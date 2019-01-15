Log in
NEW HOME COMPANY INC (NWHM)
01/15 04:02:01 pm
7.06 USD   +4.44%
The New Home Company : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/15/2019 | 07:01pm EST

The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 before the market opens on Friday, February 15, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time) on that same day to review the results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com. To listen to the webcast live, go to the site approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13686678
The playback can be accessed through March 15, 2019.

About The New Home Company

THE NEW HOME COMPANY is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a next generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

The Company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.NWHM.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 708 M
EBIT 2018 15,5 M
Net income 2018 11,3 M
Debt 2018 274 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 138 M
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Webb Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonard S. Miller Chief Operating Officer
John M. Stephens CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gregory P. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sam Bakhshandehpour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW HOME COMPANY INC29.25%138
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD4.11%21 860
D.R. HORTON14.25%14 456
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.79%10 460
PERSIMMON15.49%9 133
PULTEGROUP7.20%7 825
