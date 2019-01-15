The New Home Company : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 before the market opens on Friday, February 15, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time) on that same day to review the results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com. To listen to the webcast live, go to the site approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-0789

International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13686678

The playback can be accessed through March 15, 2019.

About The New Home Company

THE NEW HOME COMPANY is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a next generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

The Company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.NWHM.com.

