New Jersey Resources : Announces Executive Promotions

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) approved three executive promotions at its meeting this week as the company continues its long-term succession planning. Kraig Sanders and John Wyckoff were promoted to Vice President, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) and Sean Annitto was promoted to Vice President, NJR Energy Services (NJRES). These promotions become effective on December 1, 2019.

“Kraig, John and Sean are talented leaders who are well respected in the industry and throughout our organization,” Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of NJR, said. “On behalf of our board, we congratulate them and wish them continued success in the future.”

Kraig Sanders joined NJNG as an engineer and has been with the company for 20 years. He has held management roles of growing responsibility, and today he oversees the largest natural gas transmission system in New Jersey to ensure that more than half a million customers have the energy they need. Kraig also led NJNG’s restoration work following Superstorm Sandy.

John Wyckoff joined NJNG in 1989 as a systems engineer and moved into areas of increasing responsibility over the years. As the head of the engineering team, John leads complex and critical infrastructure projects to ensure that NJNG’s transmission and distribution system is strong and resilient to serve its customers today and for decades to come.

Sean Annitto has more than 20 years of energy trading experience and joined NJRES in 1996 as a wholesale energy marketer. Sean’s contributions of enhancing key portfolios and developing new opportunities for growth have moved him into leadership roles at NJR’s energy services subsidiary. His leadership efforts continue to position NJRES for sustained success.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through Leaf River Energy Center, 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

