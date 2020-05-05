Log in
New Jersey Resources : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/05/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3125 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2020 to shareowners of record as of June 16, 2020.

The company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.

“The stability of our dividend is especially important in these trying times,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “Our dividend record underscores our Company’s commitment to deliver consistent financial performance and share our success with shareowners.”

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 300 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.

NJR-D


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPO
05:54pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/27NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
04/24NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Schedules fiscal 2020 second-quarter earnings call
AQ
04/23NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : On earth day 2020 new jersey resources reinforces its com..
AQ
04/22NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Schedules Fiscal 2020 Second-quarter Earnings Call
BU
03/30NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
03/20NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Energy Assistance Is Available for Customers Affected by ..
BU
03/16NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/12NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Announces Executive Promotions
BU
02/06NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 780 M
EBIT 2020 237 M
Net income 2020 199 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,74%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,15x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 3 193 M
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,00  $
Last Close Price 33,41  $
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Westhoven President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald L. Correll Chairman
Patrick J. Migliaccio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION-26.09%3 193
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-2.39%30 259
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.57%12 718
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-1.02%12 565
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.39%5 640
ITALGAS SPA-6.23%4 544
