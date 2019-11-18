Log in
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED

NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED

(NHC)
  News  
New Hope : Australia's New Hope flags risk to Acland 2020 coal output

0
11/18/2019

Australian coal producer New Hope Corp Ltd said on Tuesday said 2020 output at its New Acland mine will fall to around 60% of the previous year's levels in the absence of government approvals for an expansion of the mine.

New Hope is waiting on the Queensland state government to approve mining lease applications for its New Acland Stage 3 project in Queensland, following a legal victory over an activist group that sought to halt the expansion.

Pending approvals, the company expects to ramp New Acland output back up to about 5 million tonnes of coal per annum (mtpa) and then assess the timing for a further increase up to 7.5 mtpa.

New Hope said after the ruling on Nov. 1 that "there is no further barrier to the Queensland Government now giving final approvals" for the project.

The reserve areas of its Stage 2 operations are expected to be exhausted in the first-half of calendar 2021.

New Hope on Tuesday also reported a 66% jump in first quarter saleable coal production to 3.3 million tonnes, as output ramped up at its Bengalla mine.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 058 M
EBIT 2020 262 M
Net income 2020 139 M
Debt 2020 96,7 M
Yield 2020 4,35%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 1 813 M
New Hope Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
Shane O. Stephan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Robert Dobson Millner Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Boyd Chief Operating Officer
Matthew J. Busch Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
William Hamilton Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED-35.19%1 252
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-11.06%46 361
GLENCORE-16.39%41 618
COAL INDIA-16.45%17 310
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED8.06%11 123
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.90%7 668
