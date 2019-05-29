The New Home Company : is the Nation's First Homebuilder to Offer Savant® Breaker-Companion Modules as Ultimate Energy Management and Lighting Control Solution

Savant, a leader in smart home technology, will be entering a
first-of-its-kind partnership with The New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE:
NWHM) to specify Savant’s revolutionary Breaker-Companion Modules into
energy efficient residences in California. These highly intelligent
modules have been designed to snap into most standard breaker panels and
enable homeowners to add energy management services to their smart home
functionality and enhance their lifestyle while meeting California’s
strict Title 24 energy regulations.
Smart Breaker-Companion Modules
Savant’s industry-first energy management and centralized lighting
control modules offer functionality found with no smart home solution.
The modules were designed for easy installation into standard electrical
panels, including the Square D QO panels by Schneider utilized by NEW
HOME. The compact size of each module ensures design application
flexibility and ease of installation. Because the modules can be used
for many individual electrical load applications throughout the home and
are fully compatible with the Savant control ecosystem, NEW HOME has a
tremendous opportunity to deliver better smart home functionality,
critical energy usage and utility grade reporting data across all
electrical load types as well as the foundation for a net-zero compliant
home design.
“Savant and NEW HOME are both innovation leaders in their respective
industries and driven to provide new homeowners with the absolute best
smart home experience that now includes highly efficient energy
management solutions for their intelligent living spaces,” commented Dan
Ross, Director of Builder Sales at Savant. “This groundbreaking
partnership is a significant step forward to include energy and wellness
as part of the standard Savant smart home experience.”
Savant Breaker-Companion Modules Now Apple HomeKit Compatible
Savant is the first smart home ecosystem to offer Breaker-Companion
Modules controllable via Apple HomeKit. Savant’s entire lighting lineup
is also HomeKit compatible including Savant Smart Bulbs, DMX LED Light
Strips, DMX and 0-10V lighting fixtures and any third party fixture
connected to Savant’s DMX or 0-10V controllers. Savant’s
HomeKit-compatible lighting solutions can be controlled using Savant’s
standalone TrueImage Lighting app or as part of a larger home automation
ecosystem utilizing the award-winning Savant Pro app.
Lighting for Health and Wellness
Enhanced health and wellness are a top priority for both Savant and NEW
HOME. Toward this end, Savant is developing intelligent automation that
will not only allow lights to be set at certain levels and color
temperatures based on executed scenes, but also allow for a single room
or entire homes to be put into a default circadian rhythm mode
mitigating circadian cycle disruption and promoting better health and
wellness.
“Our partnership with Savant is a crucial component of our new corporate
initiative—called EVO Home Tech—which is dedicated to updating today’s
new homes with tomorrow’s ideas,” said Megan Eltringham, Corporate Vice
President of Marketing for NEW HOME. “As we strategically unveil the EVO
program throughout 2019, we will offer new homes with modern digital
design for increased connectivity, customization and wellness. The
advanced home integration systems from Savant will allow our buyers to
centralize and control utilities for increased convenience, cost savings
and overall peace of mind. This relationship is a huge breakthrough for
our industry, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”
Savant will be showcasing their Breaker-Companion Modules and other
smart home and lighting solutions at the PCBC tradeshow, Booth 551 — May
30th, May 31st in San Francisco.
For more information on Savant, visit savant.com.
For additional information on NEW HOME, visit NWHM.com.
