NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED

(NHC)
New Hope : (20/02/19) Notice to creditors Read More >

02/19/2019

TO the creditors of the parties listed as Defendants in the Schedule of Parties below.

TAKE NOTICE that on 1 February 2019, New Hope Corporation Limited ACN 010 653 844 and a number of its subsidiaries, together listed as Plaintiffs in the Schedule of Parties below, commenced proceedings in the Commercial List of the NSW Supreme Court, Case Number 2019/35120 (Proceedings). The Proceedings relate to certain assertions made by Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal Pty Ltd ACN 131 210 038, the Nineteenth Defendant, regarding a Deed of Cross Guarantee entered into by the Plaintiffs on 31 July 2012.

On 19 February 2019, the Supreme Court of New South Wales at Law Courts Building, Queens Square, Sydney, made orders in the Proceedings that Northern Energy Corporation Limited (administrators appointed) ACN 081 244 395 represent all persons (whether now ascertained or ascertainable or not) (collectively, Creditors) who are not otherwise parties to the Proceedings and to whom now or at any future time a Debt (whether now existing or not) is or may at any future time be or become payable by the First to Eighteenth Defendants, where 'Debt' means any debt or claim which is now or at any future time admissible to proof in the winding up of any of the First to Eighteenth Defendants.

If you wish to be joined to the Proceedings, you must file and serve a motion, in the prescribed form, together with any affidavit on which you wish to rely. The notice and affidavit must be filed with the Supreme Court of New South Wales and served on the Plaintiffs and Defendants at their address for service on or before 15 March 2019.

The addresses for service for the Plaintiffs and the Defendants are as follows:

  1. The Plaintiffs: c/o Gilbert + Tobin, Level 35, Tower Two, International Towers Sydney, 200 Barangaroo Avenue, BARANGAROO NSW 2000 (Attention: Colleen Platford / Crispian Lynch);
  2. The First and Second Defendants: c/o Johnson Winter & Slattery, Level 25, 20 Bond Street, SYDNEY NSW 2000 (Attention: Joseph Scarcella);
  3. The Third to Eighteenth Defendants: c/o Clayton Utz, Level 28, Riparian Plaza, 71 Eagle Street, BRISBANE QLD 4000 (Attention: Brett Cook); and
  4. The Nineteenth Defendant: c/o Ashurst, Level 11, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000 (Attention: James Marshall).

Schedule of Parties

Plaintiffs

Defendants

New Hope Corporation LimitedACN 010 653 844
First plaintiff

Northern Energy Corporation Limited (administrators appointed) ACN 081 244 395
First defendant

Acland Pastoral Co. Pty Ltd ACN 009 888 395
Second plaintiff

Colton Coal Pty Ltd (administrators appointed) ACN 140 768 636
Second defendant

Andrew Wright Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 009 684 093
Third plaintiff

eCOALogical Fuels Pty Ltd ACN 142 881 525
Third defendant

Arkdale Pty Ltd ACN 118 299 522
Fourth plaintiff

Elimatta Pastoral Pty Ltd ACN 157 981 747
Fourth defendant

Jeebropilly Collieries Pty Ltd ACN 010 319 954
Fifth plaintiff

Hueridge Pty Ltd ACN 138 128 542
Fifth defendant

New Acland Coal Pty Ltd ACN 081 022 380
Sixth plaintiff

Krestlake Pty Ltd ACN 147 645 314
Sixth defendant

New Lenton Coal Pty Ltd ACN 095 390 079
Seventh plaintiff

Lenton Management and Marketing Pty Ltd ACN 149 524 809
Seventh defendant

New Oakleigh Coal Pty Ltd ACN 055 151 196
Eighth plaintiff

Mattvale Pty Ltd ACN 147 961 475
Eighth defendant

Queensland Bulk Handling Pty Ltd ACN 010 284 509
Ninth plaintiff

New Hope Coal Marketing Pty Ltd ACN 136 073 722
Ninth defendant

New Hope Collieries Pty Ltd ACN 009 669 747
Tenth defendant

New Hope Energy Pty Ltd ACN 127 222 557
Eleventh defendant

New Hope Exploration Pty Ltd ACN 060 579 624
Twelfth defendant

New Hope Water Pty Ltd ACN 128 857 134
Thirteenth defendant

Taroom Coal Pty Ltd ACN 079 251 442
Fourteenth defendant

Tetard Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 010 152 262
Fifteenth defendant

Tivoli Collieries Pty Ltd ACN 009 664 135
Sixteenth defendant

Uniford Pty Ltd ACN 142 881 552
Seventeenth defendant

Yamala Coal Pty Ltd ACN 140 766 847
Eighteenth defendant

Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal Pty Ltd ACN 131 210 038
Nineteenth defendant

Disclaimer

New Hope Corporation Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 01:28:01 UTC
