New Hope Liuhe : China's New Hope Group sees limited impact from African swine fever - chairman

03/03/2019
New Hope Group's president Liu Yonghao attends the China Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - New Hope Group , owner of China's largest animal feed business New Hope Liuhe, does not see a major impact from the African swine fever epidemic sweeping through the country's hog herd, group chairman Liu Yonghao said on Sunday.

The company's feed-to-meat business is benefiting from higher chicken prices resulting from the outbreak of disease in pigs, Liu told reporters ahead of the opening of the annual parliament meeting.

He also said he hoped the United States and China would soon reach a deal on trade, with tariffs currently hurting farmers in both countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had asked China to immediately remove all tariffs on U.S. agricultural products because trade talks were progressing well. Trump also delayed plans to hike tariffs on Chinese goods to 25 percent as previously scheduled.

Beijing currently imposes 25-percent import duty on soybeans from the United States, China's second-largest soybean supplier with shipments making up a third of China's total imports.

New Hope said last year that it would diversify its soybean sourcing, buying from Brazil, Argentina, the Middle East, Russia, India and South Africa.

On its animal feed business, Liu said on Sunday that his company is actually benefiting from the pig disease as some farmers are now buying more feed from New Hope because they are confident the company's feed was not contaminated with African Swine Fever (ASF).

ASF is an incurable pig disease that has been confirmed in 28 Chinese provinces and regions.

Liu called on Beijing to increase corn import quotas to private firms and grant the permits based on companies' output and demand.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; additional writing by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 66 667 M
EBIT 2018 1 467 M
Net income 2018 2 073 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,56%
P/E ratio 2018 21,49
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 44 690 M
Chart NEW HOPE LIUHE CO LTD
Duration : Period :
New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,51  CNY
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Liu Chairman
Zhi Gang Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Hao Liu Director
Hang Wang Director
Zhi Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO LTD6 665
NESTLÉ13.78%276 800
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL17.81%68 107
DANONE7.10%51 629
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.72%40 473
GENERAL MILLS21.03%28 125
