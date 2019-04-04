New Home : Neighborhood Announced Within the Gated Village of Bedford in South Corona

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (April 4, 2019) - Bedford, the thoughtfully designed, gated village in South Corona, California, continues to grow its residential offerings with the arrival of its newest neighborhood Parson. Master developer The New Home Company ('NEW HOME,' NYSE: NWHM), who along with Tri Pointe Homes and Woodside Homes introduced the first three neighborhoods at Bedford last fall, will unveil Parson, a collection of 80 single-family court homes, set to open on April 6, 2019.

Bedford, which is planned by NEW HOME to include more than 1,600 homes upon completion, is the first residential community of this scale to arrive in Corona in more than 15 years. The village is set in a scenic locationsouthwest of the Cajalco Road and I-15 interchange, which is currently being improved with direct access to a new toll lane, on the site of a former lemon grove near the Santa Ana foothills. In addition to the array of new residences and recreational amenities, the community includes more than 50 acres of open space, parks and a vast network of trails.

'Bedford is quickly emerging as a community unlike any other in the Inland Empire, a region we are vested in and will remain committed to for years to come,' said Larry Webb, Chief Executive Officer for NEW HOME. 'Our vision for Bedford was to create something special that stood apart in quality, design and attainability. Parson is the latest addition to that vision, and we look forward to bringing these homes to market when we debut the model homes on April 6.'

Parson will be NEW HOME's second collection of residences at Bedford . The single-family homes, designed by JZMK Partners, will be presented in two-story paired designs within an eight-pack motor court configuration. Residences will range in living space from 1,631 to 2,031 square feet. Each plan includes three bedrooms plus a living room, dining room and kitchen islands with seating for meals and entertaining. Two of the Parson plans will include designated tech spaces for those working from home or for buyers looking to gather for family projects. A third plan will feature private baths for each bedroom. All plans include a two-car garage. Prices are expected to begin in the mid $400,000s.

Parson will join Citron by Tri Pointe Homes, Nova by Woodside Homes and Whitney by NEW HOME, all of which are actively selling and have homebuyers moving in now.

Citron is a collection of 101 row townhomes designed by Woodley Architectural Group. The two-story residences range from 1,231 to 1,539 square feet with three bedrooms and two and one-half baths. Each plan includes a direct access, two-car garage and an open-concept layout with a great room, dining area and a kitchen island with seating for casual dining. Prices begin in the high $300,000s.

Nova consists of 96 single-family homes designed by Bassenian Lagoni Architects and range from 1,749 to 2,240 square feet with three to four bedrooms and an option for a fifth bedroom, and two and one-half to three baths with an option for a fourth bathroom. Nova offers two-story detached residences with private rear yards in a six-pack motor court configuration. Each plan includes a Great Room and kitchen island with seating for casual dining. Prices begin in the low $500,000s.

Whitney is a neighborhood of 41 single-family detached homes designed by Bassenian Lagoni Architects, featuring 2,767 to 3,164 square feet with four to five bedrooms and up to five baths. The two-story homes will be offered in three plans on lots with views, loggias for seamless indoor/outdoor living and options for multi-generational suites. Prices begin in the high $500,000s.

Bedford offers a range of amenities to its homeowners. These include a recreational complex called the Hudson House, several conveniently located parks and on-street bike lanes. Open to the public will be a multi-purpose trail along the restored Bedford Canyon Wash, and pathways for walking and cycling. The Hudson House serves as the Bedford social hub, featuring three pools and spa, lounge areas overlooking the natural open space, multi-purpose room, Sidecar Bar, barbecues, Kiwi Corner tot lot and a collection of indoor/outdoor spaces for events.

An estimated 10 acres have been earmarked for new retail, office, entertainment, lodging and other commercial businesses in the Bedford Marketplace, planned to open by 2021. In addition, The Crossings at Corona and The Shops at Dos Lagos, offering premier restaurants, shopping and entertainment, are just minutes from Bedford. For more information on Bedford and to join the Interest Registry, visit www.LiveBedford.com.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NWHM.' It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of 'The Eliant' for Best Overall Customer Experiencein the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Award's multi-divisional builder segment. NEW HOME was twice named to the Inc. MagazineFounders 40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.

