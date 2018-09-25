NJR Home Services : Announces Grand Prize Winner of the Love My Home Comfort Sweepstakes

New Nissan LEAF® Presented to Boonton Resident

NJR Home Services (NJRHS) announced Gerald Watkins of Boonton, N.J. as the winner of a new 2018 Nissan LEAF in the Love My Home Comfort Sweepstakes. The winner was announced at Pine Belt Nissan in Toms River and concluded the contest that began November 1, 2017.

Lisa Fury (left), manager of retail marketing for NJR Home Services, presents the Love My Home Comfort Sweepstakes winner Gerald Watkins with a key for his new Nissan LEAF. (Photo: Business Wire)

“NJR Home Services is pleased to provide Gerald Watkins with a new, 100 percent electric Nissan LEAF, a zero-emissions vehicle and winner of the 2018 World Green Car Award. These attributes align with our goals of helping our customers save energy while being environmentally responsible,” said Keith Hartman, president of NJR Home Services.

Over $40,000 in prizes were awarded during the sweepstakes, with contestants winning prizes such as $250 Visa® gift cards and a brand new Go Pro Hero Session each month leading up to the grand prize Nissan LEAF, valued at $35,000.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 335 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

