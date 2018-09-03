New Hope : (03/09/18) Major community project for Oakey area Read More >

Log in
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED (NHC)

NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED (NHC)
New Hope : (03/09/18) Major community project for Oakey area

09/03/2018 | 06:42am CEST

Local collaboration on the delivery of a major Community Development Project is well underway with a series of community workshops wrapping up on Tuesday in Kulpi.

Designed to develop ideas from local communities themselves for how best a project can serve their local area, the workshops were facilitated by the New Acland Community Reference Group, with the help of University of Southern Queensland's Institute for Resilient Regions.

The Kulpi workshop was preceded by a Maclagan workshop on Monday night, and two more workshops in Goombungee and Oakey last week.

Locals were invited to collaborate firstly on what they see as a priority and then on how best that project could serve their local area.

Emerging themes have included: community infrastructure, local skills for local industries, indigenous community and economic development, community health, environmental health, and support for local business and entrepreneurship.

Input from the four workshops will now be collated to inform the broader Community Development Project.

Community members are encouraged to continue to collaborate with the New Acland Community Reference Group and the Institute for Resilient Regions on the Project by contacting Community Liaison Bec Meacham on 0418 534 575.

Disclaimer

New Hope Corporation Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 04:41:00 UTC
