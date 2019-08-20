Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Home Company Inc    NWHM

NEW HOME COMPANY INC

(NWHM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/20 10:17:03 am
3.92 USD   +0.26%
10:01aTHE NEW HOME COMPANY : Names Miek Harbur Senior Vice President, General Counsel
BU
07/30NEW HOME : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30NEW HOME : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The New Home Company : Names Miek Harbur Senior Vice President, General Counsel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) today announced that Miek Harbur has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005151/en/

The New Home Company Names Miek Harbur Senior Vice President, General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

The New Home Company Names Miek Harbur Senior Vice President, General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

Harbur was promoted from her previous position of Vice President, General Counsel. She joined NEW HOME in January 2016 and since then has expanded her role for the publicly traded company from her initial focus on securities and corporate governance matters to oversight over all risk management and legal functions within the organization. Some of Harbur’s key responsibilities include regulatory and compliance oversight, corporate governance, finance and capital markets transactions, insurance, litigation management, real estate transactions and joint venture structuring.

“Miek joined our company over three years ago, and in that time has grown tremendously in her general counsel position,” said John Stephens, Chief Financial Officer for NEW HOME. “She has demonstrated excellent business judgment and is a trusted advisor for our Executive Management Team and Board of Directors. She contributes to many aspects of our company and we are thankful to have her as part of the team.”

Prior to NEW HOME, Harbur worked at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP where she served as corporate counsel to a variety of public and private companies, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance and securities law matters, strategic investments, and general corporate advice.

Harbur received her Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Emory University in Atlanta.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. For more information about the company or its current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW HOME COMPANY INC
10:01aTHE NEW HOME COMPANY : Names Miek Harbur Senior Vice President, General Counsel
BU
08/12NEW HOME CO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/30NEW HOME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/30NEW HOME CO INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/30NEW HOME : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30NEW HOME CO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/30NEW HOME : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
BU
07/30NEW HOME : Larry Webb to Become Executive Chairman of The New Home Company; Leon..
BU
07/01THE NEW HOME COMPANY : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confer..
BU
06/26NEW HOME : Africa - The new home for trade
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 567 M
EBIT 2019 2,98 M
Net income 2019 2,32 M
Debt 2019 213 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 78,6 M
Chart NEW HOME COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
New Home Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW HOME COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,91  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Webb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonard S. Miller President & Chief Operating Officer
John M. Stephens CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gregory P. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sam Bakhshandehpour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW HOME COMPANY INC-25.24%79
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-4.17%20 466
D.R. HORTON38.98%17 814
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD15.94%11 861
PULTEGROUP25.09%8 915
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS35.31%7 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group