical Services for the Company. Mr. Croal is a Professional Engineer and member of the Association of Professional Engineers Ontario. Preparation of New Gold's consolidated statement and estimation of mineral resources has been completed under the oversight and review of Mr. Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geoscientist and member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Mr. Croal and Mr. Della Libera are "Qualified Persons" as defined by NI43-101.
Endnotes
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. READERS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES
Information concerning the properties and operations of New Gold has been prepared with Canadian standards for reporting of mineral resource estimates, which differ in some respects from United States standards. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "inferred mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced in this presentation are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines, May 2014 (the "CIM Standards"). Until recently, the CIM Standards differed significantly from standards in the United States. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, as required under NI 43-101. Accordingly, during this period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or mineral reserves contained or referenced in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies.
Readers are cautioned that "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances. The term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserves". Readers should not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. Readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
The scientific and technical information relating to the operation of New Gold's operating mine's and Mineral Reserves contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Croal, Director, Technical Services of New Gold. The scientific and technical information relating to Mineral Resources and exploration activities and results contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera Director, Exploration of New Gold. All other scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Eric Vinet, Vice President of New Gold. Mr. Croal is a Professional Engineer and member of the Association of Professional Engineers Ontario. Mr. Petersen is a Professional Geoscientist and a member of Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia and Professional Geoscientists Ontario. Mr. Vinet is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Croal, Mr. Della Libera and Mr. Vinet are "Qualified Persons" for the purposes of NI 43-101. No limitations were imposed on Messrs. Croal, Libera or Vinet with respect to the verification of the data contained herein. Further detail about the mineral resource and reserve estimates, including assumptions, parameters, risks and data verification measures, will be available in the updated technical reports to be filed by the Company within 45 days following the date of New Gold's press release dated February 13, 2020 with respect to the Rainy River and New Afton updated life of mine plans.
Non-GAAPMeasures
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(1) ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS
"All-in sustaining costs" per ounce is a non-GAAP financial measure. Consistent with guidance announced in 2013 by the World Gold Council, an association of various gold mining
companies from around the world of which New Gold is a member, New Gold defines "all-in sustaining costs" per ounce as the sum of total cash costs, capital expenditures that are
sustaining in nature (as presented in the cash flow statement), corporate general and administrative costs, capitalized and expensed exploration that is sustaining in nature and
environmental reclamation costs, all divided by the ounces of gold sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides further transparency
into costs associated with producing gold and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's operating performance, its ability to generate
free cash flow from current operations and its overall value. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial measure. All-in sustaining costs presented
do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under
IFRS. Further details regarding historical all-in sustaining costs and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying New Gold's financial
statements filed from time to time on www.sedar.com.
(2) SUSTAINING CAPITAL
"Sustaining capital" is a non-GAAP financial measure as well as "sustaining lease". New Gold defines sustaining capital as net capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation
of its gold producing assets. A sustaining lease is similarly a capital lease payment that is sustaining in nature. To determine sustaining capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow
related to mining interests from its statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are non-sustaining or growth capital. Management uses sustaining capital and other
sustaining costs, to understand the aggregate net result of the drivers of all-in sustaining costs other than total cash costs. Sustaining capital and sustaining lease are intended to provide
additional information only, does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
(3) TOTAL CASH COSTS
"Total cash costs" per ounce is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, a worldwide association of suppliers of
gold and gold products that ceased operations in 2002. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of
other companies. New Gold reports total cash costs on a sales basis. The Company believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability
to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital expenditures and working capital needs. This measure, along with sales, is considered to be a key indicator of the
Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. Total cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and
administration costs, royalties, production taxes, and realized gains and losses on fuel contracts, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs and net of by-
product sales. Total cash costs are then divided by ounces of gold sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. Co-product cash costs remove the impact of other metal sales that are produced as
a by-product of gold production and apportion the cash costs to each metal produced on a percentage of revenue basis, and subsequently divides the amount by the total ounces of gold
or silver or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. Unless otherwise indicated, all total cash cost information in this presentation is net of
by-product sales. This data is furnished to provide additional information and is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total cash costs and co-product cash costs presented do not have a
standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for
measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under GAAP. Further
details regarding historical total cash costs and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying New Gold's financial statements filed from time to
time on www.sedar.com.
(4) FREE CASH FLOW
"Free cash flow" is defined as operating cash flow less sustaining capital expenditures.
(5) GROWTH CAPITAL
"Growth capital" is a non-GAAP financial measure. New Gold terms non-sustaining capital costs to be "growth capital", which are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital
expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. To determine growth capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow
related to mining interests from its statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are sustaining capital. Growth capital is intended to provide additional information only, does
not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
New Gold Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 23:08:11 UTC