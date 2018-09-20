New Home : Wins “Community of the Year” in Northern and Southern California at Prestigious Homebuilding Awards Shows

The New Home Company Wins 'Community of the Year' in Northern and Southern California at Prestigious Homebuilding Awards Shows

From Sacramento to San Diego, from view-oriented single-family residences to luxury townhomes and flats, NEW HOME earns top honors at MAME Awards and ICON Awards.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (September 20, 2018) - Continuing its success of building California's most awarded communities, The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) earned 'Community of the Year' honors at last weekend's Northern California MAME Awards and San Diego ICON Awards. Both awards programs recognize the homebuilding industry's best in design, marketing and professional achievement for their respective regions.

The 2018 MAME Awards, presented by the North State Building Industry Association, were held on Friday, September 14. NEW HOME won 'Detached Community of the Year' for Canyon View in Rocklin, California.

Canyon View is a collection of 92 spacious single-family detached residences set on some of the largest view-oriented homesites within the master-planned community of Whitney Ranch. NEW HOME shared the prestigious MAME Award with its Canyon View design partners, including Woodley Architectural Group, Meridian Interiors, Roach + Campbell Landscape Architecture and Paolucci Salling & Martin Communication Arts (PS&M).

NEW HOME's success at the MAME Awards carried over to the following evening at the 2018 ICON Awards, presented by the Building Industry Association of San Diego. NEW HOME won 'Attached Community of the Year' for Promontory, a successful neighborhood of luxury townhomes and flats in the master-planned community of Civita in San Diego's Mission Valley. The modern residences at Promontory were designed by Woodley Architectural Group. NEW HOME also shared the award with Studio Mosaic Interior Design, C2 Collaborative Landscape Architecture and PS&M.

'For us to win two Community of the Year Awards on the same weekend, in two unique California markets, and for two distinctly different product types, is as exciting as it gets for us,' said NEW HOME Chief Marketing Officer, Joan Marcus Webb. 'Our mission is to be rewarded for the exceptional design of every home we build-big or small, detached or attached. These awards validate the hard work we put forth every day for our customers.'