NEW HOME COMPANY INC

(NWHM)
New Home : Commitment to Attainable Homeownership in the Inland Empire Expands to Nova Rancho Cucamonga

06/22/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

NEW HOME announces plans for Nova, a neighborhood of 135 townhomes and flats within The Resort, a vibrant urban village taking shape in Rancho Cucamonga.

ALISO VIEJO, CA (June 24, 2019) - As part of its commitment to attainable homeownership in the Inland Empire, The New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) today announced plans for Nova, a neighborhood of 135 three-story townhomes and single-stacked flats within The Resort, a vibrant master-planned urban village by Lewis Community Developers taking shape in southeast Rancho Cucamonga close to jobs, shopping, entertainment and transportation.

For NEW HOME, Nova Rancho Cucamonga represents an approach to homeownership which focuses on attainability through a balance of cost, space and connectivity, while offering its customers a choice in how they want to live. With construction now underway, the residences, designed by Woodley Architectural Group, will be offered in three floorplans ranging from 879 to 1,222 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two and one-half baths. Nova buyers will have the opportunity to choose their interiors from a fresh palette of design-inspired colors and schemes, making the personalization process fun and easy. And with pricing anticipated to begin in the high $300,000s, Nova will offer the lowest starting price point in The Resort and surrounding area.

'Like California as a whole, the Inland Empire is in need of attainably priced housing, and our team is committed to creating innovative and highly designed solutions to meet the demand,' said Joan Marcus Webb, Chief Marketing Officer for NEW HOME.'We believe that first-time buyers, young couples and empty nesters would prefer home ownership with reasonable mortgages. With today's historic low interest rates, we think Nova will offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity in Rancho Cucamonga.'

NEW HOME plans to open an on-site Sales Pod at Nova this August, with pre-opening sales expected to start in September. A Grand Opening debut with model homes is currently planned for early 2020.

The Resort is located on the site of a former golf course near a Metrolink station and employment centers. The 160-acre masterplan provides a setting for living and playing in an intimate, personal community. High-density homes will be surrounded by unique open spaces with seating for outdoor life, a turf play area for children and a multi-layered connective network that generates a dynamic, people-centric built environment. The Nova neighborhood will feature a Zen Garden ideal for gathering and relaxation.

To sign up for the Nova Rancho Cucamonga interest list and receive updates on the community, visit www.LiveNovaRC.com

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NWHM.' It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of 'The Eliant' for Best Overall Customer Experiencein the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards. NEW HOME was twice named to the Inc. MagazineFounders 40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.

###

Media Contact: Mike Hoye

Paolucci Salling & Martin Communication Arts | Public Relations

(310) 346-0845 (mobile) or mhoye@PSMCommArts.com

Disclaimer

The New Home Company Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 00:39:02 UTC
