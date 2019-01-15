The New Home Company : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) today announced that the Company will
release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018
before the market opens on Friday, February 15, 2019. The Company will
also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties
beginning at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time) on that same
day to review the results, discuss recent events and conduct a
question-and-answer period.
Webcast:
The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the
Company’s website at www.NWHM.com.
To listen to the webcast live, go to the site approximately 15 minutes
prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and
install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be
available on the Company’s website for a limited time.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at
least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-0789
International:
1-201-689-8562
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International:
1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13686678
The playback can be
accessed through March 15, 2019.
About The New Home Company
THE NEW HOME COMPANY is a publicly traded company listed on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a next generation
homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative
and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select
growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern
California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.
The Company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. For more
information about the Company and its new home developments, please
visit the Company's website at www.NWHM.com.
