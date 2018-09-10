New Jersey Resources : Appoints Stephen Westhoven President and Chief Operating Officer

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) today announced the appointment of
Stephen Westhoven as president and chief operating officer (COO) of NJR,
effective October 1, 2018. Mr. Westhoven will continue to report to
chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Laurence M. Downes and will
become a member of NJR’s board of directors.
In his role as president and COO, Mr. Westhoven will oversee finance and
technology in addition to his current responsibilities leading NJR’s
regulated and unregulated businesses, including New Jersey Natural Gas,
NJR Energy Services (NJRES) and NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV). Mr.
Downes will continue to serve as the company’s chairman and CEO.
Mr. Westhoven was promoted to executive vice president and COO of NJR on
November 14, 2017. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president and
COO of NJRES and CEV from October 2016 to November 2017, and senior vice
president of NJRES from May 2010 to September 2016. He joined the
Company in 1990.
“Today’s announcement is the next step in our succession planning
process as we develop our leadership team for the opportunities and
challenges ahead,” said Laurence M. Downes, chairman and CEO of New
Jersey Resources. “Steve’s leadership and contributions have been
instrumental to the growth of our business. On behalf of the board of
directors, I congratulate Steve and look forward to continuing our work
together serving our customers, growing our business and supporting our
talented employees.”
A photo of Stephen Westhoven is available upon request.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that,
through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and
clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset
management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
-
New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates
and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and
distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in
New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and
Burlington counties.
-
NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar
and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 335
megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with
low-carbon solutions.
-
NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural
gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural
gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across
North America.
-
NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and
producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its
50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage
facility and its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline
Project.
-
NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as
heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators,
solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential
homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers
save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging
efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such
as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005792/en/