The New Home Company : Names Miek Harbur Senior Vice President, General Counsel

The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) today announced that Miek Harbur has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

Harbur was promoted from her previous position of Vice President, General Counsel. She joined NEW HOME in January 2016 and since then has expanded her role for the publicly traded company from her initial focus on securities and corporate governance matters to oversight over all risk management and legal functions within the organization. Some of Harbur’s key responsibilities include regulatory and compliance oversight, corporate governance, finance and capital markets transactions, insurance, litigation management, real estate transactions and joint venture structuring.

“Miek joined our company over three years ago, and in that time has grown tremendously in her general counsel position,” said John Stephens, Chief Financial Officer for NEW HOME. “She has demonstrated excellent business judgment and is a trusted advisor for our Executive Management Team and Board of Directors. She contributes to many aspects of our company and we are thankful to have her as part of the team.”

Prior to NEW HOME, Harbur worked at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP where she served as corporate counsel to a variety of public and private companies, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance and securities law matters, strategic investments, and general corporate advice.

Harbur received her Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Emory University in Atlanta.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. For more information about the company or its current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.

