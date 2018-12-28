New Jersey Natural Gas : to Implement 3.7 Percent Increase

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) today notified the New Jersey Board of
Public Utilities (BPU) that it intends to implement a 5 percent Basic
Gas Supply Service (BGSS) increase for residential and certain small
commercial customers effective February 1, 2019, due to a spike in
wholesale natural gas prices. NJNG also recently received BPU approval
to decrease its energy-efficiency rate resulting in a 1.3 percent
decrease to bills effective January 1, 2019. The net effect of these
changes will result in an overall increase of 3.7 percent. The typical
residential heating customer using 100 therms a month will see their
bill go from $96.57 to $101.40 effective February 1, 2019, an increase
of $3.51.
This BGSS adjustment is a result of the increased cost of natural gas
commodity prices, which are passed through directly to customers, and
does not reflect an increase to NJNG’s profits. Since the time of NJNG’s
BGSS filing in May, the wholesale natural gas prices for the winter
months of December 2018 through March 2019 have increased by as much as
44 percent. The combination of colder weather in October and November
2018 and the potential for sustained cold weather this winter in a
market with constrained access to supply and growing peak day demand are
some of the factors contributing to the price surge.
“Colder winter weather has come early and is having a significant impact
on wholesale natural gas prices,” said Steve Westhoven, president and
COO of New Jersey Natural Gas. “While we are committed to utilizing
effective purchasing strategies to manage supply, mitigate market
impacts, and serve our customers, we, unfortunately, have no control
over wholesale natural gas market prices. Even with this BGSS increase,
customers’ bills are still roughly 40 percent lower than 2008.”
In accordance with a January 6, 2003 BPU order, New Jersey’s utilities
are able to implement rate adjustments of up to 5 percent in December
and February. This allows for the necessary cost recovery to keep pace
with any wholesale natural gas market trends.
Through its established hedging practices, NJNG secured the price for
the large majority of its anticipated natural gas supply for normal
winter weather operations during the summer months when prices are
typically lower. The ability to do this helps to minimize the impact of
price volatility on customers. Due to current market conditions,
however, it is not sufficient to meet the increased demand and offset
the impact of the higher prices.
NJNG’s energy-efficiency rate recovers costs associated with offerings
through The SAVEGREEN Project®, including investment in
energy-efficient equipment upgrades and whole-house improvements.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that,
through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and
clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset
management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
-
New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates
and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and
distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in
New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and
Burlington counties.
-
NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar
and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 335
megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with
low-carbon solutions.
-
NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural
gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural
gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across
North America.
-
NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and
producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its
50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage
facility and its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline
Project.
-
NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as
heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators,
solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential
homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers
save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging
efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such
as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.
