Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  New Hope Corporation Limited    NHC   AU000000NHC7

NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED (NHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

New Hope : (10/09/18) Meet Peter Woods, Mitigating Risk - with a Volvo! Read More >

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Motor racing involves a fair degree of risk so who better to have on your team than a risk management expert.

In most racing teams however your risk expert is not usually the driver.

For New Hope Group Corporate Risk and Internal Audit Manager, Peter Woods, doing a few laps in his Group C touring car makes for the perfect weekend.

And in true risk management style, Peter mitigates potential risk by racing a Volvo.

'I've been around cars for a long time and enjoy restoring and racing them,' Peter said.

'But we don't have a big budget so we call it a win if we can put the car back on the trailer at the end of the weekend with no damage.

'I'm currently driving the Volvo 242 GT originally driven by Spencer Martin and David McKay which finished 20th at Bathurst in 1979.

'I may not be the fastest around the track but in the Heritage Touring Car Class it's more about having fun, giving each other racing room and bringing the cars home intact.'

Peter's tactics obviously paid off last year as he took out the 2-3 litre Championship title in the Heritage Touring Car Group C category.

'I tried racing a Group A Commodore but you really need deep pockets for that,' Peter said.

'We are entered in the Baskerville Historics in Tasmania later this month (21-23 September) and we currently lead the 2-3 litre class in the 2018 Championship.

Peter has been treasurer of the HSV Owners Club of Queensland for the past 10 years.

'When you turn up to committee meetings of any organisation and they find out you are an accountant the gig's up,' Peter said.

'I've been treasurer of the school P&C, the Hockey club and I still do pro-bono audits for a small number of organisations.

'It's a trap a lot of accountants fall into but it's also something I enjoy.'

Peter has been with New Hope Group for the past 29 years, the last seven at the Brookwater offices.

'I started with the company as an accountant at the New Hope underground mine at Swanbank in 1989,' Peter said.

'Now I spend my days auditing the various divisions of the business and maintaining the corporate risk function.

'Being able to tinker with my cars and get out and race them from time to time is a great diversion from what is, at times, quite an intense work environment.'

During his time with New Hope Peter has seen the company end operations, start new projects, and operate in a high risk environment, but he says a few stick out to him.

'New Hope is a very resilient and fair company,' he said.

'When I started on a 12 month promise of employment, people would joke around with me when I was heading to work with an Ipswich coal company because they were beginning to all shut down.'

'Now here I am 29 years later, and New Hope is still going strong.'

Disclaimer

New Hope Corporation Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 02:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMIT
04:47aNEW HOPE : (10/09/18) Meet Peter Woods, Mitigating Risk - with a Volvo! Read Mor..
PU
09/03NEW HOPE : (03/09/18) Major community project for Oakey area Read More >
PU
08/09NEW HOPE : (09/08/18) New Hope wins big at Australian Business Awards Read More ..
PU
08/06WESFARMERS : to Sell Bengalla Coal-Mine Stake to New Hope for A$860 Million
DJ
08/02NEW HOPE : (02/08/18) Oakey students jump start science week Read More >
PU
07/31NEW HOPE : (31/07/18) Japan’s future coal leaders look to New Acland Mine ..
PU
07/26NEW HOPE : (26/07/18) State accolade for hybrid mining technology Read More >
PU
07/25NEW HOPE : (25/07/18) New Acland Mine case study for African academics Read More..
PU
07/06NEW HOPE : (06/07/18) Funding for Oakey region health and infrastructure Read Mo..
PU
06/29NEW HOPE : (29/06/18) Science alive at Oakey high school Read More >
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : $2.45 Billion Acquisition Of Rio Tinto Assets Creates Austra.. 
2015RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Zooming In On Attractive M&A Candidates 
2015WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Global Equities Ending Brutal Quarter In The Green 
2015Rio offloads Australian coal mine for $606M 
2015New Hope Looks Good, But Is Free Cash Flow Negative 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 022 M
EBIT 2018 337 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Finance 2018 430 M
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 9,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 3 009 M
Chart NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Hope Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,08  AUD
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shane O. Stephan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Robert Dobson Millner Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Boyd Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. Busch Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
William Hamilton Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED44.80%2 138
GLENCORE-24.12%54 512
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.47%53 011
COAL INDIA8.97%24 669
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-1.35%11 766
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.01%8 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.