New Hope : (12/08/19) Jeebropilly hosts intense rescue challenge Read More >

Jeebropilly, the last operating coal mine in the Ipswich Region, recently hosted one of the most intense mines rescue challenges on record.

Seven teams from across Queensland and one from NSW took part in the 12 hour test of endurance and skill with events ranging from firefighting, rescue from height, multi-casualty triage, search and rescue and extraction from a car crash.

Champions from the past two years, New Acland Coal, were this year relegated to second place by the team from Dawson, Anglo American in a hotly contested event.

Third place this year went to Commodore, Downer EDI with Dawson also winning Best Team Captain and New Hope's Bengalla team winning Best Medic.

While not technically from Southern Queensland, the Bengalla team were invited to compete and share in the learning experience.

New Acland Training and Emergency Response Coordinator, Grant McDonald, said while the competition was important the event is more about sharing knowledge.

'Of course each team wants to do their best on the day and gain bragging rights,' Grant said. 'But the opportunity to learn from each other and pick up new skills is really what the event is about.'