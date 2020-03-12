New Jersey Resources : Announces Executive Promotions

Log in
03/12/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

Amy Cradic Named Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Non-Utility Businesses, Strategy and External Affairs; Dave Johnson Named Vice President of Corporate Business Development

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced its board of directors named Amy Cradic as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Non-Utility Businesses, Strategy and External Affairs and Dave Johnson as Vice President of Corporate Business Development. The promotions are effective immediately. Ms. Cradic and Mr. Johnson will continue to report to President and CEO Steve Westhoven.

“Both Amy Cradic and Dave Johnson are respected leaders throughout our company, industry and state,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “I am confident they will play key roles advancing our strategy focused on infrastructure, innovation and sustainability as we grow our business, meet the needs of our customers and deliver value for our shareowners.”

As COO, Ms. Cradic will be responsible for providing leadership, management and vision to NJR’s non-utility businesses, including NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services and NJR Midstream. She will ensure these businesses have the operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures, and teams in place to effectively grow the company and capitalize on the opportunities afforded by New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan. She will also continue to oversee NJR’s Corporate Strategy, Government Affairs, Communications and Sustainability functions.

Ms. Cradic joined NJR as Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy in 2018. Prior to that she served as Chief of Staff in the Office of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, where she was responsible for providing strategic direction for key priorities, including budgetary matters, policy and planning, government affairs, communications and legislative and constituent relations. A veteran of state government for nearly 25 years, Ms. Cradic has worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations at the Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Commission on Higher Education.

In his role as Vice President of Corporate Business Development, Mr. Johnson will lead NJR’s efforts to identify, develop and launch new business models and strategic partnerships within target markets to expand growth opportunities. He will oversee all business development that supports NJR’s long-term financial and operational goals.

Mr. Johnson joined NJR Energy Services in 2002 and was named Vice President in 2017. He was responsible for leading the development of NJR's wholesale marketing and deal origination business, and played a key role in successfully building NJR’s Midstream business. Prior to joining Energy Services, Mr. Johnson was the Manager of Northeast Assets at Amerada Hess Corporation, where he was responsible for managing the natural gas positions for the wholesale and retail business units in the Northeast.

About New Jersey Resources
NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 300 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers - from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers - through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center, Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project and 50 percent equity ownership in Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facilities, as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the planned PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.


© Business Wire 2020
