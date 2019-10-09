New Jersey Resources : Appoints John Bremner Vice President of NJR Midstream

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) today announced the appointment of John Bremner as Vice President of NJR Midstream. In this role, Mr. Bremner will be responsible for leading the company’s midstream business, including overseeing the midstream team, developing and executing new growth opportunities, creating operational efficiencies and overseeing all strategies related to NJR’s pipeline and storage assets.

“We are very pleased to welcome John Bremner to our team,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “John is a talented, respected leader with extensive industry knowledge. I am confident he will play a key role as we continue to meet the energy needs of our customers and grow our business.”

Before joining NJR, Mr. Bremner was the president of Flagship Energy Consulting in Houston, Texas. Prior to that, he was the Director of Business Development for Enbridge. He also served as Vice President of Gulf Coast Business Development at Spectra Energy. Mr. Bremner received his degrees in engineering and commerce from the University of Western Ontario and the University of Windsor in Canada.

About New Jersey Resources

NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, 100 percent equity ownership in the planned Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the planned PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005678/en/